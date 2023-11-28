McLaren Confirms Return to 2024 World Endurance Championship with 720S GT3 EVO

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

McLaren Automotive has confirmed that it will be competing in the 2024 World Endurance Championship (WEC), with the outfit tapping United Autosports to contest the season with a pair of 720S GT3 EVOs.

Specifically, McLaren will see the 720S GT3 EVO compete in the WEC’s LMGT3 class, marking its return to the iconic Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe in just under thirty years. Back in 1995, McLaren took out the almighty racing triple crown after a win on debut at Le Mans, a victory at the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix.

To mark the special return, one of United Autosport’s 720S GT3 EVOs will wear the number 59 as a homage to the all-conquering F1 GTR and number 95 on the other competitor to mark the year in which McLaren took its landmark win. United Autosports will be joined with customer racing team Inception Racing with their own 720S GT3 EVO.

McLaren first took the veil off the 720S GT3 EVO back in February, with a huge aerodynamic revision, improved cooling, a massive rear wing, and new four-way adjustable Ohlins dampers with revised upper wishbones headlining the hardware upgrades.

The news comes as Alpine prepares for its endurance race debut with the A424 with the help of Mick Schumacher alongside five other drivers in the LMDh Hypercar category.

“It will be a very exciting season and extremely close between the teams, which is why we have nominated United Autosports as our racing partner,” says McLaren Automotive’s CEO, Michael Leiters. “This team has an excellent reputation in the endurance racing arena, and I look forward to our return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in which we will see 720S GT3 EVO cars in action.”

The 2024 World Endurance Championship kicks off in Qatar on March 2nd, with eight rounds of action planned for the year that wraps up on November 2nd.