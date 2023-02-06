2023 Volkswagen Amarok on sale in Australia; 2.0TD, 2.0TTD, 3.0TTD, 2.3T engines

Volkswagen has announced the full lineup and prices for the all-new 2023 Amarok for Australia. This is the first all-new model since the Amarok nameplate launched over 10 years ago, and it’s set to arrive in showrooms in April.

Eight variants are being offered, at least initially, all based on the 2023 Ford Ranger and its T6 platform. These are split with four different engines, which are all Ford-based motors. Kicking off with a 125kW/405Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo-diesel four-cylinder with a six-speed manual or auto.

The range then moves up to a twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel developing 154kW and 500Nm, up to a range-topping 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel generating 184kW and 600Nm. Unique to the Amarok in Australia, buyers will also be offered a 2.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder, essentially taken from the Ford Mustang. It produces 222kW and 452Nm in the VW.

Although the petrol is offered in the Ranger overseas, it is not currently available to the Aussie Ranger. This gives the Amarok a unique attraction in the field of four-cylinder diesel dual-cab utes in Australia.

Running through the model names, the lineup starts with the Amarok Core 2.0 TDI405, in manual and auto. It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touch-screen and 8.0-inch digital gauge cluster, a diff lock, tyre pressure monitoring, and a suite of safety assist systems.

The range then moves up to the Amarok Life, featuring the twin-turbo diesel 2.0 TDI500 engine, paired with a 10-speed auto. It adds privacy glass, an electronic parking brake, blind-spot monitoring, two front tow hooks, and carpet flooring (over vinyl in the Core).

Moving up, the Amarok Style is available with the TDI500 or the 3.0 TDI600 V6, and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights, a 12-inch touch-screen media interface and 12-inch digital gauge cluster, area-view cameras, dual-zone climate, and a bed-liner.

Above that is the Amarok PanAmerica, which comes with the TDI600 V6. It adds a sports bar and side steps in black, special decals, LED taillights, black 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, a unique X-Design front bumper bar, leather seats and dash, and power front seats with heating.

At the top of the range is the Amarok Aventura, available with either the TDI600 diesel V6 or the 2.3 TSI452 petrol. It comes with 21-inch alloy wheels, the X-Design bumper, as well as chrome exterior detailing, an electronic bed blind, and Savona leather interior trim.

The new model is on sale now with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

Amarok Core

2.0 TDI405 4MOTION selectable 6-speed manual: $50,990

2.0 TDI405 4MOTION selectable 6-speed auto: $52,990

Amarok Life

2.0 TDI500 4MOTION selectable 10-speed auto: $56,990

Amarok Style

2.0 TDI500 4MOTION selectable 10-speed auto: $66,990

3.0 TDI600 4MOTION permanent 10-speed auto: $70,990

Amarok PanAmerica

3.0 TDI600 4MOTION permanent 10-speed auto: $75,990

Amarok Aventura

3.0 TDI600 4MOTION permanent 10-speed auto: $79,990

2.3 TSI452 4MOTION permanent 10-speed auto: $79,990