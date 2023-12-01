Renault 5 E-Tech Teased Ahead of Official Geneva Reveal

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Renault has given us a sneak peek at some of its finer design touches for the upcoming ‘5 E-Tech’ battery-electric city car ahead of its official reveal at the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show.

In a battery-electric revival of the iconic Renault 5, the 5 E-Tech is hoping that its pint-sized EV will help the company expand its share of the electric vehicle market. While we can’t zoom out see the finer design touches at a wider glance, we can see that the 5 E-Tech picks up some sporty design lines.

The headlights are said to contain a mark in the centre of the lens that resembles the pupil of the human eye, while the wheel arches bulge out to create a widened stance reminiscent of the original Renault 5 Turbo.

Interestingly, the Renault 5 E-Tech has seen a new charge indicator light installed on the front bonnet in favour of a more traditional air intake system, with the indicator forming the number 5 when fully charged. Underneath, the Renault 5 E-Tech comes packed with a 52kWh battery pack offering 400km of range on the WLTP test cycle, with power outputs from its electric motor unconfirmed at this point.

It measures 3,920mm long and comes as the first model riding on the all-new AmpR Small platform, an updated version of the former the CMF-B EV platform that we’ll see underpin the future Nissan Micra EV and the Renault 4ever.

The Renault 5 E-Tech picks up a multi-link rear suspension for added handling abilities and a comfortable ride around town, as well as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging thanks to its bi-directional onboard charger. We first reported on the Renault 5 prototype back in 2021 when the company laid out a 2024 production date, though Renault now says that the first customer deliveries will kick off in early 2025, instead.

“For the comeback of this icon, we wanted to reinvent the traditional vehicle launch,” says Renault’s Chief Marketing Officer, Arnaud Belloni.

“Little by little, we’re unveiling the design of this retro-futuristic model with a large-scale communication plan well in advance of the launch,” he added.

“Renault 5 is without a doubt the ideal vehicle for this approach, since we’re talking about the rebirth or even the reinvention of a legend, undoubtedly one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of the French automotive industry.”