Australian vehicles sales for February 2023: VFACTS

We’re into the second month of the year but we can already see some interesting trends occurring in the new-car market thanks to the release of the 2023 February VFACTS new vehicle registration figures.

During February, 86,878 new vehicles were registered, which is up 1.8 per cent compared with last February and contributes to a 6.5 per cent increase across the first two months of this year compared with the same period last year (year-to-date).

Sales of electric vehicles increased from 285 units during the January-February period last year, to 6290 this year. That was no doubt helped by the fact that a lot more EVs are on sale now compared with last year. Tesla figures are also now included in VFACTS.

In the different states and territories, NSW saw 27,600 new vehicles registered in February (up 4.7 per cent on February 2022), Victoria reported 21,894 sales (down 1.3 per cent), and Queensland took down 18,427 units (down 2.8 per cent).

Over in Western Australia there were 9815 sales (up 16.7 per cent), South Australia added 5549 units (down 4.5 per cent), and Tasmania reported 1414 sales (down 9.4 per cent). The ACT contributed 1454 sales to the national tally (up 7.2 per cent), and the Northern Territory reported 725 sales (up 2.8 per cent).

TOP 10 BEST-SELLING CAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA

At the top of the sales foodchain, Toyota is still number one. The Japanese company sold 14,332 new vehicles in February in Australia, which is actually down 31.4 per cent compared with the same month last year. The runner-up, Mazda, sold just 7667 units, but that figure is down a more modest 12.7 per cent on the same month last year. Ford remains in third spot from the previous month, with 6022 sales, up 30.6 per cent for the month, largely driven by the new Ranger.

Further down the top 10 we see the lineup remains in the same order as January, with Hyundai just edging out from Mitsubishi and Kia right up behind Ford. Nissan (2573), Honda (1228), and GWM (2353) remain outside the top 10. See below for the top 10 best-selling vehicle brands overall in Australia during February 2023:

Toyota – 14,332 (up from 13,363 in January 2023) Mazda – 7667 (down from 9407) Ford – 6022 (down from 6624) Kia – 6000 (down from 6006) Hyundai – 5504 (down from 5809) Mitsubishi – 5500 (up from 5276) MG – 4363 (up from 4015) Subaru – 4054 (up from 3601) Tesla – 3516 (up from 3313) Volkswagen – 2930 (up from 2542)

TOP 10 BEST-SELLING PREMIUM CAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA

Honing in on the luxury brands and we see Tesla remains in front. However, Audi jumped up a few spots in February, up to an impressive second place and ahead of Mercedes and BMW. Volvo is still going strong and remains in fifth spot, while Porsche had a cracking month but remains in seventh spot just behind Lexus.

Poor old Land Rover is slipping right down and landed in 10th spot in February, with its sister brand Jaguar almost falling right off the edge posting just 22 sales. See below for the top 10 best-selling premium car brands in Australia during February 2023:

Pick-up above $100k class figures for the month of February, 2023:

RAM 1500 – 501 (up from 405) Chevrolet Silverado – 129 (down from 184) Chevrolet Silverado HD – 66 (up from 41) RAM 2500 – 44 (up from 4) RAM 3500 – 2 (up from 0)

BEST-SELLING SUVS IN ALL SEGMENTS

Finally, it’s the SUVs. And the most popular model for the month was the Mazda CX-5. The CX-5 was a consistent best-seller for quite a while until the latest RAV4 came along. And we suspect supply chain constraints are, at least partly, leaving the window open for others to swoop in. RAV4 sales are down 30.7 per cent YTD while CX-5 sales are up a modest 6.9 per cent.

The best-selling premium SUV was the Tesla Model Y, followed by the Volvo XC40. See below for the top five best-selling SUVs in all segments during February 2023:

SUV Light (no price range):

SUV Small under $40,000:

MG ZS – 2047 (up from 1842)

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross – 823 (up from 571)

Haval Jolion – 813 (down from 875)

Nissan Qashqai – 682 (up from 571)

Volkswagen T-Roc – 661 (up from 319)

SUV Small above $40,000:

Volvo XC40 – 491 (up from 408)

Audi Q3 – 452 (up from 403)

Kia Niro – 132 (down from 165)

Lexus UX – 80 (down from 97)

Audi Q2 – 79 (up from 50)

SUV Medium under $60,000:

SUV Medium above $60,000:

Tesla Model Y – 845 (up from 386)

Audi Q5 – 378 (up from 301)

Lexus NX – 282 (up from 189)

Porsche Macan – 270 (up from 188)

BMW X3 – 205 (down from 384)

SUV Large under $70,000:

SUV Large above $70,000:

Mercedes-Benz GLE – 319 (up from 253)

BMW X5 – 235 (up from 206)

Audi Q7 – 230 (up from 153)

Lexus RX – 130 (up from 2)

Porsche Cayenne Coupe – 114 (up from 68)

SUV Upper Large under $100,000:

SUV Upper Large above $100,000:

Total new vehicle sales in Australia in February were up on January 2023 figures. During February 2023, Australian consumers bought 86,878 vehicles according to VFACTS, as mentioned, compared with 84,873 in January. Overall sales for the month are up 1.8 per cent compared with February 2022, and up 6.5 per cent for the year so far compared with the same two-month period in 2022.