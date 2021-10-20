Volvo announces over-the-air update capable of increasing EV range

Volvo has announced a new over-the-air software update that’s capable of increasing the real-world driving range of its electric vehicles, via the new Range Assistant app.

Volvo says that drivers of the fully electric XC40 Recharge will be able to extract even more driving kilometres from their SUV with the new app, which the company plans to release in beta format in an over-the-air software update for its EVs soon.

The new piece of software is said to be able to increase the range figure for Volvo’s EV with improvements in smart battery management, regeneration performance, as well as a ‘smart timer’ to precondition the batteries.

The app will help Volvo’s EV owners not only track their available range, but also optimise what’s left in the battery packs with software updates for the energy management system, as well as giving drivers some advice on their driving style.

The app will become available for Volvo’s Recharge owners with an over-the-air software update, with plans for the software to be installed on production C40 Recharge models.

It will hit the airwaves immediately, with all models expected to receive the update by the end of October. Sanela Ibrovic, head of connected experience at Volvo Cars, said:

“Through in-house development of software and over-the-air updates, we can constantly improve our cars and make sure that your electric Volvo stays fresh. The Range Assistant app is a great example of how quick development and deployment of new features can improve the Volvo customer experience every day.”

Volvo says that this is just the start for over-the-air updates from the company, after jumping into the world of remote software changes earlier this year. Volvo has talked about plans for updates for its safety systems, bug fixes and more information on battery management.