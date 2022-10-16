2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Sportback review (video)

Audi exerts itself as a car brand for those who only opt for the highest standards in design and quality. With a winning formula for 25 years, the fourth generation A3 continues that recipe with the addition of more tech, a fresher design and a higher price tag.

Options in this class are becoming less popular as SUVs spread and expand. But, the A3 has some strong competition, in the form of the BMW 1 Series, the class-favourite Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and their sidekicks, the 2 Series Gran Coupe and B-Class. Both of the latter are doing quite well in Australia in terms of sales, according to VFACTS figures.

With the A3 you can choose from a sedan or hatch (or Sportback as Audi refers to it), with two powertrains. The 35 TFSI denotes a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine and a 48V mild-hybrid boost that both power the front wheels only. It produces 110kW and 250Nm.

The flagship 40 TFSI S Line uniquely powers all four wheels with its famous ‘quattro’ all-wheel drive system, with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo that generates 140kW and 320Nm. Both continue with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto transmission as before, with no manuals on offer.

Prices commence from $47,100 for the 35 TFSI and from $54,000 for the 40 TFSI. The sedan adds $2500 with either variant. (Prices exclude on-road costs.)

2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Sportback – THE SPECS

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder

Output: 140kW@6000rpm / 320Nm@1500-4100rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 18×unknown, 225/40

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 1570kg

Power-to-weight: 11.21:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 6.7L/100km

Economy during test: 7.3L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 55L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 20.89kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.30 seconds*

0-100km/h: 6.87 seconds*

60-110km/h: 4.70 seconds*

1/4 mile: 15.04 seconds at 152.1km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.716g

100-0km/h braking: 2.90 seconds at 37.40 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.151g

Decibel at idle: 44*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 74*

Priced from: $54,000

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Sportback – THE PACKAGE

It’s worth noting the 2022 A3 is already two years old in its home country, Germany. COVID delays prevented it from landing on our shores. Nonetheless, the external design of the A3 is cutting edge. It grabs your attention with its rounded silhouette and sharp angles. The front ploughs through the air with a huge honeycomb grille and jagged LED lights. Subtle black roof rails and mirrors give it a rugged feel. And a prominent rear boot line with thin and sharp LED taillights give off a sporty edge. Overall, it executes a sophisticated and athletic appeal brilliantly.

Stepping inside and you are presented with an updated interior that adopts a similar sharp-edged theme. There is a fair amount of plastic going on, with some added silver and glossy black panels, but the overall design is very modern and crisp. The air vents sit high up in the dash on the driver side, and sit lower on the passenger side, making the driver feel more important.

Most of the materials applied in here are of superb quality, but some areas don’t really feel any more premium than budget hatches. Some button presses feel tacky as they require a hard push, too. But the fully digital instrument cluster and high-res 10.1-inch centre touch-screen – both standard on all models – certainly add class. Wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, sat-nav, and digital radio connect to a six-speaker sound system.

The new A3 is based on the previous generation’s platform, only slightly modified. This means it has the same 2636mm wheelbase to play with, but is 30mm longer and higher. As a result, elbow, shoulder and head room have grown, but legroom remains the same.

The combination of becoming used to higher rising SUVs and the A3 having a lower seating position to increase headroom means that hopping in and out feels like more of an effort. There is certainly room for four adults, but some rivals seem to use the rear space better to offer more legroom in our opinion. Cup holders are not quite big enough to fit bottles, the centre console is shallow, and door pockets are tight.

Under the hatch tailgate you have 325 litres to play with. The space increases to 1145 litres if you fold the 40/20/40-split rear seats down. Going for the entry 35 TFSI sees the space grow to 380L/1200L due to it not having to house a rear drive system underneath. In comparison, the BMW 1 Series offers 380 litres and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class provides 370L.

As it usually goes with Audi, the brand wins buyers over with its design and sophisticated reputation. So, features related to the A3’s looks are abundant. But other practical and convenience-related features require you to cough up more dollars. For example, it comes standard with 18-inch alloys, illuminated door scuffs, progressive LED indicator lights, ambient interior lighting, courtesy door lamps, partially leather seats and steering wheel, and sports front seats.

But it misses out on radar cruise control, auto-dipping high beam, electronically adjustable seats, a spare wheel or even run-flats, and USB ports in the rear. Let’s bear in mind this is not the base model either.

Thankfully, safety features are generous. As standard, you get forward collision and post-collision mitigation with pedestrian avoidance, blind-spot sensors with active assistance, front and rear parking sensors, auto steering parking assist, front and rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane-keeping aid with active assistance, and side door exit warning.

Audi has joined the masses to offer a generous five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty on the A3. You get one year of free roadside assistance, and servicing intervals are spaced at a reasonable 15,000km or 12 months.

2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Sportback – THE DRIVE

The 40 TFSI S Line variant is paired with a familiar powertrain, found in the previous generation A3. A quattro all-wheel drive system distributes the power. It misses out on the fuel-saving 48-volt mild-hybrid setup in the cheaper 35 TFSI. Still, it feels extremely capable on the streets with 140kW and 320Nm.

Pick-up is effortless thanks to plenty of low-end torque. Yet, it feels happy to be pushed where more magic can be enjoyed. If you want it to, it will zip through the gears hastily and climb speed like a sports car. In fact, it feels like it has more power than the figures tell. The official 0-100km/h sprint is clocked at 7.0 seconds. Our test measured it in an impressive 6.87 seconds.

The carry-over seven-speed dual-clutch auto greatly contributes to it’s athletic attributes. It works best when pushed as it changes gears rapidly when plenty of acceleration is behind it. However, when driven gently and edging into a carpark, the clutch needs to slip like a manual. The result is a slightly nerving delay that takes the feel of being in full control away from your drive.

Taking off at the lights is also a fraction more delayed than a conventional auto. You do get used to it as you learn to anticipate take off earlier. Or, popping it into Dynamic mode tightens things up and removes some of that delay.

Being a Euro engine means that it requires a minimum of 95 RON fuel. Though, most of its competitors need this too, or 98. Officially, the A3 40 TFSI burns an average of 6.7L/100km. Our harsher real-world testing averaged 7.3L/100km. It would be good to see what improvements the mild-hybrid tech from the 35 TFSI could do here. A 55-litre fuel tank means you can travel more than 750km before having to pull into the petrol station (theoretical average range is 1000km). Good for busy lives.

The engineering department at Audi know what they are doing as the A3 handles brilliantly. It has no qualms being thrown around corners. Grip and handling ability are definitely class-leading, partly thanks to AWD. Even taking to tight city streets feels effortless as it securely hugs the road. Adding to the sporty feel is tight-knit and rather heavy steering. It goes a long way to create that solid and secure feel that German cars are known for.

Taut sports suspension leaves minimal body roll so you will find yourself zipping around corners faster than everyone else, without trying. A setback to this though is notably loud tyre roar from the Pirelli P7 tyres. These are described as a “green performance” grade, according to Pirelli, offering a best of both worlds in terms of economy and grip.

2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Sportback – THE VIDEO

2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI Sportback – THE VERDICT

Most buyers will be lured into the new Audi A3 because of its strong reputation for its elegant aura and sophistication. They might look beyond the price hike, as the cost of everything is on the rise anyway.

Some important features have been omitted that are now standard on cars a fraction of the price. Maybe the fact this is already two years old elsewhere accounts for some of that.

Nonetheless, we love the sharp exterior design, strong and economical engine, and sporty and very capable dynamics. It’s a solid buy and one that suits both a city lifestyle and adventures out in the country.

PROS:

– Ample pick-up and performance, more than the figures tell

– Sharp design shouts sportiness and elegance

– Class-leading dynamic breadth thanks to quattro AWD

– Decently-sized fuel tank means you can travel at least 750km between refills

– Practical yet suave cabin

CONS:

– Take-off delay from dual-clutch auto takes a bit of getting used to

– Extra costs for features that are standard in cheaper hatches

– Some buttons/materials inside feel a bit tacky

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.