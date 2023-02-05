Australian vehicle sales for January 2023: VFACTS

It’s the start of a new year but new vehicle registrations certainly haven’t slowed down. Sales figures in the form of VFACTS have been released this week covering January 2023, revealing an 11.9 per cent rise compared with January last year.

During January, 84,873 new vehicles were registered in Australia (we’ll call them sales). That’s an impressive 11.9 per cent jump on the 75,863 vehicles sold during the same month last year. We see total electric vehicle sales are up a massive 682 per cent, from 620 units last January to 4852 units this January (passenger, SUV and light commercial combined). Total hybrid sales are also up 3.5 per cent to 5136 units, but plug-in hybrid (PHEV) numbers jumped 39 per cent to 438 units.

Across the states and territories, NSW registered 26,484 new vehicles in January (up 15 per cent on January 2022), with Victoria seeing 22,367 sales (up 9.7 per cent), and Queensland reporting 18,766 units (up 14.3 per cent). In Western Australia the number stands at 7901 (up 4.3 per cent), South Australia saw 5786 units (up 11.9 per cent), and Tasmania added 1510 sales (up 2.9 per cent). The ACT recorded 1394 sales (up 18.6 per cent), and the Northern Territory saw 665 sales (up 7.8 per cent) in January, 2023.

TOP 10 BEST-SELLING CAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA

Toyota was the best-selling car manufacturer in Australia during 2022, and indeed the world, so it’s no surprise the Japanese auto giant is in the lead for the first month of this year. Its figure of 13,363 vehicles for the month is down, however, 12.8 per cent on the same month in 2022. Runner-up Mazda sold 9407 vehicles in Australia in January, which is down only 4.1 per cent.

In terms of the rest of the top 10, Ford remains in front of Kia and Hyundai, not doubt helped by the demand for the new Ranger, while MG drops from fifth place in December to seventh in January. Nissan and Great Wall Motors miss out on the top 10 for the month due to stronger deliveries of Tesla and VW vehicles. See below for the top 10 best-selling vehicle brands overall in Australia during January 2023:

Toyota – 13,363 (down from 16,274 in December 2022) Mazda – 9407 (up from 8500) Ford – 6624 (up from 6165) Kia – 6006 (up from 5630) Hyundai – 5809 (up from 4434) Mitsubishi – 5276 (up from 4927) MG – 4015 (down from 5194) Subaru – 3601 (down from 4071) Tesla – 3313 (up from 2266) Volkswagen – 2542 (down from 3059)

TOP 10 BEST-SELLING PREMIUM CAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA

Focusing in on the premium sector and we see Tesla is still at the top from previous months. It outsold the popular Germany contenders quite easily in January, while Mercedes-Benz remains the leader of the German pack.

Further down the list we see MINI jumped a couple of positions from the previous month to eighth, leaving Land Rover and Polestar to round out the top 10. All of those on the mid-section of the pack remained steady in their positions from the previous month. See below for the top 10 best-selling premium car brands in Australia during January 2023:

Pick-up above $100k class figures for the month of January, 2023:

RAM 1500 – 405 (down from 594) Chevrolet Silverado – 184 (down from 276) Chevrolet Silverado HD – 41 (down from 68) RAM 2500 – 4 (down from 35) RAM 3500 – 0 (equal)