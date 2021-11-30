All-new 2022 Honda Civic on sale in Australia from $47,200

Honda has confirmed the 11th generation 2022 Civic will be making its way into dealerships in Australia from December 6, with prices starting from an eye-opening $47,200 (drive-away).

The release of the single-variant 2022 Honda Civic marks the first move in Honda’s three-point Civic assault here in Australia, with the company planning to release an e:HEV hybrid variant in 2022, followed by the next-generation Civic Type R hot hatch.

For now, though, buyers will have to make do with the handsomely-equipped VTi LX grade. It’s powered by an upgraded version of Honda’s 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol producing 131kW and 240Nm, with power sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic.

As standard it comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, noise reduction technology and acoustic windscreen, as well as heated folding mirrors, suede inserts for the seats, a 9.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system that can receive over-the-air software updates, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay, a premium BOSE sound system, wireless smartphone charging, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Honda says the Civic’s pricing reflects the brand’s aspirations for the Australian market, which includes a new-found focus on its premium-spec vehicles, as well as a streamlined product range that emphasises the high-growth segments; we’re looking at you compact and full-sized SUVs. Honda Australia’s director, Stephen Collins: said:

“When developing the market proposition for the all-new Civic, we needed to ensure it aligned with the overall product strategy for Honda in Australia. The new generation car is uniquely Civic, it dials up the product experience in a premium way while still delivering on the Honda distinctiveness and ‘joy’ philosophy, but with an edge.”