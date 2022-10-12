2022 Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring SP review

You might have met the popular Mazda CX-3 and CX-5 SUVs before. If you thought the CX-3 was a little too small and the CX-5 was a little too big, Mazda has the perfect ‘Goldilocks and the three bears’ offering for you; the Mazda CX-30. First launched in 2020, the CX-30 slots between the two in size to be ‘just right’.

2022 sees the powertrain and grade choices expanded further. From bottom to top are the Pure, Evolve, Touring, Touring SP and Astina. There is a choice between a 2.0-litre ‘G20’ petrol engine, a 2.0-litre ‘G20e’ petrol with mild-hybrid tech, a 2.5-litre ‘G25’ petrol, and a 2.0-litre supercharged petrol ‘X20’ engine with a mild-hybrid side.

A six-speed manual gearbox is offered in the base Pure, which is rare, while the rest use a six-speed auto. There is also a mix of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive layouts, depending on the variant. Prices kick off from $29,590 and peak at $47,690. Here, we’re testing the Touring SP with the 2.5-litre engine and AWD. It retails for $41,990 (excluding on-road costs).

2022 Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring SP – THE SPECS

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Output: 139kW@6000rpm / 252Nm@4000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F & R: 18×7.0, 215/55

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 1475kg

Power-to-weight: 10.61:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 6.8L/100km

Economy during test: 7.9L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 48L/91 RON

Power efficiency: 20.44kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 4.21 seconds*

0-100km/h: 8.86 seconds*

60-110km/h: 6.12 seconds*

1/4 mile: 16.33 seconds at 145.2km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.611g*

100-0km/h braking: 3.00 seconds at 39.68 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.220g*

Decibel at idle: 44*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 80*

Priced from: $41,990

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring SP – THE PACKAGE

It’s refreshing to see a Mazda model that looks, at least, slightly different from the rest. They all look so similar. The CX-30’s silhouette takes on a sportier look with a lowered roofline and a sloping boot. It takes the boxy SUV shape out of SUVs and slides closer to a coupe shape. Thicker black guards around the lower half of the car give it a more rugged and athletic feel than other Mazdas. A distinct contour in the side doors and contrasting black alloy wheels also adds a muscular element on this SP. The front and rear lights are a familiar look with their slanted and thin design that centre around a round lens.

Inside is a rather familiar territory. Mazda knows how to create a simple-to-navigate, smartly presented, comfortable interior. But those looking for additional wow-factor might be disappointed. Panelling is predominantly smooth, with no patterns, and the instrument cluster is only semi-digital, with a 7-inch display. Oddly, there are two fuel gauges when certain menu layouts are selected.

Most part, it’s very easy to find your way around and just drive. Familiarity wins sales in segments like this. Except, burgundy-coloured leather seats come standard with the Touring SP – quite uncanny. Materials used also feel hard-wearing yet soft to the touch.

Passengers in the front row are offered lots of room for long voyages. The seats are appropriately bolstered to offer premium comfort. The rear is a tighter squeeze, but there is always the CX-5 if you plan to transport larger passengers frequently. This also offers more rear space than the Mazda3 hatch, and in particular, better outward visibility which could help reduce the chances of car sickness with the young ones.

In this segment, boot space can be the defining factor for which SUV some choose. All measurements quoted here use the same VDA standard, which is measuring from the floor to the tonneau cover with the rear seats in position. The CX-30’s boot fits 317 litres. In comparison, the smaller CX-3’s boot fits 264 litres, and the CX-5’s boot offers 438 litres. The most notable difference with the CX-30 over the CX-5 is the sloping angle of the tailgate, which means the height of the space is slightly impeded for bulkier items. It will still fit a pram and a few smaller suitcases without any trouble.

Sitting on the top of the dash is a landscape-oriented 8.8-inch infotainment screen. When the car is in motion, it is navigated by a BMW-like control knob down below. Of course, you get built-in sat nav, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, digital radio, Bluetooth, an eight-speaker sound system, and 360-degree cameras.

The Touring SP also comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, those burgundy leather seats, power adjustable front seats, blind-spot sensors, lane departure warning with active lane-keeping assist, forward and reversing collision mitigation with active pedestrian avoidance, front and rear cross-traffic alert, distance-controlled cruise control, auto high beam, front and rear parking sensors, a head-up info display, road sign recognition, and tyre pressure sensors. It misses out on a mobile phone wireless charger, heated seats, a powered tailgate and active shadowing high beam.

Mazda offers a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, and a generous five years of free roadside assistance. Servicing is required every 10,000km or 12 months. The distance interval is comparatively frequent, and not ideal if you plan to do lots of travelling.

2022 Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring SP – THE DRIVE

It is unique how Mazda offers four power unit options in the CX-30. This G25 Touring SP variant is paired with a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 139kW of power and 252Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels. Not exactly an engine to excite, but one to get the jobs one. It’s also been tried and trusted for quite a number of years now.

In the city, it reaches the speed of traffic flow without struggle. But when it comes to hills, overtaking, or carrying a full cargo load, 252Nm of torque just doesn’t cut the mustard in our opinion. A turbo would really boost the CX-30 here. Luckily, its light weight is on its side. Even with the all-wheel drive setup it only weighs 1475kg (tare).

The official 0-100km/h claim is a bit disappointing for an upper-spec model, and one with a large 2.5L engine, rated at 9.1 seconds. Our testing with a Vbox revealed a time of 8.86 seconds. If oomph is important to you, there are other small SUVs at a similar price point with better get-go. For example, the Hyundai Kona N Line and Suzuki Vitara Turbo are slightly quicker.

At times the 2.5 engine can get bogged down in higher gears, and you have to give it the custard to get it to wake up and move. It also exhibits a jerky acceleration trait. Power delivery overall needs a little more refinement in our opinion, and perhaps some of the blame could be directed at the ageing six-speed auto. On the plus side, we do like that cute little Mazda buzz from the exhaust when trotting around town.

Usually, a trade-off to a lower output engine means better fuel consumption. Unfortunately, it’s not the case with the G25. It officially burns an average of 6.8L/100km. This figure might not seem terrible, but we couldn’t get our average, over 450km, to drop below 7.9L/100km. Essentially, 2.5 litres is a big engine for a small SUV. Comparatively, smaller engines assisted by turbochargers offer lower consumer figures in this class.

The six-speed auto transmission offers a smooth transition through the gears – oodles better than the shrill CVT autos popping up everywhere lately. Though, maybe an extra gear ratio could help with that fuel consumption as well.

On the road, the CX-30 is simple to handle. It clutches its footmark in the lane sturdily. Bumps are absorbed gracefully and particularly quietly. Usually, suspension hard at work causes noise to enter the cabin. Not here.

There is minimal SUV-like body roll thanks to a fairly low ground clearance of 175mm. And the suspension still feels soft to create a smooth ride. Cabin noise is well-muted, except when the engine harshness comes through during higher demands.

2022 Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring SP – THE VERDICT

The Mazda CX-30 is yet another safe and predictable option among a comprehensive SUV offering from Mazda. It also has a decent array of engines and trim levels to choose from. In terms of size and price, it will be a perfect fit for those who find the CX-5 too big but the boot of the CX-3 too small. It’s also a great alternative to the Mazda3.

The Touring SP comes with almost every feature you need, and more. As well as an easy-to-navigate, premium-feel interior to match. But the G25 engine lacks the grunt and economy that some other, more modern SUVs in this market offer. By all means, it will get the job done adequately. Overall, it remains as a safe and reliable option that many Aussie buyers know and trust.

PROS:

– Vast range and specs to choose from in Australia

– Touring SP variant is feature-packed at a reasonable price

– Predictability and reliability you get from buying a Mazda

– Strong, high quality interior feel

CONS:

– High fuel consumption for its class

– Engine lacks grunt as a premium variant, gets bogged down in higher gears

– Aged six-speed auto

