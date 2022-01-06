Australian vehicle sales for December 2021 (VFACTS)

Well that’s another year gone that most of us will probably never forget. But there has been at least one positive. A positive lift in new vehicle sales in Australia, according to December 2021 VFACTS figures released today.

The year ended with 1,049,831 sales overall, which is a jump of 14.5 per cent over the 916,968 new vehicles registered in 2020. However, for the month of December specifically, consumers bought 78,402 vehicles. That’s down 18 per cent on December in 2020.

Across the states and territories, NSW contributed 24,733 units in December (down 15.7 per cent on December 2020), while Victoria saw 21,249 sales (down 19.4 per cent), and Queensland reported 16,458 units (down 19.1 per cent).

Further around and Western Australia contributed 7692 sales (down 15.5 per cent), South Australia saw 4889 sales (down 21.2 per cent), and Tasmania added 1259 sales (down 26.6 per cent). In the territories, the ACT added 1259 sales (down 17.6 per cent), and the Northern Territory reported 669 sales (16 per cent) in December.

For the year overall, NSW reported 328,185 sales (up 8.6 per cent on 2020 overall), Victoria saw 272,733 sales (up 20.4 per cent), Queensland had 229,775 sales (17.4 per cent), Western Australia reported 106,134 units (up 18.7 per cent), Tasmania had 18,564 sales (up 18.4 per cent), and South Australia had 68,605 sales (up 14.2 per cent). The ACT added 16,002 units (down 18.7 per cent), and NT reported 9833 units (up 27.2 per cent).

TOP 10 BEST-SELLING CAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA

Once again, for the 25th year in fact, Toyota stood at the top as the most popular brand in Australia for the year. The Japanese auto giant was also the favourite for the month of December, recording 16,237 sales. That’s actually down 30.8 per cent on December in 2020.

Further down the top 10 brands and it looks like Mazda has boosted itself up into second position for the month compared with November, while Isuzu jumps into ninth spot. Mitsubishi has also overtaken Ford for fourth position for the month.

See below for the top 10 best-selling vehicle brands overall in Australia during December 2021, and further below for the top 10 for the year 2021 overall:

Toyota – 16,237 (up from 15,239 in November 2021) Mazda – 7078 (up from 5295) Hyundai – 5734 (down from 6854) Mitsubishi – 5657 (down from 5720) Ford – 5434 (down from 6215) Kia – 4880 (down from 4915) MG – 3268 (down from 3743) Subaru – 2804 (up from 2712) Isuzu – 2795 (up from 2138) Nissan – 2705 (down from 3509)

Top 10 best-selling vehicle brands of 2021 overall:

Toyota: 223,642 (up from 204,801 in 2020 overall) Mazda: 101,119 (up from 85,640) Hyundai: 72,872 (up from 64,807) Ford: 71,380 (up from 59,601) Kia: 67,964 (up from 56,076) Mitsubishi: 67,732 (up from 58,335) Nissan: 41,263 (up from 38,323) Volkswagen: 40,770 (up from 39,266) MG: 39,025 (up from 15,253) Subaru: 37,015 (up from 31,501)

TOP 10 BEST-SELLING PREMIUM CAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA

Over in the luxury market, BMW lost the crown to Mercedes-Benz for the month of December. But only just. Jaguar was out of the top 10 with just 22 sales in December, leaving room for Alfa Romeo to rejoin the ranks.

For the year overall, Mercedes-Benz was the winner with the most sales. Interestingly though, it was one of only two premium brands to see a drop in its figures compared with the year prior, along with Jaguar. We notice Jaguar sales have been suffering quite a bit during the pandemic period – we’ll keep an eye on it in 2022.

See below for the top 10 best-selling premium car brands in Australia during December 2021, and further below for the top 10 overall for 2021:

Mercedes-Benz – 1882 (up from 1827 in November) BMW – 1814 (down from 2211) Audi – 957 (down from 1293) Lexus – 574 (down from 628) Volvo – 542 (down from 554) Porsche – 477 (up from 264) MINI – 184 (down from 209) Land Rover – 176 (down from 253) Genesis – 133 (up from 100) Alfa Romeo – 53 (up from 41)

Top 10 best-selling premium vehicle brands of 2021 overall:

Mercedes-Benz – 28,348 (down from 29,455 in 2020 overall) BMW – 24,891 (up from 23,520) Audi – 16,003 (up from 15,868) Lexus – 9290 (up from 8846) Volvo – 9028 (up from 7700) Land Rover – 6459 (up from 6339) Porsche – 4428 (up from 4243) MINI – 3579 (up from 3105) Jaguar – 1222 (down from 1326) Genesis – 734 (up from 229)

TOP 10 BEST-SELLING VEHICLES IN AUSTRALIA

During December most new car buyers purchased a Ford Ranger than any other vehicle. This was of course followed by the Toyota HiLux. Th Hyundai i30 made some decent numbers in December, perhaps as the new i30 Sedan N performance sedan launched.

Further within the front-runners we see the Toyota Prado is right back up there, in fifth for the month, while the Isuzu D-Max is back on form in its usual come-and-go fashion in the top 10. The LandCruiser (as a nameplate overall) and Mitsubishi Triton were as close as they get.

The best-selling model for 2021 overall was the HiLux. It was the fifth year in a row for the Aussie favourite. Its arch rival, the Ford Ranger, wasn’t too far behind. Toyota says it expects production delays, brought on by chip shortages and the pandemic, should start to alleviate throughout 2022.

The top 10 best-selling vehicles in Australia during December 2021 were as follows, with the top 10 overall for 2021 further below:

Top 10 best-selling vehicle models for 2021 overall:

SMALL CARS UNDER $40,000

Kicking off with the small car category, and it appears the Hyundai i30 had another solid month in December. In fact, it overshadowed the veteran king of this class, the Toyota Corolla, by around 1000 units.

Further down and it looks like the new Honda Civic might not be off to a good start, perhaps due to the extremely high new prices. The Subaru WRX also seems to be dropping back but likely as the all-new model is about to arrive.

For the year the Corolla came out on top, followed by the i30. Sales were up 11.2 per cent on 2020 figures for the Toyota, and up an impressive 23.3 per cent for the i30 for the year.

Sales of the Mazda3 dropped 3.7 per cent for the year, which is a shame considering it used to be a best-seller a few years back. The Kia Cerato saw more sales, and its figure is up 3.2 per cent for the year. We suspect the move to a more premium and thus more expensive product for Mazda may have impacted here, although the overall profit might be up on each sale for the brand.

The biggest loser in the top 10 for the year in this class though was the VW Golf, with its yearly total dropping a whopping 80.8 per cent – perhaps if the local PR department weren’t so picky about allowing media to review their cars there would be more exposure for the nameplate?

Overall segment sales hit 5737 in December (down 36.9 per cent on last December), with 98,997 sales overall for the year (down 7.6 per cent on 2020). See below for the top 10 best-selling small cars in Australia during December 2021, and further below for the yearly totals:

Top 10 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2021 overall:

Toyota Corolla – 28,768 (up from 25,882 in 2020) Hyundai i30 – 25,575 (up from 20,734) Kia Cerato – 18,114 (up from 17,559) Mazda3 – 14,126 (down from 14,663) Subaru Impreza – 3642 (up from 3390) Honda Civic – 2950 (down from 7194) Volkswagen Golf – 1926 (down from 10,012) Subaru WRX – 1261 (down from 1399) Ford Focus – 735 (down from 1878) Hyundai Ioniq – 484 (down from 526)

SMALL CARS OVER $40,000

Up a class and it was the BMW 1 Series that took the crown for the month, followed closely behind by the Mercedes A-Class. These two have been battling pretty close for a good few months throughout the year, but in the end the A-Class takes the crown for the year quite easily.

Segment sales topped 426 units for the month (down 61.7 per cent), and hit 10,067 for the year overall (down 28.3 per cent). The top five best-selling vehicles in this class during December 2021 were as follows, and further below for the 2021 figures overall:

Top 5 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2021 overall:

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 3793 (down from 6054 in 2020) BMW 1 Series – 2741 (up from 2309) BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – 2072 (up from 1489) Mercedes-Benz B-Class – 388 (down from 513) Nissan LEAF – 367 (down from 370)

MEDIUM CARS UNDER $60,000

Into the default family sedan and of course the Toyota Camry stands proud at the top. Toyota Australia introduced a facelift for the current-generation model recently, which could help to see a spike in sales over the coming months. If production schedules run smoothly.

Segment sales reached 1366 for the month of December (down 26 per cent), while the yearly tally topped 18,011 sales (down 10.4 per cent) for the class. The top five best-selling vehicles in this class during December 2021 were as follows, and further below for the annual results:

Toyota Camry – 948 (up from 967 in November) Hyundai Sonata – 101 (up from 62) Volkswagen Passat – 97 (123) Mazda6 – 83 (up from 115) Peugeot 508 – 77 (up from 69)

Top 5 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2021 overall:

Toyota Camry – 13,081 (down from 13,727 in 2019) Skoda Octavia – 1279 (down from 2111) Mazda6 – 1491 (down from 1727) Volkswagen Passat – 948 (up from 568) Hyundai Sonata – 603 (up from 71)

MEDIUM CARS OVER $60,000

Executive car buyers flocked to the BMW 3 Series in December, it seems, with the Bavarian favourite easily out-selling its competitors. The driver’s sedan also reported the highest sales overall for the year in Australia during 2021.

Class numbers topped 879 for the month (down 31.6 per cent), while the yearly figure hit 12,590 sales for the segment (down 1.2 per cent). The top five best-selling vehicles in this class during December 2021 were as follows, and see further below for the overall sales for 2021:

BMW 3 Series – 308 (down from 422) Mercedes-Benz CLA – 120 (up from 110) Lexus ES – 98 (down from 104) Mercedes-Benz C-Class – 66 (down from 68) Volkswagen Arteon – 62 (up from 9)

Top 5 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2021 overall:

BMW 3 Series – 3982 (up from 3406) Mercedes-Benz C-Class – 2832 (down from 3378) Mercedes-Benz CLA – 1299 (down from 2082) Lexus IS – 1143 (up from 703) Lexus ES – 802 (up from 586)

LARGE CARS UNDER $70,000

How many more threads does this class have to cling onto? With just two models officially selling, we don’t think either will be around for much longer.

The segment reported 89 sales for the month (down 41.1 per cent), and 2004 sales for the year (down 34.5 per cent). The only vehicles listed in this class in VFACTS for December 2021 reported the following figures, and see further below for the yearly stats:

Skoda Superb – 53 (up from 33 in November 2021) Kia Stinger – 36 (down from 37) Holden Commodore – 0 (0)

Top 3 best-selling vehicles in this segment during 2021 overall:

Kia Stinger – 1407 (down from 1778 in 2020) Skoda Superb – 597 (up from 271) Holden Commodore – 0 (down from 1009)

LARGE CARS OVER $70,000

Over in the premium category and it looks like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class takes the crown for the month and for the year. The Porsche Taycan had a great crack though, selling enough for second spot for the month.

Segment sales hit 192 for December (down 21 per cent), and for the year the class saw 2685 sales go through (up 17 per cent). The top five best-selling vehicles in this segment during December 2021 were as follows, with the yearly numbers listed further below:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class – 61 (down from 68) Porsche Taycan – 50 (up from 20) BMW 5 Series – 39 (up from 30) Maserati Ghibli – 19 (up from 15) Audi A7 – 10 (up from 5)

Top 5 best-selling vehicles in this class during 2020 overall:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class – 910 (up from 771) BMW 5 Series – 605 (down from 718) Porsche Taycan – 531 (new model) Audi A6 – 251 (up from 215) Maserati Ghibli – 152 (up from 114)

SPORTS CARS UNDER $80,000

Into the fun stuff and it was the Ford Mustang that claimed victory once again for the month and for the year. It is the best-selling sports car overall as well, out of all sports car segments. However, sales appear to have dropped off a bit in recent times.

Sales for the class overall hit 148 units in December (down 74.9 per cent), and topped at 5055 for the year (down 15.4 per cent). The top five best-selling vehicles in this segment during December 2021 were as follows, with the yearly numbers further below:

Top 5 best-selling cars in this class during 2021 overall:

Ford Mustang – 2827 (down from 2923 in 2020) Mazda MX-5 – 744 (up from 457) BMW 2 Series – 454 (down from 628) Nissan 370Z – 260 (up from 109) MINI Cabrio – 223 (up from 219)

SPORT CARS OVER $80,000

Into slightly more exotic stuff and we see the Mercedes C-Class two-door takes the crown for the month and for the year. The BMW 4 Series wasn’t far behind though, particularly in the yearly stats. The Toyota Supra just missed out on the top 5 for yearly numbers, reporting 155 sales in 2021, down from 198 the prior year.

Class figures hit 252 during December (down 35.9 per cent), while the yearly number reached 3677 units (up 6.2 per cent). The top five best-selling models in this segment during December 2021 were as follows, and see further below for the yearly tally:

Top 5 best-selling cars in this class during 2021 overall:

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe/Convertible – 1131 (down from 1225) BMW 4 Series – 1107 (up from 478) Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe/Convertible – 337 (down from 448) Audi A5 – 206 (up from 178) Lexus RC – 157 (down from 217)

SPORT CARS OVER $200,000

At the top end, the Porsche 911 continues to dominate the monthly charts. It was also the best-seller of the year in this category, easily surpassing its nearest rival. Ferrari reported a decent 194 sales in 2021 in Australia, but that was down from 205 the prior year.

Overall class numbers hit 115 units in December (up 25 per cent), while the yearly figure was 1210 units (down 2.4 per cent). See below for the top five best-selling vehicles in this class during December 2021, and further below for the yearly numbers:

Porsche 911 – 45 (up from 39) Ferrari Coupe/Convertible – 22 (down from 26) Aston Martin Coupe/Convertible – 9 / McLaren Coupe/Convertible – 9 Nissan GT-R – 8 (down from 11) Mercedes-AMG GT – 7 (up from 6)

Top 5 best-selling cars in this class during 2021 overall:

Porsche 911 – 428 (down from 431) Ferrari Coupe/Convertible (not specified) – 194 (down from 205) Bentley Coupe/Convertible (not specified) – 100 (up from 92) McLaren Coupe/Convertible – 88 (up from 63) Mercedes-AMG GT – 81 (up from 59)

COMBINED 4×2 AND 4×4 UTES

So, which of the Aussie favourites ruled here? Well we already know the Ford Ranger was the best-seller for the month of December, while the Toyota HiLux was the most popular for the year. But what about the rest?

The Isuzu D-Max moved up to third spot for the month and for the year, while the Mitsubishi Triton also jumped a few positions to fourth position for the month only. All of the remaining contenders remained steady in their spots from the previous month, while the top 10 for the year welcomed the GWM Ute to the list.

The top 10 best-selling utes (4×2 and 4×4 combined – excludes LandCruiser, LDV T60, RAM 1500 etc.) for December 2021 were as follows, and see further below for the yearly tally:

Top 10 best-selling 4×2 and 4×4 utes during 2021 overall:

Toyota HiLux – 52,801 (up from 45,176 in 2020) Ford Ranger – 50,279 (up from 40,973) Isuzu D-Max – 25,117 (up from 15,062) Mitsubishi Triton – 19,232 (up from 18,136) Mazda BT-50 – 15,662 (up from 9588) Nissan Navara – 15,113 (up from 11,486) Volkswagen Amarok – 7659 (up from 6343) Great Wall Motors Ute – 6906 (up from 109) Great Wall Steed – 1252 (down from 1832) Mercedes-Benz X-Class – 39 (down from 2386)

In the 4×4-exclusive ute category, the Toyota LandCruiser continues to dominate with is rugged, heavy-duty skill set. Despite its age, and against some fierce new competition, it was still the best-seller of the year in this class too.

See below for the top five best-selling vehicles in this segment during December 2021, and further below for the yearly totals:

Top 5 best-selling utes in this class during 2021 overall:

Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series – 12,277 (up from 10,064 in 2020) LDV T60 – 6705 (up from 5581) RAM 1500 – 3819 (up from 3299) SsangYong Musso – 1883 (up from 1084) Chevrolet Silverado – 2114 (up from 36)

BEST-SELLING SUVS IN ALL SEGMENTS

As for everyone’s favourite, the SUVs, the best-selling model for the month was the Toyota RAV4. It was also the best-selling SUV for the year, again. The Audi Q3 was the most popular premium SUV for both the month of December and for 2021 overall as well.

See below for the top five best-selling SUVs in all segments during December 2021, and just below in each category for the annual winners:

SUV Light (no price range):

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

Mazda CX-3 – 12,873 (down from 13,953 in 2020)

Toyota Yaris Cross – 7828 (up from 1311)

Kia Stonic – 7645 (new model)

Volkswagen T-Cross – 6104 (up from 2646)

Hyundai Venue – 5854 (up from 3678)

SUV Small under $40,000:

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

MG ZS – 18,423 (up from 5494)

Mitsubishi ASX – 14,764 (up from 14,056)

Mazda CX-30 – 13,309 (up from 8998)

Hyundai Kona – 12,748 (up from 12,514)

Subaru XV – 9342 (up from 7946)

SUV Small above $40,000:

Audi Q3 – 392 (down from 527 in November 2021)

BMW X1 – 156 (down from 165)

Lexus UX – 181 (up from 126)

Mercedes-Benz GLA – 145 (up from 81)

Volvo XC40 – 126 (up from 63)

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

Audi Q3 – 5707 (up from 4090)

Volvo XC40 – 3687 (up from 3229)

BMW X1 – 2986 (down from 3060)

Mercedes-Benz GLA – 2624 (down from 3173)

Lexus UX – 1744 (up from 1403)

SUV Medium under $60,000:

Toyota RAV4 – 2998 (up from 1820)

Mazda CX-5 – 2148 (up from 790)

Mitsubishi Outlander – 1342 (down from 1622)

Subaru Forester – 1306 (up from 559)

Hyundai Tucson – 1045 (down from 1541)

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

Toyota RAV4 – 35,751 (down from 38,537)

Mazda CX-5 – 24,968 (up from 21,979)

Mitsubishi Outlander – 14,572 (up from 12,004)

Hyundai Tucson – 14,194 (down from 15,789)

Nissan X-Trail – 13,860 (down from 14,291)

SUV Medium above $60,000:

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

BMW X3 – 4242 (down from 4360)

Volvo XC60 – 3688 (up from 2858)

Audi Q5 – 3604 (up from 2992)

Mercedes-Benz GLC – 3435 (down from 4470)

Mercedes-Benz GLB – 3345 (up from 899)

SUV Large under $70,000:

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

Toyota LandCruiser Prado – 21,299 (up from 18,034)

Isuzu MU-X – 10,618 (up from 7049)

Toyota Kluger – 9320 (up from 8403)

Subaru Outback – 10,490 (up from 4828)

Ford Everest – 8359 (up from 5996)

SUV Large above $70,000:

Mercedes-Benz GLE – 353 (up from 326)

BMW X5 – 267 (up from 258)

Lexus RX – 167 (up from 126)

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe – 118 (up from 104)

Audi Q7 – 115 (down from 151)

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

Mercedes-Benz GLE – 3591 (up from 2854)

BMW X5 – 3173 (up from 2956)

Lexus RX – 1908 (up from 1879)

Land Rover Defender – 1733 (up from 519)

Audi Q7 – 1646 (down from 1734)

SUV Upper Large under $100,000:

Toyota LandCruiser – 821 (up from 155)

Nissan Patrol – 18 (down from 55)

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

Toyota LandCruiser – 14,356 (down from 15,078)

Nissan Patrol – 3333 (up from 2820)

SUV Upper Large above $100,000:

Best sellers of 2021 overall:

Mercedes-Benz GLS – 1110 (up from 813)

BMW X7 – 791 (up from 866)

Mercedes-Benz G-Class – 594 (up from 270)

Land Rover Discovery – 534 (down from 795)

Audi Q8 – 349 (up from 343)

Total new vehicle sales in Australia in December were down on November 2021 figures. During December 2021, Australian consumers bought 78,402 vehicles according to VFACTS, as mentioned, compared with 80,639 in November. Overall sales for the month are down 18 per cent compared with December 2020, but up 14.5 per cent year-to-date.