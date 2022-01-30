2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule review (video)

Just look at this stunning slice of motoring magnificence. Pure art and life-changing experience rolled into one. It’s called the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule. Sci-fi name, yes. But it is as dramatic and as captivating as supercars get in today’s eco-ladden, turbo-electro world.

What is it exactly? Well, it’s basically a special edition version of the company’s premier V10 supercar, the Huracan EVO, built through its Ad Personam customisation division. As you may have guessed, it is mainly about the striking colour scheme.

Lamborghini offers five included colour options with the special edition, all with a vivid matt finish; Arancio Dac (red), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (green), and Giallo Clarus (yellow). This example showcases Verde Shock, which is about as loud as it gets.

Prices start from $498,665 before options and on-road costs. Before you gasp at how tall an order it might be, remember this is a supercar. It’s the type of thing most of us only dream of. But for the fortunate few out there that can and will buy one, the price is just another number.

2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule – THE SPECS

Engine: 5.2-litre V10

Output: 470kW@8000rpm / 600Nm@6500rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 20×8.5, 245/30 R: 20×11, 305/30

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 1487kg

Power-to-weight: 3.16:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 14.3L/100km

Economy during test: 15L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 80L/98 RON

Power efficiency: 32.86kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 1.76 seconds*

0-100km/h: 3.22 seconds*

0-200km/h: 10.13 seconds*

60-110km/h: 1.87 seconds*

1/4 mile: 11.03 seconds at 204.4km/h*

Max acceleration: 1.159g

100-0km/h braking: 2.89 seconds at 34.96 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.232g

Decibel at idle (/Corsa mode): 57/67*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 102*

Priced from: $498,665

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule – THE PACKAGE

The fluoro green extends to the rear diffuser fins, air intake surrounds, and body skirting around the bottom. Does it stand out? What do you reckon – absolutely. During our test drive we noticed about 10 different pedestrians almost loose their footing just to get a better look as we drove by (honestly). It pulls attention like no other. You simply cannot, not look at it.

All of this is contrasted by matt black highlights, such as the roof, shadowed sections around the lower half of the body, and the 20-inch alloy wheels. The wheels are wrapped in Pirelli tyres measuring 245/30 on the front, and whopping 305/30 on the back. You can option for different colour brake calipers, but we think, in this case, the subtle black option looks the best for this theme.

Yet more of that eye-popping green is applied inside, but in a more discreet manner, highlighting only that ultra-cool start button safety latch and logos on the seats. Up on the dash is an updated touch-screen media interface. Unfortunately, it does not come standard with Apple CarPlay. You’ll need to fork out an extra $6480 for that. But it does present fittingly dramatic animations and graphics. There’s also plenty of in-built apps to immerse yourself into.

Passenger comfort is great for a supercar, although it is obviously strenuous getting in and out due to it being so low to the ground. The door gap is wide though and the switchgear and controls are perfectly aligned for drivers. Speaking of which, this test car features awesome optional bucket seats that really cradle you in. However, we understand these are no longer available in Australia due to strict ADR regulations that recently came into place.

This example also shows off the forged carbon interior pack, with the exotic material used for parts of the console, climate vents, paddle shifters, and even the pull handles on the doors. It’s a stunning environment, despite not being quite as loud and outrageous as the exterior. But that’s a good thing as it allows you to get comfortable and just enjoy the sensations of the drive.

There is some storage under the console and behind the seats, including a netted pocket on the rear bulkhead which can come in handy. Cargo space under the bonnet is limited to 100L, but that is enough for an overnight bag or light shopping. It’s surprising to see a 12-volt socket in there too.

2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule – THE DRIVE

The best part about the drive experience for us, aside from the celebrity-like attention you receive on the road, has got to be that masterpiece under the engine cover. There sits the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 from the Huracan EVO, developing 470kW at 8000rpm, and 600Nm at 6500rpm. For a naturally aspirated engine these are some incredible figures. In fact, we can’t think of another non-turbo car on sale today that offers more power from this engine size.

It is a spectacular unit, and it produces one of the best soundtracks you’ll ever hear from a road car. Especially compared with other new-model vehicles on the market at the moment. Most of which have been muffled with turbocharging and/or electrical assistance technologies.

It’s not just an engine, though. It’s a story. A journey that you venture. The way it climbs through the rev range, singing a deep, baritone roar down low and then climbing to an astonishing high-pitch scream, it literally sends tingles down your spine.

If you’re not moved by this experience sitting inside then you should probably get yourself checked by a medical professional, because you might be broken. It will have you smiling like a kid on Christmas day. It just will. It’s impossible not to be excited by it all. And that’s exactly how a supercar should be.

The engine also offers stupendous performance, particularly as it is matched to a flawless dual-clutch transmission a rear-biased all-wheel drive system. We clocked 0-100km/h in 3.22 seconds, however, that was in hot conditions (we had limited time/distance for testing with this car).

Lamborghini says it will do the sprint in 2.9 seconds. It’ll also do 0-200km/h in 9.0 seconds according to the company, and we timed it in 10.13 seconds. This is mind-blowing performance that’s really only seen in very top-order vehicles. The maximum speed is a dizzying 325km/h.

It’s not all about crazy speed and extraordinary sounds, though. Out on the road you can leave it in the default Strada (street) mode and it behaves surprisingly sensibly. Civilised, almost. The suspension is obviously firm but not as hardcore as some super hot hatches out there. The steering is wonderfully precise yet fluid, helping to reduce your levels of nervousness when driving through tight city streets. Visibility out the front is also good and even through the back. At 1933mm wide, it is not ridiculous in car parks.

Flick it over into Sport mode and things liven up. The exhaust barks louder and the steering tightens up. The gearshifts also become more aggressive, including the automatic downshifts. For us, this is the ideal show-off mode. You can get away with driving around in built-up areas, enjoy the sounds, but the setting is not so sensitive that it makes you look like a total fool.

If you get a chance to tackle some windy roads or get out onto open roads, the Corsa mode might be too exaggerated for the faint-hearted but ideal for eager thrill-seekers. It transitions into an angry beast that just wants to race, everywhere. The gearshifts are savagely sudden, propelling the car seamlessly towards the next corner. With the amazing sound and speed all bombarding your senses, it is just surreal.

The suspension also tightens up further, resulting in pin-sharp handling. The sheer stability and body control is unbelievable, especially around long sweeping bends. It feels like you’re hitting well over 1g in lateral force. As the mode name suggests though, this setting is probably best left for the circuits. Because you won’t get anywhere near its full potential on the road.

2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule – THE VIDEO

2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule – THE VERDICT

In an automotive world where it seems like just as much attention is spent on profit margins and cutting deeper into specific market segments, the Huracan Fluo Capsule demonstrates how Lamborghini is not just a business. It’s also car enthusiast.

This was clearly made only by people who love cars and love driving, with what seems like no input at all from accountants or sterile board members. Every single element of this car feels full of passion and enthusiasm. Every spec seems hand-crafted to wow you in every way it can. And we get it, that’s what you’re paying for.

PROS:

– Euphoric V10 engine, straight from your dreams

– RWD-biased AWD system in the EVO, reduces near-limit understeer

– Astonishing attention to detail

– Surprisingly practical and easy to drive (for a V10 supercar)

– Full matte colour scheme stands out like nothing else



CONS:

– It’s sad that this V10 is living on borrowed time

– Some weirdly expensive yet conventional options; $6480 for Apple CarPlay

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.