2020 Range Rover Vogue P400 review (video)

It’s often regarded as the pinnacle of luxury SUV motoring, the Range Rover Vogue. Here we’re taking a gander at the 2020 model in P400 form, which features a brand new ‘Ingenium’ twin-turbo inline-six petrol engine featuring mild-hybrid technology.

You might know the Vogue as the flagship variant. That may have been in the case in the past. But although the name does belong to the big daddy Range Rover lineup, the Vogue is now the entry level variant. Above it are the Autobiography, SVAutobiography, and, one of the longest variant names in history, the SVAutobiography Dynamic.

Prices start from $201,395 for the base Vogue with the P400 engine, but if you’re willing to drop down to a 3.0 turbo-diesel V6 the starting price is $195,738. At the top end of the spectrum you can fork out as much as $403,306 for the grandest SVA long wheelbase. That’s a lot, but considering this is typically an alternative to upper-end luxury sedans, like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the sheer breadth of capability offered here means value is actually not bad. Specifically compared with those indirect rivals anyway.

2020 Range Rover Vogue P400 – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six

Output: 294kW@6500rpm / 550Nm@2000-5000rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive, dual range

Wheels: F & R: 20×8.5, 255/55 (22s fitted)

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2199kg

Power-to-weight: 7.48:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 9.4L/100km

Economy during test: 10.1L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 104L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 31.27kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.24 seconds*

0-100km/h: 6.96 seconds*

60-110km/h: 5.09 seconds*

1/4 mile: 15.04 seconds at 152.6km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.783g

100-0km/h braking: 3.36 seconds at 42.06 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.095g

Decibel at idle: 50*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 85*

Priced from: $201,395

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2020 Range Rover Vogue P400 – THE PACKAGE

The interior is simply a masterpiece, seamlessly blending elegance and technology in one smooth sweep. We love the way the dual touch-screens, called Touch Pro Duo, are integrated into the dash structure so beautifully. The lower screen is used for the climate and vehicle settings, and shows off some very cool animations when selecting these, while the upper screen houses the media and on-board apps.

There is a lot to fiddle around with on these screens, which can be overwhelming at first. But the good thing is you don’t need a computer science degree to operate the conventional functions. It’s only when you start to swipe to the right and dive deeper into the menus that the more in-depth stuff is reached.

Another digital screen is used within the instrument cluster, providing various readouts and vital driving information. Drivers can configure the screen to show a map or revert to a more traditional trip computer display. Crisp graphics make it easy to read, too. Our main gripe with all of these screens is that there is a heavy reliance on software. This translates to loading times. The main media screen at the top, in particular, lags and delays noticeably when choosing between different functions.

Comfort is absolutely paramount in the Vogue. Check out those headrests on the front seats. They’re like mini pillows. And they feel it, too. So soft. And then you have Range Rover’s trademark flip-down arm rests and optional massage seats (a must, albeit $4900) making it one of the most comfortable vehicles to drive. Empowering and majestic; nobody else on the road is likely to feel as justifiably important as you.

Rear seat accommodation is of course outstanding. There’s loads of legroom and headroom available, and the rear seat offers adjustable recline for absolute relaxation. Separate climate control and power outlets are available on the back of the centre console (during our test the module which contained the USB ports became dislodged, but this may have been due to a prior issue). While the front seat passengers feel important, the experience is almost amplified in the back.

At the rear of the cabin the Vogue uses a traditional, horizontally-split tailgate system, and both panels are fully electric. This means you can rest your weary behind and enjoy the view during country excursions. You can also adjust the rear seats from the boot area, and you can even raise or lower the load height via buttons on the side panel for maximum convenience. And there is a full-size 22-inch alloy wheel spare wheel under the boot floor.

2020 Range Rover Vogue P400 – THE DRIVE

In classic straight-six form this P400 unit enjoys singing high, with peak power not accessible until you’ve allowed the tacho to spin around to 6500rpm. It charges and soars towards the horizon when exploring this upper rev range, squatting purposefully at the back with that big, proud chest puffed out like Superman as you tower down the road.

We clocked 0-100km/h in a very respectable 6.96 seconds. That’s certainly adequate for such a large and heavy (2199kg) vehicle. If you really want speed you need to opt for the SVAutobiography so you can relish in its 405kW supercharged V8 glory. But, to be honest, this new inline-six performs very well indeed.

It uses two turbochargers. No big deal, right? Well, one of them is an electric compressor which spins up boost from essentially zero revs. This helps the second, exhaust-driven variable geometry turbo gather enough stride to take the engine into the top end. As a result, all 550Nm is available from just 2000rpm and held until 5000rpm.

Out on the road that immediate torque is very handy. There is ample grunt to shift off at the lights in a scurry, without seeming like you’re pushing it hard. This is imperative in a vehicle like this we feel as there’s nothing worse that appearing tardy when you feel (and look) this important.

With air suspension as standard, the ride comfort is impeccable. It feels like you’re riding in a canoe through a canal of custard. If there’s one complaint we have about the ride though it’s that it can feel a bit ‘topply’, tilting from side to side around bends. During our test we drove down to Canberra and up into the hills in the hunt for some snow. And in the hills, along a very curvy road, the contents of the interior, including toddler toys and bags, were strewn about.

There is a Dynamic driving mode, which we had engaged, and you can lower the suspension to ‘access height’ but only up to a certain speed (about 40km/h). We think there is a need for a ‘touring’ mode or something, which could hunker the vehicle down not only to improve lateral body stability but also to increase aero and, subsequently, fuel efficiency.

Speaking of fuel economy, the official fuel consumption average is 9.4L/100km. We averaged 10.1L/100km during our week of testing. Both of these figures seem decent in our opinion, considering the weight and tech-laden caliber of the Vogue.

Encountering off road tracks is something you’ll look forward to in the Vogue. Raise the suspension right up, taking ground clearance from 220mm to a whopping 297mm, and the big beast clears everything. Yes, these optional 22-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels wearing 275/40 tyres don’t provide the utmost off-road capability, but even so we had no hassles getting through some rough and wet sandy tracks.

We have to admit our off-road expedition wasn’t the most challenging, however, we think most owners aren’t going to be taking on hardcore terrain. Instead, most buyers will probably reach the greater corners of their estates in specialist agricultural vehicles and simply use the Range Rover to escort themselves down the long gravel driveway. But nonetheless, we have no doubt this will keep up with the best of them.

In off-road mode the approach angle is an impressive 34.7 degrees and the departure angle is 29 degrees, with a break-over angle of 28.2 degrees. For comparison, the Toyota LandCruiser offers an inferior 32 degrees and 24 degrees and 21 degrees, respectively.

2020 Range Rover Vogue P400 – THE VIDEO

2020 Range Rover Vogue P400 – THE VERDICT

It’s a sincere, sophisticated, very intelligent, and highly-respected veteran of the luxury SUV market, and the 2020 continues that pedigree wonderfully. Really, there’s no need to look elsewhere. This is the yardstick which all key rivals are measured against. The pioneering, and one and only.

From the economical P400e hybrid, to the heavy-duty turbo-diesel V6, and through to the fire-breathing supercharged V8, one of the best things about the Land Rover buying experience is that you can customise and personalise almost every aspect to suit your needs. There’s also endless interior and luxury configurations, and even a long wheelbase available for maximum rear seat comfort.

We think this new P400 inline-six presents a great sweet spot. There’s rewarding shove and urgency when you need it, and utter smoothness and refinement when you just want to relax. We hope JLR instals this engine into many more of its products.

PROS:

– Smooth and refined P400 inline-six is a great match for the Vogue

– Air suspension is like riding on a cloud

– Beautifully integrated in-car technology

– Proud and respected presence

– Excellent off-road credentials



CONS:

– Lateral body movement needs securing, a ‘touring’ drive mode?

– Sheer number of options can be overwhelming

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.