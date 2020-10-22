How PerformanceDrive.com.au generates revenue

Purpose and Commitment

PerformanceDrive.com.au exists to help people research, review and ultimately purchase a car that they believe is most suitable to them.

To do this, PerformanceDrive.com.au generates relevant and factual information which it commits to providing freely to anyone visiting its website or accessing the content through other digital channels including YouTube, Email subscriptions, Facebook, LinkedIn and various other social media.

It takes material resources (staff, IT systems and many other business overheads) to be able to present this curated content so that it can be easily consumed and remain free of charge. In order to sustain this, it is necessary for PerformanceDrive.com.au to generate revenue.

Connecting the audience with products that are likely to help them in their search

PerformanceDrive.com.au earns revenue by connecting product suppliers (eg. Car manufacturers, car accessory providers, lending organisations, etc..) to those in its audience who are in market, and whom see value in the products published within the content.

Any products published within the PerformanceDrive.com.au editorial content are done so first and foremost because they are contextually relevant to and complement that content. For this to happen, the PerformanceDrive.com.au team must judge that the product, when compared against the broader market offering available to consumers, is one that is likely to help the audience buy the car that is right for them.

Media Products are Important Communication Devices

As stated on our ‘Managing Conflicts of Interest’ page, we write and present content which we know people in the community are searching for to help choose and purchase a car. Part of this content is tables of product information which are designed to provide a level of real world data to complement the concepts and insights being communicated in the body of an article.

Tables are a very effective tool in providing a convenient way for the audience to scope products available in the market which the PerformanceDrive.com.au team judges are likely to help people. Hence they are an important communication device on the PerformanceDrive.com.au website.

PerformanceDrive.com.au may also publish other small / basic tables which simply list products which are 100% underpinned by commercial agreements. The products within these ‘commercial-only’ tables will be clearly marked as ‘sponsored’ or ‘promoted’.

Sustainability based on Trust

PerformanceDrive.com.au understands that its business is based on an intrinsic level of trust between itself and its audience. The foundation of this trust is that the audience can rely on PerformanceDrive.com.au to curate content which will help them choose and purchase a car.

If PerformanceDrive.com.au fails to do this by promoting specific products (through both publishing and entering into commercial relationships) which do not, relative to the broader market of product options, help the audience choose and purchase a car, then the trust bond between PerformanceDrive.com.au and its audience will not be sustained.

This would not be good for the PerformanceDrive.com.au business, as it would cause a fundamental erosion of audience numbers and engagement. So in this sense, PerformanceDrive.com.au’s commercial success is structurally aligned to its ability to help its audience choose and buy the car that is right for them – something which would preclude it from promoting products (for commercial benefit) which do not do this.

Regulatory Regime

PerformanceDrive.com.au operates as a Credit representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee, Number 515843, of Level 40, 123 Eagle Street, Brisbane Qld 4000. These licensing regimes are designed to protect consumers from unscrupulous activities in the credit industry. A substantial effort is made by PerformanceDrive.com.au to ensure that it remains clearly within the strict compliance frameworks of this regime – a responsibility which PerformanceDrive.com.au takes very seriously.

Ends.

Updated 22 October 2020.