Toyota remains world’s biggest car brand, 2022 global sales down 0.1%

Toyota remains as the largest auto manufacturer in the world for 2022, once again reporting the highest global delivery volumes of any car brand for year, despite facing non-stop headwinds with production delays.

Toyota lifted the lid on its sales and production results today for the year ending December, 2022, with Toyota, including subsidiaries Lexus, Hino and Daihatsu, selling 10,483,024 vehicles. That’s down 0.1 per cent on 2021. Of that figure, 9,566,961 vehicles were either a Lexus or Toyota, which is down 0.5 per cent on the previous year..

This is despite numerous production shutdowns and temporary halts at factory floors producing some of its most popular models. In fact, Toyota managed to buck the trend altogether with a 5.3 per cent increase for worldwide production numbers, with a total of 10,610,604 vehicles produced for the year.

The impact of Toyota’s repeated production changes can be seen in its domestic production figures which dropped 6.2 per cent to 3.6 million, although the company compensated for those drops with a 12.5 per cent increase in production outside of Japan which rose to 6.9 million vehicles for the year.

Looking forward, 2023 looks set to provide the perfect landscape for yet another industry-leading year for Toyota, with an over-flowing order book for popular models like the LandCruiser 300 Series and the RAV4 Hybrid sure to pile up the numbers.

Last week we reported that Toyota was aiming for 10.6 deliveries this year, as it pushes plans to cut down on delays for customers. Toyota did, however, concede that it may fall 10 per cent short of this target as it continues to grapple with the logistical nightmares thrown up by the worldwide semiconductor shortage.

In Australia, Toyota delivered 231,050 vehicles during 2022. That’s 3.3 per cent up on 2021 efforts, and again, places it as the most popular car brand in the country for another year running. Its most popular model – in Australia – was of course the HiLux once again.