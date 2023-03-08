Aston Martin DBX707 becomes official F1 medical car for 2023

Fans tuned into the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix would have noticed there’s yet another Aston Martin FIA Official car in the paddock, with the DBX707 getting the nod over the outgoing medical car from Mercedes-AMG.

The FIA has announced that the Aston Martin DBX707 will be the official medical car of Formula 1 for the 2023 season, joining its sibling, the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, who is in its second year as the official safety car.

The DBX707 has taken the spot of the outgoing Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC, which was the 2022 season’s medical car. The DBX707 features the wet clutch ‘MCT’ nine-speed transmission for sharper shifts, an updated launch control system, and a set of special Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Inside, the DBX707 medical car comes fitted with everything from fire extinguishers to emergency defibrillators and medical bags, with the drivers gaining access to a heap of onboard telemetry and live camera feeds to quickly pounce on any accidents.

Under the bonnet, the AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 520kW/900Nm that helps it rocket from 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds, making it one of the fastest SUV packages you’ll find on the road, particularly in the hands of the FIA’s well-credentialled medical team drivers like Alan Van Der Merwe. Aston’s CTO, Roberto Fedeli, said:

“The pinnacle of motorsport [is] a perfect environment for Aston Martin to showcase its capabilities for our ultra-luxury high-performance cars. With the eyes of the world on our products, there is pressure to perform, but that intensity pushes us to constantly improve.”