2021 Jaguar F-PACE revealed, 3.0L inline-6 engines confirmed

Jaguar has just unveiled the 2021 F-PACE, and as predicted, it comes with Jaguar Land Rover’s all-new 3.0-litre inline-six petrol and diesel ‘Ingenium’ engines for the first time. The new model also showcases a boost in technology, a streamlined variant lineup, and added safety.

Like the XE mid-size sedan, the 2021 F-PACE comes in R-Dynaimc form only. This is then available in S, SE, and HSE trim, with P250, D300, and P400 engine options. That means there’s only one diesel option, and one four-cylinder option.

Kicking off the range the P250 uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder that produces 183kW and 365Nm. It offers an average fuel consumption of 9.3L/100km and a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.3 seconds. This engine is available in S and SE trim.

Moving up to t he D300, it introduces JLR’s new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six engine that develops 221kW and 650Nm. Acceleration from 0-100km/h comes up in a claimed 6.4 seconds, while fuel economy is rated at 7.4L/100km. The D300 is available in SE trim only.

At the top of the range is the new P400. This gets JLR’s tasty new 3.0-litre turbo inline-six petrol engine, incorporating a conventional exhaust-driven turbo and an electric compressor. Power peaks at an impressive 294kW while torque maxes out at 550Nm. Across the 0-100km/h sprint the new F-PACE P400 takes a claimed 5.4 seconds. Fuel consumption hasn’t been mentioned. The P400 is available in SE and HSE trim.

All models are matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the D300 and P400 also feature an advanced mild-hybrid system. The mild hybrid tech includes a 48V lithium-ion battery and an electric belt-integrated starter generator. It’s able to recuperate energy during deceleration and braking.

As for the design, it looks quite similar to the outgoing model. The front grille is larger and there’s a newly-sculpted bonnet that features a wider power bulge to better align with the grille. The front guards don the Leaper emblem, and the bumper bars are revised. LED light technology is fitted across the range as well, ensuring crisp focus at night, with new-look headlights incorporating the latest ‘Double J’ daytime running light sequence. The headlights are available with pixel LED technology.

Inside, the dash shows off a new 11.4-inch curved-glass touch-screen which is encased in magnesium alloy. The screen runs on Pivi Pro operating system, and includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Open-pore wood veneers and aluminium trimmings are available, with special laser-etched speaker covers. Some new seats feature wider cushions and new massage functions are available, while clean air is provided by cabin air ionisation with Nanoe technology, and PM2.5 filtration.

A 12.3-inch digital screen is used for the instrument cluster as standard, however, head-up display and wireless phone charging remain an option. A second-generation wearable ‘Activity Key’ is also being introduced. It includes a clock and offers a battery life of seven days between charging. Like before, it allows users to leave the conventional key in the vehicle yet still lock it with the wearable band. The band is completely water-proof.

Lastly, safety has been improved with the latest 3D surround-view camera technology. The system promises to delivery more detail than before, with Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View. A clear exit monitor system is fitted to the doors, alerting passengers if there is an approaching car or cyclist.

The new model is available to order in Australia now. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic S P250: $74,990

2021 Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic SE P250: $79,600

2021 Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic SE D300: $94,940

2021 Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic SE P400: $97,400

2021 Jaguar F-PACE R-Dynamic HSE P400: $109,150