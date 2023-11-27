Mitsubishi Triton Prices and Specs Confirmed, Arrives February 2024

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Mitsubishi has confirmed prices and specification details for the all-new, sixth-generation Triton ute which is set to touch down here in Australia in February 2024 with prices starting from $43,690.

All up, Mitsubishi is bringing a total of six variants to Australia in February, kicking off with 4×2 and 4×4 variants of the entry-level GLX which are priced at $43,690 and $50,940, respectively – both of which are offered as a Double Cab pick-up. Moving to the GLX+ brings the price up to $50,340 for the 4×4 Club Cab variant and up to $53,290 for the GLX+ Double Cab.

From here, the range moves up to the GLS, priced at $59,090 while the range-topping GSR is priced at $59,090; both of which are offered in a Double Cab bodyshape.

All members of the sixth-gen Triton range come powered by a new 2.4-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel kicking out 150kW of power at 3,500rpm and 470Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm which is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and increases braked towing power up to 3500kg. The company says that a six-speed manual transmission will be available for Australian buyers at a later date.

Mitsubishi says fuel economy figures from its 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel stand at 7.5L/100km on a combined cycle in the base GLX, while the rest of the range is rated at 7.7L/100km on a combined cycle.

For a more thorough breakdown of everything new with the sixth-generation Triton, we’d encourage you to check out our previous reporting here from its original launch and recent local development tuning for the Australian market. In terms of features, the entry-level Triton GLX picks up a set of 17-inch alloys, cloth upholstery, keyless entry & start, a rear-view camera with front & rear sensors, adaptive cruise control and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a four-speaker sound system and a 7.0-inch LCD instrument cluster.

On the safety front, the base model picks up autonomous braking with pedestrian, cyclist and junction assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assistance, lane-departure alerts, front and rear cross-traffic alerts, multi-collision braking and more.

Stepping up to the Triton GLX+ adds a locking rear differential, a set of LED stop lamps, fog lights, side steps, rear privacy glass, rear autonomous emergency braking, a surround-view monitor and DAB+ radio. Mitsubishi’s Triton GLS picks up the company’s Super Select 4WD II system atop new 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, indicators and fog lights, a tub liner, a black gloss grille, dual-zone climate control, hill descent control, wireless phone charging and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The GLS can also be optioned with Mitsubishi’s leather package, priced at $1,500 that adds leather upholstery with silver stitching, power-adjustable driver’s seat and heated front seats. Finally, the range-topping Triton GSR picks up black 18-inch alloys, a body-coloured front grille, roof rails, bulkier wheel arches, exclusive leather upholstery with orange stitching, two dashboard-mounted cup holders and GSR-specific padding and Dark Titanium contrasts.

Colour options for the MY24 Triton range include White, White Diamond, Black Mica, Red, Blade Silver, Graphite Grey, Impulse Blue and Yamabuki Orange exclusively for the flagship GSR. You can check out full pricing details for the Triton range below.

Drivetrain Grade Engine Transmission Body Price 4 x 2 GLX 2.4L Bi-Turbo Diesel 6AT Double Cab – Pick-Up $43,690 4 x 4 GLX+ 2.4L Bi-Turbo Diesel 6AT Club Cab – Pick-Up $50,340 4 x 4 GLX 2.4L Bi-Turbo Diesel 6AT Double Cab – Pick-Up $50,940 4 x 4 GLX+ 2.4L Bi-Turbo Diesel 6AT Double Cab – Pick-Up $53,290 4 x 4 GLS 2.4L Bi-Turbo Diesel 6AT Double Cab – Pick-Up $59,090 4 x 4 GSR 2.4L Bi-Turbo Diesel 6AT Double Cab – Pick-Up $63,840