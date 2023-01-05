Australian vehicle sales for December 2022: VFACTS

Australian new vehicle sales figures for 2022 are out in the form of December VFACTS, with no surprises at the top as Toyota comes in as the best-selling brand for the 20th consecutive year and 26th year overall.
The total number of new vehicles registered in Australia throughout 2022 was 1,081,429 units. That’s up 3.0 per cent on 2021, as the market and industry recovers from the massive dent left by COVID and all associated repercussions. For the month of December the total number was 87,920 vehicles, and that’s up 12.1 per cent on December the previous year.
In the states and territories, NSW reported 25,798 units in December (up 4.3 per cent on December 2021), while Victoria reported 24,005 sales (up 13 per cent), and Queensland added 20,204 units (up 22.8 per cent). Over in Western Australia consumers bought 8635 new vehicles (up 12.3 per cent), South Australia contributed 5649 units (up 15.5 per cent), and Tasmania reported 1668 sales (up 14.8 per cent). Across the territories, the ACT saw 1254 sales (down 0.4 per cent), and the Northern Territory had 707 sales (up 5.7 per cent) in December.
For the year overall, NSW reported 338,012 sales (up 3.0 per cent on 2021 overall/YTD), Victoria recorded 287,314 sales (up 5.3 per cent), and Queensland reported 235,591 sales (up 2.5 per cent). Western Australia reported 105,905 units (down 0.2 per cent), South Australia contributed 69,373 sales (up 1.1 per cent), and Tasmania saw 19,157 sales (up 3.2 per cent). The ACT reported 16,228 units (up 1.4 per cent), and NT added 9849 units (up 0.2 per cent).
TOP 10 BEST-SELLING CAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA
For the 26th year in Australia Toyota was the best-selling vehicle brand. In fact, it accounted for an incredible one in five new vehicles sold, claiming a 21.4 per cent market share, up from 21.3 per cent the previous year.
In terms of December performance, Toyota remained in front with Mazda in second place. Further down we see MG overtook Mitsubishi and Hyundai for fifth, with the remaining top 10 keeping fairly stable from the previous month in terms of positions. Most brands saw a drop in sales compared with November, perhaps understandably given December is usually a busy period for most people.
See below for the top 10 best-selling vehicle brands overall in Australia during December 2022, and further below for the top 10 for the year 2022 overall:
- Toyota – 16,274 (down from 20,107 in November 2022)
- Mazda – 8500 (up from 7549)
- Ford – 6165 (down from 7165)
- Kia – 5630 (down from 6120)
- MG – 5194 (down from 5497)
- Mitsubishi – 4927 (down from 5559)
- Hyundai – 4434 (down from 5519)
- Subaru – 4071 (up from 3701)
- GWM – 3295 (up from 2914)
- Volkswagen – 3059 (up from 3045)
Top 10 best-selling vehicle brands of 2022 overall:
- Toyota: 231,050 (up from 223,642 in 2021 overall)
- Mazda: 95,718 (down from 101,119)
- Kia: 78,330 (up from 67,964)
- Mitsubishi: 76,991 (up from 67,732)
- Hyundai: 73,345 (up from 72,872)
- Ford: 66,628 (down from 71,380)
- MG: 49,582 (up from 39,025)
- Subaru: 36,036 (down from 37,015)
- Isuzu: 35,323 (down from 35,735)
- Volkswagen: 30,946 (down from 40,770)
TOP 10 BEST-SELLING PREMIUM CAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA
Premium brands were led by Tesla in December, continuing its winning streak from the previous month. It was followed up by Mercedes-Benz once again, with BMW just edging out in front of Audi this time around. The rest of the lineup remained in the same positions as the previous month, with Tesla, Volvo, Porsche and Polestar reporting positive numbers compared with November.
Across the year in total, Mercedes came home with the crown. Although Tesla only just started reporting its figures in 2022, it has jumped high onto the board straight away, into third spot. Volvo and Porsche were the only brands to see an increase in figures over the previous year.
Outside the top 10, Jaguar reported just 700 sales (down from 1222 in 2021), which is quite sad to see from such a legendary brand, while Alfa Romeo reported 571 sales (down from 618). Genesis experienced a nice little uptick, with 1039 sales in 2022 (up from 734 in 2021).
See below for the top 10 best-selling premium car brands in Australia during December 2022, and further below for the top 10 overall in 2022:
- Tesla – 2266 (up from 2196)
- Mercedes-Benz – 1586 (down from 1935)
- BMW – 1268 (down from 1621)
- Audi –1262 (down from 1658)
- Volvo – 980 (up from 883)
- Lexus – 546 (down from 567)
- Porsche – 438 (up from 379)
- Polestar – 259 (up from 240)
- Land Rover – 181 (down from 239)
- MINI – 112 (down from 123)
Top 10 best-selling premium vehicle brands of 2022 overall:
- Mercedes-Benz – 26,801 (down from 28,348 in 2021 overall)
- BMW – 22,696 (down from 24,891)
- Tesla – 19,594 (newly added in 2022)
- Audi – 14,732 (down from 16,003)
- Volvo – 10,715 (up from 9028)
- Lexus – 7089 (down from 9290)
- Land Rover – 4348 (down from 6459)
- Porsche – 5608 (up from 4428)
- MINI – 3002 (down from 3579)
- Polestar – 1524 (newly added in 2022)
TOP 10 BEST-SELLING VEHICLES IN AUSTRALIA
Okay, now to the big news. Well, it was quite expected really, with the Toyota HiLux once again taking the trophy as the best-selling vehicle model in Australia for the year. However, it wasn’t the best-seller during December alone. That went to the Ford Ranger. In fact the top 10 experienced quite a shake-up in December, with the MG ZS claiming third spot, and the Tesla Model 3 entering the leaderboard in ninth.
As for the year in total, yes it was the HiLux. It managed to extend its lead over the Ranger compared with 2021, despite Ford launching its all-new Ranger during the year. Further into the favourites, the LandCruiser (70 and 300 Series combined) landed in seventh spot, while the Mazda CX-5 and Mitsubishi Triton crossed the line neck and neck.
The top 10 best-selling vehicles in Australia during December 2022 were as follows, with the top 10 overall for 2022 listed further below:
- Ford Ranger – 4663 (down from 5073 in November 2022)
- Toyota HiLux – 4271 (down from 5440)
- MG ZS – 3056 (up from 3051)
- Toyota LandCruiser – 2482 (up from 2296)
- Toyota RAV4 – 2193 (down from 2282)
- Mazda CX-3 – 2068 (up from 1207)
- Mitsubishi Outlander – 2052 (up from 1875)
- Toyota Corolla – 1843 (down from 3732)
- Tesla Model 3 – 1806 (up from 391)
- Hyundai Tucson – 1643 (down from 1844)
Top 10 best-selling vehicle models for 2022 overall:
- Toyota HiLux: 64,391 (up from 52,801 in 2021)
- Ford Ranger: 47,479 (down from 50,279)
- Toyota RAV4: 34,845 (down from 35,751)
- Mitsubishi Triton: 27,436 (up from 19,232)
- Mazda CX-5: 27,062 (up from 24,968)
- Toyota Corolla: 25,284 (down from 28,768)
- Toyota LandCruiser: 24,542 (down from 26,633)
- Isuzu D-Max: 24,336 (down from 25,117)
- MG ZS: 22,466 (up from 18,423)
- Hyundai i30: 21,166 (down from 25,575)
SMALL CARS UNDER $40,000
Here we see the small car segment suffering quite badly, with the overall tally for the year standing at 79,501 units for the year. That’s down 19.7 per cent on the 98,997 cars sold in this segment in 2021. Sales for the month of December were also down, but only by 1.7 per cent to 5642 units. We suspect SUV markets are taking some of the numbers from here.
The Mazda3 saw an impressive jump in popularity in December, while most others reported negative figures compared with the previous month. That includes the segment favourite Toyota Corolla. See below for the top 10 best-selling small cars in Australia during December 2022, and further below for the yearly totals:
- Toyota Corolla – 1843 (down from 3732 in November 2022)
- Mazda3 – 1194 (up from 664)
- Hyundai i30 – 1152 (down from 1355)
- Subaru WRX – 369 (up from 299)
- Volkswagen Golf – 358 (down from 366)
- Kia Cerato – 338 (down from 458)
- Subaru Impreza – 249 (equal)
- Honda Civic – 78 (down from 88)
- Skoda Scala – 30 (up from 27)
- Peugeot 308 – 20 (down from 33)
Top 10 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2022 overall:
- Toyota Corolla – 25,284 (down from 28,768 in 2021)
- Hyundai i30 – 21,166 (down from 25,575)
- Kia Cerato – 12,354 (down from 18,114)
- Mazda3 – 9639 (down from 14,126)
- Volkswagen Golf – 3223 (up from 1926)
- Subaru Impreza – 3013 (down from 3642)
- Subaru WRX – 2392 (up from 1261)
- Honda Civic – 865 (down from 2950)
- Hyundai Ioniq – 738 (up from 484)
- Skoda Scala – 441 (down from 896)
SMALL CARS OVER $40,000
Into the premium small cars and the standings remained exactly the same as in November, during December. All models in the top five reported a drop in figures from November, too. The entire segment, comprising of 11 models listed in VFACTS, reported 486 sales in total in December and 8730 for the year. These numbers are up 14.1 per cent and down 13.3 per cent, respectively.
The best-seller for the year was the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, which got off to a flying start at the beginning of 2022 but has since slowed down towards the end of year, with the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series coming home in second and third spots. The top five best-selling vehicles in this class during December 2022 were as follows, with the total 2022 figures listed further below:
- Audi A3 – 204 (down from 207)
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 161 (down from 178)
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – 41 (down from 73)
- Cupra Leon – 35 (down from 68)
- BMW 1 Series – 25 (down from 56)
Top 5 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2021 overall:
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 2840 (down from 3793 in 2021)
- Audi A3 – 2110 (up from 220)
- BMW 1 Series – 1426 (down from 2741)
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – 1342 (down from 2072)
- Nissan LEAF – 331 (down from 367)
MEDIUM CARS UNDER $60,000
The segment’s most popular model, the Toyota Camry, dwindled in December, hitting just 333 sales. That’s down 64.9 per cent on December the previous year. Yearly figures are also down for the humble sedan, with 9538 units in 2022 dropping 27.1 per cent on the 13,081 units shifted in 2021. If the Camry isn’t going so well then you just know the others aren’t going to be doing much better.
As such, the second favourite for December was the Mazda6, reporting 213 sales. However, that figure is up 156.6 per cent on the previous December. Its YTD tally of 1511 units is also up, 1.3 per cent on 2021 efforts. The third most popular for the month was the Skoda Octavia, with 80 units on the board (down 24.7 per cent YTD).
Class numbers topped 741 units in December and 13,533 sales for the year in total. These figures are down 45.8 per cent and down 24.9 per cent, respectively. The top five best-selling vehicles in this class during December 2022 were as follows, with the total yearly stats listed further below:
- Toyota Camry – 333 (down from 531)
- Mazda6 – 213 (up from 185)
- Skoda Octavia – 80 (down from 93)
- Volkswagen Passat – 76 (down from 85)
- Hyundai Sonata – 32 (up from 28)
Top 5 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2022 overall:
- Toyota Camry – 9538 (down from 13,081 in 2021)
- Mazda6 – 1511 (up from 1491)
- Skoda Octavia – 963 (down from 1279)
- Volkswagen Passat – 759 (down from 948)
- Hyundai Sonata – 536 (down from 603)
MEDIUM CARS OVER $60,000
Premium sedan (and wagon) buyers jumped on the Tesla Model 3 bandwagon in December. Well, more accurately, many orders were delivered in December. Even still, it helped the Model 3 become the most popular model of the year in this vehicle segment. It easily outsold all rivals, more than doubling the runner-up Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
The segment reported 2892 sales in December and 24,584 sales for the entire year. These figures are up 229 per cent and up 95.3 per cent, respectively, no doubt helped by the Tesla. The top five best-selling vehicles in this class during December 2022 were as follows, with the total numbers for the year listed further below:
- Tesla Model 3 – 1806 (up from 391 in November 2022)
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class – 315 (up from 284)
- Polestar 2 – 259 (up from 240)
- BMW 3 Series – 193 (down from 245)
- Volkswagen Arteon – 82 (up from 62)
Top 5 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2022 overall:
- Tesla Model 3 – 10,877 (newly added in 2022)
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class – 3566 (up from 2832)
- BMW 3 Series – 2818 (down from 3982)
- Mercedes-Benz CLA – 1529 (up from 1299)
- Polestar 2 – 1524 (newly added in 2022)
LARGE CARS UNDER $70,000
Seemingly on its last legs, this segment comprises of just three models. And Citroen has been daring enough to launch its new C5 X here. Although, we think it should technically be classed as an SUV.
Total segment figures topped just 123 units in December and 2958 units for the year 2022 in total. These numbers are actually up 38.2 per cent and up 47.6 per cent, respectively.
The only vehicles listed in this class in VFACTS for December 2022 reported the following figures, with the total yearly numbers listed further below:
- Kia Stinger – 81 (down from 107 in November 2022)
- Skoda Superb – 30 (up from 25)
- Citroen C5 X – 12 (down from 15)
Top 3 best-selling vehicles in this segment during 2022 overall:
- Kia Stinger – 2242 (up from 1407 in 2021)
- Skoda Superb – 655 (up from 597)
- Citroen C5 X – 61 (new model, arrived late in the year)
LARGE CARS OVER $70,000
Large luxury cars in this class are not doing that well, with just 85 units newly registered in December and 1916 for the entire year. That’s down 55.7 per cent and down 28.6 per cent, respectively.
The class favourite for the month was the Mercedes E-Class, and it came across the line as the third most popular model for the year. BMW was the favourite for 2022 with its 5 Series, with the Porsche Taycan taking out second place.
The top five best-selling vehicles in this segment during December 2022 were as follows, with the yearly numbers listed further below:
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class – 20 (down from 32)
- BMW 5 Series – 17 (down from 37)
- Audi A6 – 15 (down from 25)
- Audi e-tron GT – 13 (new model)
- Porsche Taycan – 8 (down from 10)
Top 5 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2022 overall:
- BMW 5 Series – 457 (down from 605)
- Porsche Taycan – 430 (down from 531)
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class – 347 (down from 910)
- Audi A6 – 296 (up from 251)
- Maserati Ghibli – 117 (down from 152)
SPORTS CARS UNDER $80,000
Of course the Ford Mustang was the most popular sports car in the entry class for the year. But not only that, it was the most popular sports car outright for the entire year, across all sports car segments. Ford is launching its next-gen model later this year which will probably help perpetuate its success.
For the month of December though the Subaru BRZ crossed the line with the most deliveries, leaving the Mustang to second position. New Toyota GR86 numbers are yet to catch up but we suspect an influx of sales throughout this year.
Total segment figures topped 368 in December and 4755 for the entire year. These translate to a 148.6 per cent growth for the month and 5.9 per cent drop across year-to-date. The top five best-selling vehicles in this segment during December 2022 were as follows, with the yearly numbers listed further below:
- Subaru BRZ – 121 (up from 118 in November 2022)
- Ford Mustang – 88 (down from 207)
- Nissan Z – 45 (up from 10)
- Toyota GR86 – 42 (up from 34) / BMW 2 Series – 42 (down from 167)
- Mazda MX-5 – 29 (down from 65)
Top 5 best-selling cars in this class during 2022 overall:
- Ford Mustang – 1887 (down from 2827 in 2021)
- Subaru BRZ – 1165 (up from 195)
- BMW 2 Series – 670 (up from 454)
- Mazda MX-5 – 495 (down from 744)
- Toyota 86/GR86 – 212 (up from 207)
SPORT CARS OVER $80,000
Higher-end sports cars were led by the BMW 4 Series and Mercedes C-Class two-door in equal measure in December. However, throughout the year the BMW posted the most sales, almost doubling its rival.
Segment figures hit 128 units in December and 2821 units for the year, which is down 49.2 per cent and down 23.3 per cent, respectively. The top five best-selling models in this segment during December 2022 were as follows, with the yearly results listed further below:
- BMW 4 Series – 33 (down from 63) / Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe/Convertible – 33 (up from 25)
- Chevrolet Corvette – 19 (up from 13)
- Porsche 718 Cayman – 16 (down from 42)
- Toyota GR Supra – 11 (down from 25)
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe/Convertible – 6 (down from 8)
Top 5 best-selling cars in this class during 2022 overall:
- BMW 4 Series – 1001 (down from 1107)
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe/Convertible – 567 (down from 1131)
- Chevrolet Corvette – 225 (newly added in 2022)
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe/Convertible – 201 (down from 337)
- Porsche 718 Cayman – 159 (up from 147)
SPORT CARS OVER $200,000
At the top of the foodchain we see the Porsche 911 was the most popular model not only for December but also the year. Its yearly figure is up an impressive 27.8 per cent, no doubt helped by the arrival of the new GT3, 911 GTS and Turbo models.
Elsewhere in the lineup, Ferrari crossed the line as the second most popular for the month and the year. Although, specific models are not separated. Even still, sales were up 4.6 per cent for the legendary Italian marque for the year. Rounding out top three for the year was Lamborghini, again, not dividing the different models. Its figure is up 28.4 per cent for the year.
Overall segment numbers hit 81 units in December and 1169 for the year. These figures are down 29.6 per cent and down 3.4 per cent, respectively. See below for the top five best-selling vehicles in this class during December 2022, and further below for the yearly numbers:
- Porsche 911 – 34 (up from 21)
- Ferrari Coupe/Convertible – 17 (up from 11)
- BMW 8 Series – 7 (down from 9)
- Aston Martin Coupe/Convertible – 6 (up from 3) / Bentley Coupe/Convertible – 6 (up from 4)
- Lamborghini Coupe/Convertible – 5 (down from 13) / McLaren Coupe/Convertible – 5 (down from 13)
Top 5 best-selling cars in this class during 2022 overall:
- Porsche 911 – 547 (up from 428)
- Ferrari Coupe/Convertible (not specified) – 203 (up from 194)
- Lamborghini Coupe/Convertible – 86 (up from 67)
- Bentley Coupe/Convertible (not specified) – 82 (down from 100)
- Aston Martin Coupe/Convertible – 76 (down from 79)
COMBINED 4×2 AND 4×4 UTES
And so we arrive at the hugely popular utes. We already know the HiLux sits at the top for the year followed by the Ranger, and then the Triton and D-Max. However, for the month of December the Ford Ranger was the best-seller in terms of combined 4×2 and 4×4 sales.
Across the entire year the lineup remained very similar to the previous year, except the Triton overtook the D-Max for third spot. The best-selling utes (4×2 and 4×4 combined – excludes LandCruiser, LDV T60, RAM 1500 etc.) for December 2022 were as follows, and see further below for the yearly totals:
- Ford Ranger – 4663 (down from 5073 in November 2022)
- Toyota HiLux – 4271 (down from 5440)
- Isuzu D-Max – 1561 (down from 1580)
- Mazda BT-50 – 1235 (up from 1096)
- Mitsubishi Triton – 1054 (down from 1498)
- Great Wall Motors Ute – 806 (up from 708)
- Nissan Navara – 528 (up from 519)
Top 10 best-selling 4×2 and 4×4 utes during 2022 overall:
- Toyota HiLux: 64,391 (up from 52,801 in 2021)
- Ford Ranger: 47,479 (down from 50,279)
- Mitsubishi Triton: 27,436 (up from 19,232)
- Isuzu D-Max – 24,336 (up from 25,117)
- Mazda BT-50 – 12,937 (down from 15,662)
- Nissan Navara – 10,526 (down from 15,113)
- Great Wall Motors Ute – 7806 (up from 6906)
- Great Wall Steed – 6 (down from 1252)
In the 4×4-exclusive ute segment, the 70 Series LandCruiser dominates the charts for both the month of December and for year 2022. Interestingly, the RAM trucks experienced some healthy growth in 2022, as did the Jeep Gladiator.
See below for the top five best-selling vehicles in this segment during December 2022, and further below for the yearly totals:
- Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series – 938 (up from 819)
- LDV T60 – 596 (down from 773)
- RAM 1500 – 594 (down from 655)
- Volkswagen Amarok – 566 (up from 541)
- SsangYong Musso – 324 (up from 296)
- Chevrolet Silverado – 276 (up from 200)
- Jeep Gladiator – 86 (down from 101)
- Chevrolet Silverado HD – 68 (up from 67)
- RAM 2500 – 35 (down from 49)
- RAM 3500 – 0 (down from 6)
Top 5 best-selling utes in this class during 2022 overall:
- Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series – 11,390 (down from 12,277 in 2021)
- LDV T60 – 5957 (down from 6705)
- RAM 1500 – 5481 (up from 3819)
- SsangYong Musso – 1956 (up from 1883)
- Volkswagen Amarok – 4514 (down from 7659)
- Chevrolet Silverado – 1823 (down from 2114)
- Jeep Gladiator – 1397 (up from 1273)
- Chevrolet Silverado HD – 566 (up from 4)
- RAM 2500 – 614 (up from 194)
- RAM 3500 – 54 (up from 12)
BEST-SELLING SUVS IN ALL SEGMENTS
Last but not least, the SUVs. These were led by the RAV4 in 2022 but the MG ZS crossed the line with the most sales in December. The best-selling premium SUV for December was the Volvo XC40, while the best-seller for the year was the Tesla Model Y.
See below for the top five best-selling SUVs in all segments during December 2022, and just below in each category for the annual best-sellers:
SUV Light (no price range):
- Mazda CX-3 – 2068 (up from 1207 in November 2022)
- Toyota Yaris Cross – 746 (up from 735)
- Kia Stonic – 438 (down from 537)
- Suzuki Jimny – 417 (down from 595)
- Volkswagen T-Cross – 249 (up from 234)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- Mazda CX-3 – 11,907 (down from 12,873 in 2021)
- Kia Stonic – 8557 (up from 7645)
- Toyota Yaris Cross – 8432 (up from 7828)
- Hyundai Venue – 6440 (up from 5854)
- Suzuki Jimny – 5697 (up from 3350)
SUV Small under $40,000:
- MG ZS – 3056 (up from 3051)
- Haval Jolion – 1184 (up from 875)
- Subaru XV – 944 (up from 895)
- Mazda CX-30 – 916 (up from 723)
- Mitsubishi ASX – 777 (down from 1037)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- MG ZS – 22,466 (up from 18,423)
- Mazda CX-30 – 13,891 (up from 13,309)
- Mitsubishi ASX – 12,753 (down from 14,764)
- Hyundai Kona – 11,538 (down from 12,748)
- Subaru XV – 9090 (up from 9342)
SUV Small above $40,000:
- Volvo XC40 – 556 (up from 348)
- Audi Q3 – 476 (down from 697)
- Volvo C40 – 209 (down from 243)
- Mercedes-Benz GLA – 88 (down from 116)
- Lexus UX – 70 (down from 79)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- Audi Q3 – 5048 (down from 5707)
- Volvo XC40 – 5119 (up from 3687)
- Mercedes-Benz GLA – 3058 (up from 2624)
- BMW X1 – 2425 (down from 2986)
- Lexus UX – 1171 (down from 1744)
SUV Medium under $60,000:
- Toyota RAV4 – 2193 (down from 2282)
- Mitsubishi Outlander – 2052 (up from 1875)
- Hyundai Tucson – 1643 (down from 1734)
- Mazda CX-5 – 1637 (down from 1948)
- Subaru Forester – 1586 (up from 1215)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- Toyota RAV4 – 34,845 (down from 35,751)
- Mazda CX-5 – 27,062 (up from 24,968)
- Mitsubishi Outlander – 19,546 (up from 14,572)
- Kia Sportage – 18,792 (up from 7949)
- Hyundai Tucson – 17,870 (up from 14,194)
SUV Medium above $60,000:
- Tesla Model Y – 460 (down from 1805)
- Lexus NX – 393 (up from 362)
- Audi Q5 – 254 (down from 321)
- Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe – 233 (up from 73)
- Porsche Macan – 200 (up from 174)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- Tesla Model Y – 8717 (newly added in 2022)
- BMW X3 – 4546 (up from 4242)
- Mercedes-Benz GLC – 4325 (up from 3435)
- Volvo XC60 – 3465 (down from 3688)
- Lexus NX – 3362 (up from 3091)
SUV Large under $70,000:
- Kia Sorento – 1252 (up from 1063)
- Toyota LandCruiser Prado – 970 (down from 1045)
- Isuzu MU-X – 944 (down from 1218)
- Ford Everest – 926 (down from 1312)
- Subaru Outback – 802 (down from 925)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- Toyota LandCruiser Prado – 21,102 (down from 21,299)
- Toyota Kluger – 12,562 (up from 9320)
- Isuzu MU-X – 10,987 (up from 10,618)
- Ford Everest – 10,314 (up from 8359)
- Subaru Outback – 9739 (down from 10,490)
SUV Large above $70,000:
- Mercedes-Benz GLE – 288 (down from 339)
- Volkswagen Touareg – 175 (up from 144)
- BMW X5 – 166 (down from 281)
- Audi Q7 – 151 (down from 178)
- Porsche Cayenne wagon – 93 (up from 71)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- BMW X5 – 3111 (down from 3173)
- Mercedes-Benz GLE – 3093 (down from 3591)
- Lexus RX – 1352 (down from 1908)
- Land Rover Defender – 1623 (down from 1733)
- Volvo XC90 – 1258 (down from 1323)
SUV Upper Large under $100,000:
- Toyota LandCruiser – 1544 (up from 1477)
- Nissan Patrol – 727 (up from 268)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- Toyota LandCruiser – 13,152 (down from 14,356)
- Nissan Patrol – 5724 (up from 3333)
SUV Upper Large above $100,000:
- BMW X7 – 85 (up from 6)
- Mercedes-Benz GLS – 37 (down from 69)
- Lexus LX – 26 (up from 15)
- Audi Q8 – 24 (down from 32)
- Range Rover – 20 (up from 9)
Best sellers of 2022 overall:
- BMW X7 – 840 (up from 791)
- Mercedes-Benz GLS – 803 (down from 1110)
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class – 427 (down from 594)
- Audi Q8 – 423 (up from 349)
- Lexus LX – 288 (down from 300)
