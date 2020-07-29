2020 BMW X5 Competition review (video)

Bonkers cars are pretty rare these days. On the new-car market anyway. But the 2020 BMW X5 Competition is about as bonkers as it gets in the premium, non-exotic SUV market. We say non-exotic because if you’re really going cuckoo you can always step into the Lamborghini Urus or new Aston Martin DBX.

In Australia BMW is only offering the X5 M in top Competition specification. That doesn’t mean it’s some hardcore model that’s really only suitable for the track – although it would feel at home there. It’s merely the name BMW M uses for its high-tune models. You can’t miss them; they usually have black badges and front grilles, and black exhaust tips.

Prices for this mad machine start from $209,900 (excluding on-road costs). Expensive, yes. But it’s actually not that bad considering how much you need to dish out for an equivalent Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S (from around $222,700), or the Lamborghini Urus (from around $391,968) for that matter. And they offer similar performance. Obviously the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the underdog here (from $134,900), but it’s not classified as a premium vehicle.

2020 BMW X5 Competition – THE SPECS

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8

Output: 460kW@6000rpm / 750Nm@1800-5800rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 21×10.5, 295/35 R: 2×11.5, 315/30

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2255kg

Power-to-weight: 4.90:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 12.5L/100km

Economy during test: 13.5L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 83L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 36.8kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 1.97 seconds*

0-100km/h: 3.73 seconds*

0-200km/h: 12.75 seconds*

60-110km/h: 2.36 seconds*

1/4 mile: 11.84 seconds at 192.9km/h*

Max acceleration: 1.078g

100-0km/h braking: 2.80 seconds at 35.96 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.365g

Decibel at idle (/Sport mode): 55/57*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 93*

Priced from: $209,900

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2020 BMW X5 Competition – THE PACKAGE

It’s based on the latest G05 X5, although BMW M applies its own codename and calls it the F95. Even so, it carries across all of the usual practicality, convenience and luxury of the regular X5. We love these bespoke sports seats in the front, which provide excellent support and bracing but also superb long-distance comfort.

Front passengers are treated to BMW’s very latest 12.3-inch multimedia screen with touch functionality. It runs on the 7.0 operating system and can be controlled by the intuitive iDrive dial on the console. As per other BMW model, the jump-top menu buttons around the dial really help to reduce distraction for the driver. You can actually get used to it so you don’t even need to glance down at look at the buttons.

Within the screen are a heap of possibilities. Everything from the usual sat-nav, digital radio, and vehicle settings, to online services and apps, and even comprehensive vehicle status checks (you can check the engine oil or read through the digital manual from within the car). And then our favourite, the M menu. This is where you can configure the M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel.

What are they for? Glad you asked. These red buttons allow you to preset the vehicle settings into kind of like a shortcut button. Because there are a number of different parameters to play around with, including 4WD and 4WD Sport drive modes, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ setups for the suspension and engine response, and three settings for the S mode of the transmission… As you can start to appreciate, there are many different things to fiddle with.

This can seem a bit unnecessary. And to the average luxury SUV buyer, they probably are unnecessary. However, for all the car geeks out there and the driving enthusiasts, this stuff is gold. For example, we liked the steering in Comfort, the engine in the middle Sport setting, with 4WD Sport and the stability control off. This can all be programmed into either M1 or M2. Then it’s just a matter of tapping the button, and then again to confirm, and away you go.

As for comfort and space, there is really not much more you could need from the X5. Its naturally tall and upright cabin orientation presents good headroom and legroom in the front and back, and rear passengers are treated to their own climate control, charging ports, and cup and bottle holders.

Boot space is measured at 650L or up to 1860L with the rear seats folded down, which you can do from the boot wall. There’s also a 12V socket in the boot, and a very convenience electric-retracting security blind which automatically covers over your things when you close the power-operated split tailgate.

There’s also a button that sends the security blind back and down into a cubby hole under the floor. Seriously. And it’s gone. This is great as sometimes you make a trip to Ikea and forget to leave the often heavy and bulky cargo blind at home. But here, it just stows itself away, completely out of sight.

2020 BMW X5 Competition – THE DRIVE

At the business end is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 colossus. This is the same unit that powers the M5 Competition and the mighty M8 Competition. And it develops the same, truly diabolical 460kW and 750Nm. Managing all of that is an eight-speed sports automatic and an M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system.

You’re probably thinking, ‘Yes, but this is a heavy vehicle.’ And you’d be right. It weighs 2255kg (tare). That is very heavy. S0me how though, BMW M engineers have done something to make sure every spec of that power and torque is put to good use. BMW claims 0-100km/h comes up in just 3.8 seconds. During our Vbox testing on a private road we recorded a best time of 3.73 seconds, and 0-200km/h 12.75. We also saw the quarter mile finished in 11.84 seconds at 192.9km/h. Heavy? Gravity doesn’t seem to affect the X5 M.

We’re sure we don’t need to tell you just how impressive these numbers are. Let alone for a large premium SUV. The way it builds speed is just extraordinary. There is no letup, no hesitation whatsoever. Put your foot down and just hold on. It propel and charges forward relentlessly. It really is incredible. And it sounds very mean and a little bit dirty too, which is nice. You can faintly hear the turbos spooling and whistling.

The X5 M Competition does ride on quite stiff suspension, so when it comes time to take a corner there is very little body roll at all. We think the ride is probably going to be too firm for the average luxury SUV buyers. But if you’re used to sports cars this isn’t all that different. It is a proper M model, after all. What else would you expect? We still find it amazing how BMW manages to create such a brilliant-handling package from a large SUV.

It feels nice to drive in normal conditions as well, with good levels of communication coming back through the wheel. Although, we did experience some tramline tug at the wheel on uneven roads. We suspect the massive 295/35 front and 315/30 rear tyres have something to do with this. Aside from that though, this is a pleasure to drive around town. And you constantly have that V8 burbling away in the background, legitimising its M status and giving you a little confidence kick.

2020 BMW X5 Competition – THE VIDEO

2020 BMW X5 Competition – THE VERDICT

It’s hard to pinpoint a target market for this vehicle. This is definitely not one for the faint hearted. You need to be awake and ready before giving it the beans. Speed climbs really, really quickly. And why would anybody want that from a large luxury SUV? Why not, is the only answer we can assume.

The price is slightly lower than its nearest competitor, so that’s good to see, and you still get to enjoy all of the usual versatility attributes of the regular X5. We guess, if you just stepped out of a high-end super sports car and you really need something practical and with good boot space, you’ll feel right at home in this. It is a genuine super sports car wearing an SUV suit.

PROS:

– Extraordinary performance from this engine

– So athletic in the corners (especially for a 2255kg SUV)

– Really practical and user-friendly interior, some clever touches

– BMW media and hand controller system

– Priced ok against its nearest competitors



CONS:

– Stiff ride

– Some tramlining steering wheel tug, probably due to the epic 295/35 and 315/30 tyres

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.