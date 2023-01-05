VFACTS: Top 10 best-selling cars in Australia during 2022

There were some very interesting changes in the auto industry in 2022, in terms of new models arriving and changes in demand and supply. But for a snapshot of the new vehicle sales results for the 2022 year overall, here’s a quick look at the top 10 best-selling cars and vehicle brands in Australia, according to December VFACTS figures released today. We will have our usual comprehensive report coming later today.

Throughout 2022 Australian consumers purchased 1,081,429 vehicles according to new vehicle registration data. That’s up 3.0 per cent on the 1,049,831 new vehicles registered in 2021.

There were no surprises to see Toyota at the top once again – its 20th consecutive year in Australia – but there are some interesting changes further down the leaderboard. Kia and Mitsubishi jumped a few places up from the previous year, and Nissan is out of the top 10. Isuzu also jumped into ninth place. See below for the full top 10 list, with the percentage variance over 2021 full-year figures shown in brackets:

As for the best-selling cars in terms of vehicle models, the HiLux came home with the most sales. The Ford Ranger was not as close this time around, after reporting just 2522 units fewer than the HiLux in the previous year of 2021. In 2022, the gap widened to 16,912 units.

Further down we see the RAV4 continues in third, although sales have dropped from 2021 efforts likely due to production shortages, while the Mitsubishi Triton moved up from ninth place in 2021 to an impressive fourth in 2022. See below for the top 10 best-selling new vehicles in Australia during all of 2022:

Stay tuned for our full December 2022 VFACTS report later today, covering not just total 2022 figures but also December’s performance. Speaking about the latest results, in a statement by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, FCAI CEO Tony Weber said:

“While 2022 has been a year of resilience and recovery, 2023 is shaping up as one of the most significant in recent history, particularly in terms of the development of policies that set the direction for the future decarbonisation of the light vehicle fleet.”