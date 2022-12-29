2022 Porsche 911 GTS review – review (video)

The ‘grand turismo sport’ (GTS) philosophy centres around not only being fast and powerful, but also versatile enough to cope in most conditions while offering a decent level of practicality. With that in mind, is the latest 992 generation Porsche 911 GTS the best all-rounder in the range?

This is essentially the flagship model until you get to the mighty Turbo and Turbo S. You can get it in Carrera 2-based rear-wheel drive form, as featured here, or with Carrera 4 all-wheel drive running gear. You can also opt for a retractable roof cabriolet body style.

Sitting near the top of the foodchain in the 911 range means this one is expensive. Prices open at $334,900 for the rear-wheel drive Carrera GTS coupe, and top out at $387,700 for the Carrera 4 GTS cabriolet (excluding on-road costs). Most come with an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK auto but a seven-speed manual is available in RWD coupe form (as tested here). It is a no-cost option.

2022 Porsche 911 GTS – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat six-cylinder

Output: 353kW@65000rpm / 570Nm@2300-5000rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed manual

Drive type: Rear-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 20×8.5, 245/35 R: 21×11.5, 305/30

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 1471kg

Power-to-weight: 4.16:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 10.7L/100km

Economy during test: 12.1L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 64L/98 RON

Power efficiency: 32.99kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 2.04 seconds*

0-100km/h: 3.96 seconds*

0-200km/h: 12.15 seconds*

60-110km/h: 2.45 seconds*

1/4 mile: 11.98 seconds at 198.5km/h*

Max acceleration: 1.123g

100-0km/h braking: 2.59 seconds at 33.72 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.232g

Decibel at idle (/Sport mode): 58/65*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 89/93*

Priced from: $334,900

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Porsche 911 GTS – THE PACKAGE

The GTS showcases a sinister darkened theme that is very much in fashion at the moment. Most of the intakes and vents are black, as with the front lip spoiler, with matching window surrounds and a black rear diffuser area, and black badges. This example also features the optional electric sunroof with black panels.

Completing the shadowy theme are a set of 20-inch front alloy wheels wrapped in 245/35 Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres, with 21-inch wheels on the back wrapped in fat 305/30 tyres. This test car showcases the gloss black brake caliper option as well from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department, priced from around $1720.

Inside, the GTS is very similar to other models except you get contrast stitching to spice things up, and this example features the optional adaptive sports seats in the front. Despite looking quite basic in shape, these seats give heaps of lateral support and great long-distance comfort. The optional Race-Tex upholstery package, yellow stitching, and Racing Yellow seat belt options shown here complete the subtle yet sporty atmosphere.

We love how clean and clutter-free the latest 911 cabin is. Everything is where you’d expect it to be with minimal buttons and controls helping to reduce confusion and distraction. Having the climate control settings on a separate panel below the main 10.9-inch touch-screen is a welcome touch as well, so it’s easy to get comfortable even after you have already set off.

As ever, build quality and fit and finish really sets the benchmark for this industry. Nothing rattles or moves, and pretty much every single fixture is either made as a sturdy structure or covered in an enriching or fine material.

There are two seats in the back but they are very tight. We did actually manage to fit in them though as a test, but only if the front seats are not pushed all the way back. When not needed you can fold down the rear seats and use the space for cargo. There is actually a bit of boot space behind the seats too when they are up.

Under the bonnet you’ve got quite a decent bucket of boot space as well, measuring in at 132L, which is easily enough for a pair of carry-on luggage bags or some random shopping items.

2022 Porsche 911 GTS – THE DRIVE

Mounted famously behind the rear axle is a flat-six engine. It’s a 3.0-litre twin-turbo unit in the GTS, as with all regular 992 models, producing 353kW and 570Nm. Although top-end power and speed is relentless, the awesome mid-range grunt is what you’ll notice first, and probably what you’ll use most.

Peak torque is available between 2300rpm and 5000rpm, and that means you get to experience a tonne of grunt pretty much all of the time. Peak power is reached at 6500rpm, so it loves to rev high through the gears as well. And what a joy it is to flick this neat little manual shifter through its gates as you enjoy exploring those high revs.

It pulls through any gear with ease and surges forward, hard. You can hear the turbochargers whistling (peaking at around 20psi, according to the boost gauge), especially when you open up the standard bi-modal sports exhaust system fitted to the GTS. There’s a distinct burble and a bit of energetic roughness at low speeds, typical of a 911, and then the sound turns into a glorious singing roar, expressing slightly unique tones as it goes through variable valve timing sequences. It’s utterly brilliant.

Out on the road the GTS feels perfect. There’s no easier way to put it. It just does want you want, when you want. The suspension setup can cope with fairly rough and ordinary roads, such as those in the city and in old suburbs, but yet there is no downside when it comes to handling and steering feel.

It turns in with complete confidence and competence, and absorbs mid-corner bumps, at speed, with no after-shock at all. You basically feel like you’re glued to the ground. The steering is one of the centrepieces, providing a direct and very communicative feel, with Germanic solidity out on the highway. At very high speeds – above 200km/h – there is no nervousness or instability to be felt. It holds its line like a train.

Backing off on the throttle suddenly is never a good idea, especially when you have the car in a position where weight and momentum influences are very high. In the 911, you can notice the lighter front end at times, but it never seems to matter. The front end always feels strongly planted. Turn-in is progressive and then early throttle input helps pivot the back end. If you jump off the power coming into a bend and then get back on it before the apex, drifting is possible and predictable. A standard mechanical locking diff (electronic on the PDK auto) ensures optimum distribution.

We did some of our typical acceleration tests with our Vbox Sport and witnessed some serious numbers. A lot of this is thanks to the ridiculous levels of rear-end grip. Even being rear drive with just over 350kW, it hooks up and slingshots away with pure precision and control. We clocked 0-100km/h in 3.96 seconds, which is a fraction quicker than Porsche’s official claim of 4.1 seconds with the manual (3.4 with the PDK), and 0-200km/h in 12.15 seconds. We also recorded the quarter mile in just 11.98 seconds at 198.5km/h. This is seriously quick.

Braking performance is just as impressive. We clocked the 100-0km/h emergency stop in just 33.72 metres. And it’s repeatable. This is around the shortest stopping distance we’ve come across in our years of testing. Some high-end supercars might dip into the 32s, but with more serious braking packages fitted. This is only a four-seat sports car.

Although it offers supercar levels of performance, the 911 GTS is easy to drive around town. It isn’t ridiculously low to the ground, for example, and the adaptive suspension package provides a taut but comfortable ride in the default mode. We recorded an average fuel consumption of around 12.1L/100km during our week of testing, which, considering this is an 11-second car, is not bad at all. The official average is 10.7L/100km.

Above all, the GTS is so much fun to drive in any scenario. Even more so with the manual transmission option in our opinion, because each time you give it a poke and wind it up through the gears, it feels like you’re doing it; it’s your effort, not just the car. And you don’t have to be going at breakneck speeds to enjoy this.

2022 Porsche 911 GTS – THE VIDEO

2022 Porsche 911 GTS – THE VERDICT

The GTS provides the perfect balance between cross country performance, outright speed and power, and lightness and agility. And you can get it with a manual transmission. Need we say more?

Sure, the PDK is quicker in a straight line (and probably everywhere else, too), but with the manual it is, in our opinion, the ultimate real-world 911 on the market. You can thoroughly enjoy this machine almost all of the time, whereas other models might be too fast or too highly strung.

PROS:

– Awesome balance between power and traction

– Pure steering engagement

– 1471kg is very light for a modern car

– Reasonably practical and easy to live with

– GTS looks mint, plenty of personalisation options too

– Manual transmission lives on as a no-cost option



CONS:

– Almost supercar price, especially if you want AWD

– Small rear seat

