INEOS Starts Production of Grenadier Quartermaster Ute

INEOS Automotive has confirmed that production of its Grenadier Quartermaster double-cab ute has officially kicked off, with the first deliveries slated for December, 2023.

After being first revealed to the world at the most recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, INEOS has wasted no time in kick-starting production of its second-ever production model after the Grenadier 4×4 wagon hit the factory floor in February, 2022. The company says it combines all the off-road ruggedness on offer in the Grenadier with the added cargo-moving abilities of a ute, with ground clearance figures of 264mm and a wading depth up to 800mm.

It shares the same full box-section ladder frame chassis with the wagon, the same heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case and the option of up to three locking differentials for immense off-road abilities.

Where it differs, though, is that the Quartermaster is actually longer than the standard Grenadier wagon, offering a 305mm longer wheelbase.

No exact tray dimensions are offered, just that it can swallow up a Euro-sized pallet measuring 1200mm x 800mm “with ease” and offers 760kg payload figures. INEOS also says that a cab chassis variant utilising the same frame as the Quartermaster dual-cab is set to enter production at some point in 2024 set to offer even more space in the rear tray.

Like the standard Grenadier, power comes supplied by your choice of two BMW-supplied engines paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

That means there’s a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo-diesel and a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol on offer, with the diesel pushing out 183kW/500Nm and the petrol unit producing 211kW of power and 450Nm of torque.

In addition to the forthcoming Grenadier ute, INEOS’s founder, Jim Rattcliffe has confirmed his interest in producing a smaller, battery-electric version of the Grenadier, though a timeline for that project remains unconfirmed.

In terms of an Australian launch for the INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster, the company says that European deliveries are set to kick off next month, followed by deliveries to Asia-Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East “soon after.”

North American sales still kick off in the early stages of 2024, meaning Australian deliveries may take until the halfway point of 2024.

“The start of production for our second model line is another extremely exciting and important milestone for INEOS Automotive,” says CEO, Lynn Calder. “As part of the vital sign-off process, I drove a late prototype in both Spain and the African bush and it’s unbeatable off-road, combining the rugged capability and refined performance of the Station Wagon with the enormous load bay that can carry a huge amount of kit and cargo.”

“It’s a great addition to our model line-up,” Calder added.