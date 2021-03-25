2021 Peugeot 3008, 5008 updates now on sale in Australia

Peugeot Australia has introduced the updated 2021 3008 and 5008 SUV lineup, with the addition of a range-topping GT Sport variant for the 3008, and some visual updates to the bodywork and tech inside for both.

Both the 3008 GT and GT Sport models have been given their own unique grille design, as well as a new light fixture that includes Peugeot’s new ‘fog mode’. These lights use LEDs to replace the traditional fog light design with low intensity light whenever activated.

The new frameless radiator grille is highlighted by some tweaks to the bumper, and both variants have been fitted with updated LED headlights for that sharp, modern aesthetic. Around the back, the 3008 and 5008 SUVs have been given the LED touch with the company’s latest ‘three-claw’ theme, with a new indicator design and smoked glass finish that extends to the boot strip.

Inside the cabins of both the 3008 and 5008 is all-new i-Cockpit technology, working alongside a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, as well as a 10-inch, high-definition infotainment system in the centre dash, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The list of new features for the 3008 SUV includes that digital instrument panel, 10-inch infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, lane positioning assist, autonomous emergency braking, and fog mode headlights. This is on top of the features you already get, like adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking cameras, active blind-spot monitoring and a hands-free tailgate.

The announcement also marks the release of Peugeot’s Black Pack styling theme for the GT Sport, which throws in a mix of dark chrome touches, satin black badges, and a huge array of gloss black trimmings around the body, as well as 19-inch Black Onyx alloy wheels.

The 3008 is split into three variants now, with the Allure, GT and GT Sport. The Allure and GT come powered by Peugeot’s carry-over 1.6-litre PureTech turbocharged petrol four-cylinder, producing 121kW and 240Nm, sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed transmission.

The GT Sport is powered by a new 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder, producing 133kW and 250Nm, matched to an eight-speed auto with front-wheel drive. Meanwhile a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel is also available for the GT, producing 131kW and 400Nm, paired with an eight-speed auto.

Updates to the 5008 SUV include the styling tweaks mentioned, as well as some added technology and aesthetic tweaks inside. It’s being offered as a single variant variant, with two choices of powertrain: a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol delivering 121kW and 240Nm, as well as a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, producing 131kW and 400Nm.

Standard equipment on the 5008 includes 18-inch alloys for the petrol or 19-inch alloys for the GT diesel, as well as adaptive cruise control, full LED headlamps, a Black Diamond roof, splashings of both Alcantara and leather, and 12.3-inch instrument cluster for the driver. It also showcases a clever seven-seat cabin layout and Peugeot’s classy dash design.

The new models are on sale now. Prices start from the following (not including on-road costs):

2021 Peugeot 3008 Allure 1.6T 121kW: $44,990

2021 Peugeot 3008 GT 1.6T 121kW: $47,990

2021 Peugeot 3008 GT 2.0TD 131kW: $50,990

2021 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport 1.6T 133kW: $54,990

2021 Peugeot 5008 GT 1.6T 121kW: $51,990

2021 Peugeot 3008 GT 2.0TD 131kW: $59,990