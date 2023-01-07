2023 Toyota HiLux GR Sport revealed, boosted to 165kW / 550Nm

Toyota has taken the wraps off its new Dakar-inspired HiLux GR Sport, which is set for launch in Australia in the second half of 2023.

It comes powered by a boosted version of the regular 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder, now kicking out 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque. That makes it 10 per cent more powerful the regular HiLux, and the most powerful diesel HiLux ever.

Even with the power upgrades, though, the HiLux GR Sport is still left in the dust by two of Ford’s powertrains offered in the Ranger, with a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel producing 184kW/600Nm and the flagship 3.0-litre twin-turbo that produces 292kW/583Nm.

Toyota says that the automatic transmission has received a sportier tune, while the platform itself has gained a 140mm wider track up front and a 155mm extension at the rear, now measuring 1675mm and 1705mm respectively. A set of redesigned wishbones and a reinforced rear axle are also introduced.

Other off-road enhancements include a set of upgraded monotube shock absorbers with stiffer dampers and coil springs over the standard HiLux, with Toyota claiming approach and departure angles of 30 and 26 degrees, respectively.

It comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, with a set of red calipers for the upgraded disc brakes, a skid plate, rock rails and a rear recovery point fitted as standard.

Inside, the HiLux GR Sport gains a largely black interior contrasted by red seatbelts and a set of shiny sports pedals, with GR badges lashed across the wheel, headrests and even the tub-liner. Toyota’s VP of sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, said:

“It has been designed to turn heads with aggressive in-your-face styling that’s reinforced by a healthy performance boost, enhanced high-speed handling and even better grip on dirt roads. Thanks to the extensive involvement of our local designers and engineers, HiLux GR Sport is a fun-to-drive vehicle that will bring new capabilities and excitement to the adventure lifestyles of Australian customers.”

Prices and further specifications for the HiLux GR Sport are yet to be confirmed, but will be finalised ahead of its launch in the second half of the year.