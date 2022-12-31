2022 Mazda BT-50 GT SP review (video)

The 2022 Mazda BT-50 SP variant was introduced earlier this year as a sporty and luxurious trim level, sitting above the GT, ready to take on the likes of the Ford Ranger Sport and Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain and co.

As you can probably tell, it features a range of black highlights around the exterior for that fashionable darkened them. The SP is only available in dual-cab form with part-time four-wheel drive, but you can opt for a six-speed manual or auto.

Prices start from $63,390 for the manual and from $66,390 for the auto. We think paying a premium for the auto is an old-fashioned trick by today’s standards, considering this uses a conventional six-speed auto and not a complex multi-clutch type or CVT. The factory in Thailand, where the BT-50 is made alongside the platform-sharing Isuzu D-Max, likely rolls out more automatics anyway.

These relatively high prices make it easier for buyers jump on the HiLux and Ranger bandwagons. And in our opinion, we don’t blame them. This Mazda should be priced lower than the equivalent popular rivals. Or rather, maybe it’s a case where Toyota and Ford could charge a higher price given that demand is highest for them?

2022 Mazda BT-50 GT SP – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder

Output: 140kW@3600rpm / 450Nm@1600-2600rpm

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Drive type: Part-time four-wheel drive, locking rear diff

Wheels: F & R: 18×7.5, 265/60

ANCAP: Five stars

Kerb weight: 2208kg

Power-to-weight: 15.77:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 8.0L/100km

Economy during test: 9.1L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 76L/Diesel

Power efficiency: 17.5kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.84 seconds*

0-100km/h: 9.25 seconds*

60-110km/h: 7.22 seconds*

1/4 mile: 16.62 seconds at 135.4km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.700g

100-0km/h braking: 3.30 seconds at 39.84 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.108g

Decibel at idle: 48*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 77*

Priced from: $66,390

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Mazda BT-50 GT SP – THE PACKAGE

As mentioned, the SP is all about the darkened features, including side mirrors, wheel arch surrounds, and door handles. There’s also a chunky black sports bar in the back, and a set of SP-exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels. We’re not a big fan of these as they look a bit like something you see on vehicles in a used car yard. But finished in black, they definitely help with the overall sporty character. They’re wrapped in 265/60 highway terrain tyres.

Although the BT-50 is heavily based on the Isuzu D-Max for this generation, the interior of the SP really sets it further apart. This example shows off the black and driftwood leather interior package, which is actually quite nice in person. It makes the cabin feel more like a luxury SUV than a ute. The two-tone theme continues across the dash as well, giving it a more distinctive quality over the D-Max.

Up on the dash is Isuzu’s 9.0-inch touch-screen media interface, offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Unfortunately, the graphics and menu layouts are falling a bit behind the class standards in our opinion. The main menu screen has a lot of blank space, and there is considerable loading to endure when certain functions are selected. However, the screen is nice and big, perhaps edging it in front of some competitors.

Like the 2022 D-Max, the latest BT-50 welcomes a special button on the steering wheel that allows you to switch off the rather sensitive lane-keep assist system with one simple press. Before, you had to fiddle around within the small digital section of the instrument cluster, and the menu could only be accessed when stationary. The menu remains in that location for other driver systems.

Passenger space in the front is good, and the ergonomics are really good for this segment. Many of the rivals present a slightly awkward driving position. Not in this. You can lower your seat down for more of a crossover or even sedan position, or raise it up for a commanding view. The steering wheel and pedal placement are also perfectly in line.

Rear passengers get their own climate vents and a charging port, as well as a flip-down centre arm rest. A handy coat hook is also featured on the back of the passenger seat. Like most dual-cab utes, the rear bench is quite upright, hindering long-distance comfort a tiny bit. With heavy-duty leaf springs and live-axle suspension at the back the ride is also more jiggly compared with the front, but better than many rivals.

Despite its premium focus, the SP carries over the same heavy-duty capability of the regular models. That includes a near-900kg payload (892kg) and 3500kg braked towing capacity. The SP also includes a tub-liner as standard and a manual roll-out shutter blind that is lockable.

2022 Mazda BT-50 GT SP – THE DRIVE

Under the bonnet the same 3.0-litre turbo-diesel ‘4JJ’ four-cylinder Isuzu engine continues for the SP. Power and torque levels, at 140kW and 450Nm, are starting to fall behind the class now, however, on-road performance is better than expected. In fact, it’s quicker than some modern utes that are more powerful, according to our Vbox tests. We clocked 0-100km/h in 9.25 seconds, which is at the quicker end of the class.

Refinement and noise levels outshine some competitors, too. Our testing recorded an idle noise level of 48dB, which, again, is at the attractive end of the segment, with 60-110km/h full-throttle acceleration peaking at 77dB. The engine hums along quietly at highway speeds, and despite only featuring six gears the engine doesn’t seem to have any trouble surging along and pulling past other motorists during overtaking.

Braking performance is also quite decent for a dual-cab 4×4 ute, with our Vbox measuring the 100-0km/h emergency stop in a respectable 39.84 metres. The time it took to come to a complete stop was 3.30 seconds, but much of that is due to the way the Vbox timer counts vehicle movement; the suspension tends to dive and tip more than in other types of vehicles, although completely stopped.

With an official consumption average of 8.0L/100km and a 76-litre fuel tank, the theoretical average range is 950km. In the real-world we averaged 9.1L/100km, translating to an average range of about 800km before seeing any warning light come on. The official average emissions output is stamped at 207g/km.

There are some competitors that offer more range and improved efficiency, such as the Toyota HiLux SR5 auto, with its 80L tank and 7.9L/100km consumption average translating to a 1013km range (theoretical), and the new Ford Ranger Sport 2.0TTD auto, with its 80L tank and 7.2L/100km official average translating to a 1111km range. Prices for these specific rivals are at least $2700 below this BT-50 SP as well, starting from $61,930 and $63,690, respectively.

Around corners the BT-50 handles well. It turns in with very little body roll or lean, and the steering feel is good. We also like the sporty steering wheel as it enhances the overall driver connection. With six gears it does not awkwardly shift down into a low gear or try to remain in a higher gear like in some seven- or eight-speed gearboxes. This behaviour tends to reduce smoothness in our opinion, putting the BT-50 ahead of some rivals.

Ride comfort is an area where the BT-50 SP outshines some rivals. The rear end is not as bouncy as some popular competitors, and the independent front end offers characteristics similar to an SUV. This is a ute you could use to run the daily errands around town with very little sacrifice, particularly compared with some rivals.

Off road performance is great but not class-leading. There is no special treatment for the SP to enhance this area. A rear diff lock is already standard on most variants. Ground clearance is rated at a decent 240mm, with a 30-degree approach angle and 24-degree departure angle. However, the highway terrain tyres are one of the weaker links. We’d also be a bit worried about scratching up the nice exterior trimmings specific to the SP when off road.

2022 Mazda BT-50 GT SP – THE VIDEO

2022 Mazda BT-50 GT SP – THE VERDICT

We’re sure many buyers will enjoy and appreciate the darkened treatment given to the SP variant. We think it looks quite nice, particularly the interior. It also rides more like an SUV than a ute, and the on-road handling deserves more credit than what is usually expected of this vehicle type.

Our main gripe is the price. It should not be more expensive than the very popular Toyota HiLux SR5 and Ford Ranger Sport in our opinion, but yet it is. Fuel economy and range figures are also not that attractive against segment leaders.

PROS:

– Premium look and feel inside and out

– Highly regarded/dependable Isuzu D-Max running gear underneath

– SP adds black highlights which are on trend at the moment

– Good ride comfort compared with many rivals

– Despite mediocre power/torque figures, straight-line performance is great (for this class)



CONS:

– $4460/$2700 more than HiLux SR5 auto/Ranger Sport 2.0TTD auto (at time of writing)

– Low and painted ‘bodykit’ doesn’t bode well for off-road enthusiasts

– Not the best theoretical average range (950km) for this class

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.