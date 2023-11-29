Lotus Launches its own Fast-Chargers as Company Goes All-Electric by 2028

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Lotus has revealed details of its unique, modular range of DC fast chargers for electric vehicles as the company aims to offer an all-electric lineup by 2028.

The charging infrastructure utilises a super-fast, liquid-cooled 450kW DC charger stacked in a modular arrangement, while the liquid-cooled power cabinet offers outputs up to 480kW. The power cabinet is used alongside a charging terminal that can output 600 Amps to four vehicles at once.

Lotus says that its new charging infrastructure is already available in the Chinese market, with plans to expand the network in Europe and the Middle East as soon as the second quarter of 2024.

The company uses the Eletre R as an example of its charging tech in action, which adds 142km of range in the space of five minutes, or a 10 – 80 per cent charge in a claimed 20 minutes. Lotus says that it is on track to deliver the first examples of the Eletre battery-electric SUV in the UK, Europe and China this year, while the Emeya electric GT car is set to launch in 2024.

Customer demand for Lotus’ next generation of electric vehicles looks to be healthy, with the coming stating its order books are stacked with 19,000 orders for the Emira and Eletre.

Production rates have ramped up accordingly, with Lotus set to deliver a record-breaking year of deliveries and financial results.