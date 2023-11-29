Theon Design Launches Stunning, Lightweight Porsche 911 Rebuild, the GBR002

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Theon Design has lifted the veil on their latest creation, this time in the form of a gorgeous, lightweight and track-ready 1992, 964-generation Porsche 911 called the GBR002.

Designed as Theon’s second customer delivery, the GBR002 picks up an Oak Green Metallic finish with ghost stripes, satin chrome highlights and a set of 18-inch Fuchs-style wheels. Underneath that paint work you’ll find a full carbon fibre body and an air-cooled 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six pushing out 302kW of power at 7,200rpm, giving it power figures of 75kW per litre, while peak torque figures of 442Nm are on offer at 5,800rpm.

Power is thrown to the rear wheels via a Hewland-supplied six-speed manual, while a Wavetrac Torsen limited-slip differential and a full RS brake package are added to the mix for good measure. The company also installed a new ignition system, upgraded the cooling, added a new single mass flywheel and got to work tuning the engine management software and installed a

We’re not done yet, though, with Theon installing a five-stage TracTive active-controlled damping system to ensure it rides comfortably on the commute while still tearing up the track, as well as an active exhaust system that receives a powder-coated finish from Zircotec.

The company says that the donor 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 2 was stripped back to its naked, bare metal skeleton before the restoration process started, with carbon fibre used across the bodywork – except the doors – to, of course, add lightness. Theon Design says its carbon fibre bodywork has slashed 200kg over the standard 964 Carrera 2’s kerb weight, now weighing just 1,169kg with all fluids loaded in.

Inside, the cabin picks up Theon Design’s aluminium upgrade package which aims to retain the look and feel of the original while adding some more refined and modern touches.

There’s aluminium throughout the cabin, making its way across the door handles, switchgear and gauge rings, contrasting with the Muslin leather upholstery with woven alcantara panels across the Recaro CS sports seats and even the transmission tunnel. “This is a spectacular car, with many of our new systems and design elements, combined with a complete reworking of the 4.0-litre flat six and our advanced damping system,” says co-founder Adam Hawley.

“As with all our builds, it is a pure expression of the air-cooled 911… but more focused, more powerful, more planted, and – dare I say it – more 911.” Theon Design says that prices for its commissions start at around AUD $725,000, not including the cost of the donor car, nor taxes or shipping to Australia, while the process itself takes around 18 months to complete.