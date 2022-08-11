2022 Nissan Patrol Ti review (video)

To anyone who says the V8 is dead and electrification has taken over, the 2022 Nissan Patrol Ti is a 2715kg punch in the face.

Yes, bent-eights are undeniably disappearing and becoming a thing of the past – with even arch-rival Toyota switching to a twin-turbo V6 for the LandCruiser 300. Interestingly, Patrol sales are up a whopping 101.9 per cent compared with the same time last year (VFACTS, July 2022). Sales of the Toyota LandCruiser have dipped, despite a new model launch, but this is primarily due to supply issues. A higher entry price might also influence the dip.

Having received some minor cosmetic updates for 2022, we tested the $82,160 (excluding on-roads) 2022 Patrol Ti on and off road to see what makes it appealing enough to warrant the recent sales uptick.

2022 Nissan Patrol Ti – THE SPECS

Engine: 5.6-litre V8

Output: 298kW@5800rpm / 560Nm@4000rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed auto

Drive type: Four-wheel drive, rear differential lock

Wheels: F & R: 18×8.0, 265/70

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2708kg

Power-to-weight: 9.11:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 14.4L/100km

Economy during test: 14.6L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 140L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 20.69kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.35 seconds*

0-100km/h: 7.04 seconds*

60-110km/h: 4.88 seconds*

1/4 mile: 15.10 seconds at 152.0km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.761g

100-0km/h braking: 3.37 seconds at 42.59 metres*

Max deceleration: -0.987g

Decibel at idle: 44*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 87*

Priced from: $82,160

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Nissan Patrol Ti – THE PACKAGE

To state the bleeding obvious, the Patrol is enormous. At 5175mm long, 1995mm wide and 1940mm tall, it just fits in most car parks and shopping centres. A generous 3075mm wheelbase means occupants are well catered-for when it comes to space.

Appearance-wise, this generation of Patrol was treated to a cosmetic facelift in 2020, sporting squarer-edged LED headlamps, new grilles and refreshed taillamps. New for 2022 are three items: new grille, new brand emblem, new front guard vent design.

As was noted back then, the interior did not receive the same attention. The fundamental theme of the interior harkens back to a bygone era of Nissan’s UX design. There is an over-abundance of buttons and clutter.

Interestingly, the US-market version of this car, the 2022 Nissan Armada received a comprehensive update to its infotainment system and centre stack. Middle-East-bound Patrols were also treated to a revamped setup, with a cleaner layout including a lower screen.

It would appear that the extra expenditure for right-hand drive vehicles was not justified, as sales would be a fraction of left-hand drive markets. This is also one of the few new cars of this era, let alone price range, without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Bluetooth streaming it is, then.

The touch-screen is slow to react, with woefully-outdated graphics. Interestingly, the GPS did not have the NorthConnex tunnel loaded into its system – one of Sydney’s biggest network tunnels, albeit only a couple of years old. We are unsure whether this can be rectified with a software update or not. A Suna traffic monitoring system (TMS) is handy, providing real-time traffic information.

It’s not all bad inside, though. The seats are vast with eight-way electric adjustment for driver and passenger alike. The quality of materials used is largely premium, with soft-touch leather. We’ll let you decide if the gaudy faux-wood inserts are tasteful or not. It’s worth remembering that there was a variant of this car sold by Nissan’s premium division, Infiniti, in the not-too-distant-past. Called the QX80.

One-touch power windows on all-four doors are handy. But, we were able to open all four windows with the key fob from outside the vehicle, but it does not seem to close them back up via this method.

Practicality and accommodation are both outstanding. Six-foot-plus adults can comfortably sit in not only the second, but third row. Furthermore, there is 468 litres of boot space with all three rows in play. It is very simple and easy to access the third row, with a lever tumbling the second-row base and backrest forward.

If you want more luxury, the $95,115 Ti-L adds a 13-speaker BOSE sound system, a power sunroof, roof rails, heating and ventilation for the front seats, twin screens for rear passengers and an intelligent rear-view mirror.

2022 Nissan Patrol Ti – THE DRIVE

Overall, sitting up high, one can get an immediate sense as to why vehicles of this type have exploded in popularity. There is a sense of luxury in that kind of view – akin to selecting a two-storey house over a single-storey one – and luxury is a defining theme which separates this generation of Patrol from its more industrious ancestors. A ladder-frame chassis and independent suspension do well to imbue the beast with excellent road manners.

Pop the old-school foot-operated park brake, shift into drive and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how this SUV accelerates from a standstill. A 0-100km/h time of 7.04 seconds, as recorded by our Vbox, is physics-defying for something this massive.

Under the hood, the 5.6-litre VK56VD V8 engine features direct-injection and VVEL (variable valve event and lift system) to keep fuel economy within reasonable parameters. More importantly, it develops 298kW at 5800rpm and a prodigious 560Nm at 4000rpm. It is connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Official fuel consumption is pegged at 14.4L/100km combined, 11L/100km on freeway and 20.2L/100km around the city. In the real world, that proved to be an accurate range of figures. The best we saw was around 12.0 during sedate freeway cruising, thanks to a decent drag coefficient of 0.37Cd. Pretty good for something of this size, in our opinion. A 140-litre tank means long-distance cruising range is formidable – the official average range is 972km. A disciplined right foot around town also results in reasonable consumption.

The seven-speed auto has the right breadth of ratios to tap into the VK56VD’s deep, vast reservoir of torque. It’s a responsive and free revving unit, making very short work of the Patrol’s not insignificant mass. The sound is crisp and intoxicating, with an aural character signifying a distinctly Japanese take on the V8 engine – high tech but muscular.

A variable-ratio hydraulic steering setup is welcome in an era of inert, electrically-assisted steering in other cars. Although a system of this type adds to fuel consumption, the trade-off of more accurate, organic feel and superior feedback makes it worthwhile. The steering system is direct, well-damped and feels great, inspiring confidence. Be warned that high-speed emergency manoeuvres will be subject to the laws of physics, so be mindful of its mass.

On the subject of safety, AEB, lane departure warning, blind-spot assist, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control make up the Patrol’s suite of active driver assist technology. While it hasn’t been tested by ANCAP, it should fare well thanks to six airbags and ESC.

Now to head off the beaten path. Here are the important bits for off-roading enthusiasts: 700mm of wading depth, 273mm of ground clearance, 34.4-degree approach, 26.3-degree departure and a dual-range gearbox with auto, 4H and 4L. It also has different modes for rocks, snow, sand and on-road. Additionally, the rear differential is lockable and there is hill descent control.

There are myriad hardcore off-roading enthusiasts who prefer the traditional layout of live axles front and rear – ala the previous Patrols and LandCruiser 70 Series. They may be right in the upper extremes of challenging conditions, but most of the time, the Y62 has ample wheel articulation, traction and torque to go anywhere with a track.

With 3500kg of braked towing capacity and a 7000kg gross combination mass (GCM), the V8 grunt can be put to handy use for road trips and caravanning. An abundance of aftermarket support exists for this car too, from snorkels, lift kits to bullbars.

At the time of writing, diesel is about 50c/litre dearer than petrol, so while a turbo-diesel engine might seem like a no-brainer, crazy things are happening with fuel prices lately that might eat into the advantage diesel cars traditionally enjoy. Nevertheless, the V8 powertrain may come in for a rethink when the Patrol is due for a new generation. The next model is rumoured to receive a twin-turbo V6.

2022 Nissan Patrol Ti – THE VIDEO

2022 Nissan Patrol Ti – THE VERDICT

There are many different lenses through which to view the 2022 Nissan Patrol Ti. It is outdated inside and sports an increasingly antiquated engine type. It is, however, exceptionally useful as a people-hauler and off-roader, with excellent road manners to boot. We had a lot of fun with this car. One of the best things about it is how high you sit – sneering down at Kluger and CX-9 drivers, with truckies only a slight upward glance above you. The character and acceleration of the engine are definite highlights too.

With the Y62, Patrol successfully made the transition to luxury SUV without any discernible trade-off. It has plenty going for it and might be worth considering if the waiting list is too long for one of its rivals. The starting price here is also quite attractive for the amount of vehicle you get in return.

PROS:

– Fantastic grunt from V8 engine

– Good value for money

– Spacious and versatile interior

– Refinement

– Comfort



CONS:

– Antiquated interior

– GPS system needs updating to include new road systems

– Reasonable economy for what it is but still thirstier than rivals

