2024 Ford Mustang unveiled, on sale in Australia late 2023

Ford has taken the wraps off the latest seventh-generation S650 Mustang, with a revised pair of powertrains, brand-new styling package, updated interior technology and the confirmation of a fire-breathing Mustang Dark Horse flagship variant headlining the unveiling.

The Mustang’s latest styling package casts a very familiar shadow, although most of the edges have been sharpened up alongside a slimmer set of headlights either side of the angular front grille, giving the bonnet more of an aggressive bulge, while V8-powered GT variants gain a black air intake at the front.

At the rear the Mustang’s iconic muscular stance remains very much on show with the wide wheel arches, with the tailpiece receiving a new angled design that the tri-split lights are incorporated into.

The seventh-gen Mustang range will come powered by the same 2.4-litre turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, with the company’s flagship fourth-gen 5.0-litre Coyote V8 continuing. Ford says the V8 will be the “Mustang GT’s most powerful 5.0-litre Coyote V8” ever.

Ford also took the time at its unveiling to confirm the Mustang Dark Horse performance flagship, which is powered by a V8 that Ford’s chief engineer says boasts 368kW of power.

There’s no word just yet as to power outputs for the rest of the range, although Ford has confirmed that a six-speed manual with rev-matching remains available for the V8-powered GT, atop a ten-speed automatic option. That means Ford has ditched the six-speed manual for the four-cylinder EcoBoost Mustang.

The size of the brake discs have been upgraded over the previous Mustang, with braking power supplied by a set of six-piston Brembo calipers up front and four-piston calipers for the rear.

The company says that revisions to the Mustang’s six drive modes have resulted in its most dynamic version yet, while there’s a new electronic drift brake and a new feature that allows owners to rev the engine remotely with the key fob.

Inside, Ford has paired a 12.4-inch and 13.2-inch screen together that feature a number of customisable driving clusters and graphics, depending on the drive mode, while the GT gains a seamless display arrangement that stretches to the middle of the dash.

The steering wheel now features a flat-bottomed design, while the rest of the cabin retains a similar design and packaging approach to the outgoing  Mustang.

Ford remains tight-lipped on a number of key powertrain and performance hardware details for the seventh-generation Mustang, but says that we’ll get a clearer picture ahead of its official launch in Australia in late 2023. Production will take place at Ford’s Flat Rock plant in Michigan.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

