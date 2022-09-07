2022 Lexus LX 500d F Sport review (video)

The Lexus LX has returned for its fourth generation, sporting a fresh platform, new engines and more technology than ever before.

Since 1996, Lexus has had its own niche with the Toyota LandCruiser-based LX line, compared with other more on-road focused crossovers. Although it shares its bones with a lesser Toyota, this is one hell of a foundation, given the legendary reputation of the ‘Cruiser.

Now on the GA-F platform, the LX also benefits from new petrol and diesel engines, plus a new 10-speed automatic gearbox. It can be had with either a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol (LX 600), generating 305kW at 5200rpm and 650Nm between 2000-3600rpm, or a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 (LX 500d) that churns out 227kW at 4000rpm and 700Nm between 1600-2600rpm.

Sales have held steady (218 YTD, July, 2022) but a long waiting list for the car, up to 12 months at the time of writing, means there is plenty of pent-up demand.

We’re testing the Lexus LX 500d F Sport on and off road to see firsthand what improvements this new version has to offer over the previous LX 450d V8 diesel.

2022 Lexus LX 500d F Sport – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6

Output: 227kW@4000rpm / 700Nm@1600-2600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Drive type: Four-wheel drive, locking centre diff

Wheels: F & R: 22×8.0, 265/50

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2600kg

Power-to-weight: 11.45:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 8.9L/100km

Economy during test: 11.4L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 110L/Diesel

Power efficiency: 25.50kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.78 seconds*

0-100km/h: 7.92 seconds*

60-110km/h: 5.46 seconds*

1/4 mile: 15.70 seconds at 147.5km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.899g

100-0km/h braking: 3.39 seconds at 42.02 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.365g

Decibel at idle: 47*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 78*

Priced from: $170,991

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Lexus LX 500d F Sport – THE PACKAGE

This time around there is more visual differentiation between it and the Toyota, with a unique D-pillar treatment as well as unique front and rear styling. The F Sport ditches the bolder bar grille of its brethren for a more sporty treatment. To our eyes, it mostly works well, but the tapered window-opening of the D-pillar makes the LX look more upright and top-heavy. The black 22-inch wheels are a welcome addition.

Step inside and you are presented with a very high-quality and technologically advanced cabin. Digitally, there is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen up top, with a fingerprint scanner, a 7.0-inch screen for climate and the Multi-Terrain System, an 8.0-inch IP and a head-up display (HUD). Aesthetically, red leather, chrome and rich textures tantalise the senses. The overall effect is very luxurious and there’s not even the faintest hint of LandCruiser in here.

Major highlights include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inductive phone charger, a very capacious chill-able console bin, automatic heated/ventilated seats front and rear, heated steering wheel and electrically-adjustable steering column. We especially enjoy the constellation animation that spans the infotainment screen and HUD at start-up – this adds a crisp and mesmerising feel. Another impressive detail is how the wheels turn in the centre screen in accordance with the steering wheel.

Mercifully, Lexus has done away with its notorious touchpad for this model, with voice-operated commands or touch-screen operation. Buttons for major functions such as volume, tuning and climate control are handily at reach and without making the dash look cluttered.

The instrument panel has a central tachometer – unique to F Sport – and we can’t help but be impressed how the sporty F Sport theme translates to a vehicle of this type. It’s just a beautiful interior, with the only letdown being hard plastic on the side of the centre console.

Unlike the base LX and four-seat Ultra Luxury, the F Sport is a five-seater, with excellent accomodation within. At 5090mm long, 1990mm wide and 1895mm high, with a 2850mm wheelbase, it’s a big unit albeit with a high-ish floor typical of a ladder-frame SUV. Boot space is outstanding too, with between 1109L and 1960L when the second row is folded via an electric switch. The braked towing capacity is 3500kg.

Lexus has long been renowned for its Mark Levinson audio systems, famously giving the audio company early access in the development process for optimal speaker placement and audio fidelity. The 25-speaker system in the LX500d is no exception. Whether you enjoy opera, country, rock or, drum and bass like your humble narrator, you will be treated to a level of crispness and punch that you’ve likely not experienced before in a vehicle. It must be said, however, that when testing some of the higher BPM tracks in Spotify the system did call it quits on a few occasions for us.

The safety picture is as comprehensive and as up-to-the-minute as you would expect for a vehicle of this price. In addition to the increased rigidity of a new platform, there are 10 airbags, including driver and passenger, knee, one between the front seats, rear side and curtain airbags. The $210,800 Ultra Luxury adds rear centre airbags too.

An active safety suite called Lexus Safety Sense+ includes all the expected driver assistance technologies such as AEB and adaptive cruise, but new features include intersection turn assist, emergency steering assist, curve speed reduction for the adaptive cruise and an advanced LED adaptive high-beam system.

2022 Lexus LX 500d F Sport – THE DRIVE

A few years ago, Lexus introduced a turbo-diesel version of the LX, sharing the 1VD-FTV V8 with its LandCruiser brethren. The all-new V6 which replaces it generates an additional 27kW and 50Nm, while shaving 0.6L/100km off the official fuel consumption rating, now pegged at 8.9L/100km. Tied to a 10-speed automatic, we managed a 0-100km/h time of 7.92, which is about two seconds quicker than what we scored in the previous LX 450d.

For a 2685kg beast, the LX 500d is an absolute doddle to drive around town. The commanding driving position and 360-degree cameras make manoeuvring car parks and chicanes a cynch.

In spite of its rugged underpinnings, including a live axle rear end, the auto-levelling LX 500d does not transmit any sharp jolts to the cabin when faced with bumps, undulations and potholes

The electronic power steering system is direct and feelsome, giving you the sense of a far lighter vehicle. The height adjustable air suspension has five settings for negotiating tough terrain, but will revert to H1 (the lowest setting) when you exceed about 109km/h. There is an additional 103mm of ground clearance in the highest setting.

Here are the important numbers for off-road aficionados: The approach angle is 22 degrees, the departure angle is 22.8 degrees and the break-over angle is 22.7 degrees. There’s also 205mm of ground clearance in the standard mode.

Lexus’ Multi-Terrain System proved a handy ally, with different modes for sand, mud, rock and snow. The ability to lock the differential and select low range imbues the LX with the capability you’d expect of a LandCruiser-based vehicle. The weakest link are the tyres, as they are more road-friendly than off-road-ready. But they do help with handling and response.

Against an official economy figure of 8.9L/100km combined, we saw 11.4L/100km over 1224km of mixed driving, including urban, freeway and off-road. The higher-spec models, such as this F Sport, get an uprated 110L fuel tank.

The new twin-turbo diesel V6 acquits itself well, with prodigious torque from low revs. If there is any criticism, however, the engine note is somewhat gruff for a vehicle of this status. While perfectly acceptable, it cedes outright refinement to the straight-six units powering most of its prestige rivals from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover and now even Genesis. The 10-speed automatic also hunts around on the odd occasion, trying to make best use of the motor’s short rev range, but these are minor complaints at best.

2022 Lexus LX 500d F Sport – THE VIDEO

2022 Lexus LX 500d F Sport – THE VERDICT

Although it competes with monocoque crossovers and is based on a mainstream model, it still genuinely exudes modern luxury with a greater sense of purpose than a traditional SUV.

The depth of engineering is apparent in every detail of the new LX, from its modern interior, functionality of off-road and suspension systems, banging stereo and sumptuous materials. The LX is not just a status symbol, but something you can tackle some of Australia’s harshest terrain in, with the reassurance of having LandCruiser bones underneath.

We would fork out a little bit extra for the $175,300 petrol, as this seems more in line with the purpose of this F Sport variant in particular. But if towing and long-distances are your thing, then the turbo-diesel is a sound choice.

PROS:

– Fresh and modern interior and infotainment

– First F Sport for LX, ditches bar grille of base model and Ultra Luxury

– Relaxed long distance cruiser

– Expected durability

– High-end luxury wow factor



CONS:

– Engine refinement could be better for a Lexus

– 10-speed auto indecisive at times

– Diesel at odds with F Sport purpose? LX 600 also available

