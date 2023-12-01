Devilish Volkswagen Touareg R Arriving in March with 340kW V6 PHEV

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Volkswagen has confirmed that the latest member of its R performance range will be arriving in March, 2024, with the Touareg R boasting outputs of 340kW from a clever plug-in hybrid V6 unit.

That power output puts it on par with the almighty V10 diesel Touareg R50 from fifteen years ago, though we suspect fuel economy figures will have dropped substantially over the beast from 2008. Volkswagen is bringing the Tourareg R to Australia in a single, highly specified variant priced at $129,990 before on-road costs that picks up a heap of comfort and safety features.

Under the bonnet, the Touareg R boasts a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol unit pushing out 250kW/450Nm which is paired with an electric motor adding another 100kW/400Nm into the mix.

The end result is power figures totalling 340kW while peak torque stands at an imposing 700Nm, offering a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds. The Touareg R receives a 14.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack offering a claimed 51km EV driving range, while combined cycle fuel economy figures stand at 3.3L/100km.

As standard, the Touareg R picks up a set of 22-inch Estoril alloys, 19-inch front and 18-inch rear ventilated discs with blue R-branded calipers and air suspension.

You’ll also find a heap of black exterior touches for the front grille and rear apron, a powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

The Touareg R also picks up VW’s Night Vision system that utilises a thermal imaging camera displayed on the 12-inch Digital Cockpit Pro display as well as a set of IQ.Light Matrix LED headlights. Inside, buyers pickup Puglia leather upholstery with heated front and rear seats, an R sports steering wheel, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, brushed aluminium highlights, a 15-inch infotainment display, wireless smartphone charging and a Dynaudio sound system.

On the safety front, the Touareg R receives autonomous manoeuvre braking front and rear, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, side assist with front and rear cross-traffic alerts and proactive occupant protection.

The Tourareg R is set to arrive in Australian dealerships from March, 2024, with prices standing at $129,990 before on-road costs. “The Touareg R delivers the performance, the handling and the options-free appeal expected of our popular R division, while providing flagship SUV customers with greater choice and flexibility than ever,” says VW’s Passenger Vehicles Director, Michal Szaniecki.

“We know most of our Touareg customers have garages at home, and they will be able to plug their vehicle in at night as they would their smartphone and drive with zero or close to zero emissions for their everyday driving,” he added.