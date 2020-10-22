Credit Guide

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000, Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd Australian Credit License Number 515843.

22 October 2020.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 / ABN 27 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd Australian Credit License Number 515843, of Level 40, 123 Eagle Street, Brisbane Qld 4000.

This document incorporates our Credit Guide (CG) and is a key document prepared by PerformanceDrive.com.au to help you to decide whether to obtain any of the products or services provided by PerformanceDrive.com.au. It provides important information about:

Who we are

The products and/or services we may offer

Associations we have that may influence the information we provide (conflicts)

How we generate revenue

Compensation Arrangements

Our dispute resolution processes

How to contact us

Who is PerformanceDrive.com.au?

PerformanceDrive.com.au is a digital publisher whose primary purpose is to help Australians research and review cars. Whether it be a Toyota or Mercedes Benz, PerformanceDrive.com.au was born out of the growing need for practical and common sense information to help people research, review and ultimately purchase a car.

PerformanceDrive.com.au is part of the Firstmac Group. Firstmac is a challenger in the Australian financial services market with more than $13 billion in loans under management. Over the last 40 years, Firstmac has provided over 100,000 home loans to everyday Australians.

International ratings agency Standard & Poor’s awards Firstmac its highest possible ranking for loan servicing. Being part of the Firstmac Group means that PerformanceDrive.com.au has a number of ‘sister’ brands including the online lender, ‘loans.com.au’ and the everyday finance site, Savings.com.au. The separation of editorial content and commercial interests in the context of the broader group is paramount for PerformanceDrive.com.au. This means that it takes proactive steps to manage group commercial influence over the PerformanceDrive.com.au operation. This can be read about further in our published Conflicts of Interest declaration on the PerformanceDrive.com.au website.

In essence, the PerformanceDrive.com.au sister brands will be treated in the same manner as any other product provider looking to connect with the PerformanceDrive.com.au audience. If the Performance Drive editorial team judge that products from a sister brand do not meet the purpose test of ‘helping consumers buy a car most suitable to them’, then they will not be included in editorial content.

Our Licensing & Authorisations

PerformanceDrive.com.au operates as a Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, under its Australian Credit License Number 515843. This licensing regime requires material effort to ensure that PerformanceDrive.com.au remains within strict compliance frameworks – a responsibility which PerformanceDrive.com.au takes very seriously.

Any information is intended to be general in nature. It is not intended to be specific to an individual’s personal circumstances. And whilst we will create and provide access to handy tools such as calculators, info-graphs and succinct tables to help the audience make better decisions to help them purchase a car, PerformanceDrive.com.au will never recommend a single financial credit product as being appropriate to an individual’s specific and personal needs and circumstances.

PerformanceDrive.com.au encourages members of its audience to speak with a financial adviser should they wish to discuss their own personal circumstances and needs.

What Services are offered?

PerformanceDrive.com.au operates as a Credit Representative of Australian Credit Licensee, Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, to engage in credit activities acting as an intermediary.

Who is responsible for the financial services provided?

PerformanceDrive.com.au operates as a Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843 under the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 to provide the services outlined in this Credit Guide.

Under the Corporations Act, PerformanceDrive.com.au may provide general credit product advice to you even though it does not deal directly with you. PerformanceDrive.com.au content may be distributed to you through its website and other digital channels such as YouTube, Social Media, and where consent is held or obtained, via Email.

Does PerformanceDrive.com.au have any potential conflicts of interest that may influence it?

PerformanceDrive.com.au content will always be researched, written and appropriately approved according to regulatory requirements, journalistic methods and in an objective manner.

Content is curated on which people in the community are searching for answers. If this content generates opportunities for the PerformanceDrive.com.au team to connect the ensuing audience to credit products that it believes align with the contextual purpose of the content, then it will publish those products and consider a commercial relationship with the product provider/s. Importantly, PerformanceDrive.com.au will from time to time publish products which have no commercial relationship in place with a product provider.

How PerformanceDrive.com.au generates revenue

PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive fees in relation to the following:

Fees for referrals from a product or product provider table on the PerformanceDrive.com.au website and other digital properties including but not limited to YouTube, Social Media and Email. The fees can be calculated via a number of different methods including by number of referral clicks, number of leads created from supplied referral clicks, number of applications (both preliminary and approved) and fixed sponsorship fees.

Advertising placements on PerformanceDrive’s website: PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee from the advertiser for display of an advertisement on the PerformanceDrive.com.au website and/or other digital entities including but not limited to YouTube, Social Media and Email.

Promoted/Sponsored content placements on PerformanceDrive’s website: PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee from the advertiser for display of promoted/sponsored content on the PerformanceDrive.com.au website and/or other digital entities including but not limited to YouTube, Social Media and Email.

Fixed ‘Finder fees’ for promoting services on PerformanceDrive’s website: PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee from a service provider who it partners with for promoting a service on the PerformanceDrive.com.au website and/or other digital entities including but not limited to YouTube, Social Media and Email.

Compensation Arrangements

PerformanceDrive.com.au, Savings.com.au and Firstmac Limited hold a professional indemnity insurance which satisfies the requirements for compensation arrangements under section 912D of the Corporations Act. Subject to its terms and conditions, the policy provides cover for civil liability resulting from third party claims concerning the professional services provided by Firstmac Limited and its employees and authorised representatives, including where that employee or authorised representative has subsequently left Firstmac Limited.

What to do if you have a complaint about us

Should you wish to lodge a complaint about PerformanceDrive.com.au or our services, please notify us in writing at our Contact us address, by email to complaints@ PerformanceDrive.com.au addressed to the Complaints Officer.

Our policy is to immediately seek to resolve and acknowledge receipt of complaints. We will then investigate the complaint and decide what action (if any) to take. Our decision will be communicated to you within 45 days.

If you are not satisfied with how your complaint has been resolved you may contact the external dispute resolution scheme, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) as per their contact details below.

Australian Financial Complaints Authority

GPO Box 3

Melbourne, VIC 3001

Phone 1800 931 678

Website: www.afca.org.au

Email: info@afca.org.au

How to contact us

If you have any questions or would like more information about this CG, you can contact us as follows:

Email: enquiries@PerformanceDrive.com.au

Visit: www.PerformanceDrive.com.au

Updated 22 October 2020.