Watch the Koenigsegg Jesko Demolish Lap Records in Sweden (video)

Koenigsegg has released footage of its almighty Jesko megacar absolutely demolishing a lap record in a limestone quarry turned circuit in Sweden, and the results are a treat for the senses.

Koenigsegg says it enlisted the help of test driver Niklas Lilja to help out with “marketing activities,” and not with the explicit attempt to set a new record around the 7.3km Gotland Ring with a production-spec Jesko. By the look of it though, Lilja just couldn’t help himself and while stating he only pushed to around “90% of its potential,” he was able to smash the previous record by nearly eight seconds.

Koenigsegg says that “the previous fastest published lap time that we’ve been able to find from Gotland Ring was 3:04.84, set with a Porsche GT3RS MR.”

The company added that “the Jeski, in production spec, completed the same lap in 2:56.97” adding that the time was verified by RaceLogic. Koenigsegg says that for the lap record, 98-octane fuel was used and the ambient temperature was sitting around 18 Celsius.

As a reminder, the Koenigsegg Jesko comes powered by a remarkable 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that utilises a special forced induction system, a world-first triple fuel injector per cylinder design and a flat-plane crank.

The end result is what is likely to remain one of the most powerful internal combustion units ever produced, and with access to the right E85 biofuel, power outputs up to 1194kW and 1500Nm of torque.

Running on normal octane fuel, the Jesko’s outputs drop down to a still insane 954kW of power and 1000Nm of torque.