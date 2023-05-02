Second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 announced for Australia, arrives in June

Mercedes is beefing up its SUV ranks with a June arrival set for its 2023 GLC in Australia, bringing in a more fuel-efficient mild-hybrid powertrain, updated infotainment system and a more generous equipment list. But this comes with a significant price jump over the outgoing model.

The GLC has fast become Mercedes’s best-selling SUV, and the company is introducing the second-gen GLC to Australia in 300 4MATIC form, replacing the GLC 200 as the entry point into the range.

The GLC 300 4MATIC measures in at 4716mm long, 1890mm wide, 1640mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2888mm, making the second-gen GLC 60mm longer and 4mm lower than its replacement, with a 15mm increase for the wheelbase.

It comes powered by the M254 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mild-hybrid setup that produces 190kW/400Nm, adding 30Nm of torque over the outgoing GLC 300. Power is thrown to all fours via a nine-speed automatic that offers a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds.

The GLC 300 picks up a new integrated starter-generator that throws 17kW/200Nm into the mix, while Mercedes says its 48-volt mild-hybrid system drops fuel economy figures to around 7.7-8.2L/100km.

Underneath, you’ll find the same four-link front and multi-link rear suspension hardware fitted to the C-Class.

As standard the GLC 300 comes with the AMG Line exterior styling package that includes 20-inch AMG alloys, as well as a number of features previously reserved for the optional extras list like the panoramic sunroof, head-up display and a set of heated seats.

There’s also a new ‘transparent bonnet’ feature that offers a live feed from a front-mounted camera for the driver, alongside details of the incline, gradient and altitude for those taking their GLC off road.

Inside, interior space has been increased thanks to the larger platform, with boot space figures standing at an impressive 620L – 50L more than its predecessor.

The cabin’s design has been simplified, with Mercedes opting for digital inputs via the MBUX infotainment system over physical buttons, with a pair of 11.9-inch displays positioned in front of the driver and smack bang in the centre of the dash.

Mercedes says we can expect to see the first arrivals touch down in June, with prices starting from $104,900 (before on-road costs). The outgoing GLC 300 started from $92,300.