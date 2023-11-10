Kia’s Flagship 2024 EV9 SUV Hits Aussie Dealerships Priced From $97,000

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

After a lengthy promotional run, Kia’s new flagship battery-electric SUV, the EV9, is officially on sale here in Australia, with the range priced from $97,000 for the base model.

Aussie buyers have three options within the EV9 range, kicking off with the entry-level EV9 which picks up a rear-wheel drive single-motor layout and a 76.1kWh battery pack. The base EV9 Air’s electric motor kicks out 160kW of power and 350Nm of torque, offering a 0-100km/h sprint in 8.2 seconds and WLTP range figures of 443km per charge.

Stepping up to the mid-range EV9 Earth adds a dual motor setup pushing out 283kW of power and 700Nm of torque which drops the 0-100km/h sprint to 6.0 seconds.

The move to the EV9 Earth also adds a larger 99.8kWh battery pack that translates to 512km of range on the WLTP test cycle. Finally, the flagship EV9 GT-Line picks up the same dual motor layout and battery pack, though range figures drop to 505km on the WLTP test cycle.

Underneath, the EV9 range comes riding on strut suspension up front, multi-link rear suspension hardware at the rear and adaptive dampers all around, with Kia tuning the EV9’s suspension for Australian road conditions. Inside, the EV9 picks up a super sleek interior layout jam-packed with technology, including a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, a 5.0-inch segment display and over-the-air updates for future software improvements.

The massive 5010mm platform with its 3100mm wheelbase offers three rows of seating for seven, with boot space figures of 333L with all rows standing, expanding to 828L with the third row folded and up to 2318L with both rows folded.

The base model receives 19-inch alloys, leatherette upholstery with heated and ventilated seats, two-way lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel and a powered boot lift. Step up to the EV9 GT-Line and you’ll pick up 21-inch alloys with two-tone leatherette upholstery, an augmented reality head-up display, heated and ventilated rear seats and a 14-speaker sound system from Meridian.

The introduction of the EV9 also marks the second iteration of Kia’s highway driving assistant that combines the adaptive cruise control, lane follow assist and lane change assistance atop a generous safety equipment list. Making the move up to the EV9 Earth adds a surround-view and blind-spot monitor, while the EV9 GT-Line receives a remote smart parking assistance feature and parking collision avoidance.

The EV9 also receives Kia’s seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty with a 150,000km warranty for the battery and high-voltage components.

Kia says the EV9 is now available to order; prices (not including on-road costs) and specifications can be found below.

EV9 Air EV9 Earth EV9 GT-Line Powertrain RWD Single Motor AWD Dual Motor AWD Dual Motor Power / Torque 160kW / 350Nm 283kW / 700Nm 283kW / 700Nm Acceleration (0-100km/h) 8.2sec 6.0sec 5.3sec Wheels 19-inch alloys 19-inch alloys 21-inch alloys WLTP Range 443km 512km 505km RRP $97,000 $106,500 $121,000