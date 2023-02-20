2023 MG ZST Vibe review

With the launch of the MG ZS in 2018, a solid foundation for the brand’s success was laid down. Few could’ve predicted at the time that MG would end up in the top 10 best-selling vehicle brands in Australia, moving nearly 50,000 vehicles in 2022.

In late 2020, the ZST was launched as a more premium version of the ZS, with sleek front and rear styling, cool LED daytime running lights and a larger touch-screen. The headline act was a punchier, 1.3-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, generating 115kW at 5600rpm and 230Nm at 1800-4400rpm, tied to a six-speed automatic gearbox. We were at that car’s launch and you can read our thoughts here.

The range at the time consisted of the ZST Excite and ZST Essence, with the latter boasting a panoramic sunroof, heated electric seats and a TFT dash.

Since then, two entry ZST variants have been added to bring the range down into the mid-late twenties, price-wise, with the ZST Core and ZST Vibe. These have the same MG Pilot safety suite of the Excite and Essence, which means a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keen assist, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, intelligent speed recognition, blind-spot alert and more.

Engine-wise, they are powered by the same 1.5-litre, 84kW/150Nm four-cylinder as the ZS Excite, but with a CVT automatic instead of that car’s four-speed auto. This yields a 0.2L/100km improvement taking the number down to 6.9, on 91 unleaded – rather than the 95RON minimum of the ZST Excite and Essence’s turbocharged motors.

The $25,990 ZST Core has cloth seats, Maxxis tyres, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus 17-inch alloys. To this, the $27,990 Vibe adds the same two-tone alloys as the Excite, shod with Michelin Primacy 215/55 R17 tyres, integrated sat-nav, six-speaker stereo, rain-sensing wipers, front foglamps and synthetic leather. The Vibe is essentially a ZST Excite without the turbo drivetrain or red brake calipers, at a saving of $3000. Metallic paint, such as Brighton Blue, Sloane Silver or Diamond Red will add another $700 to the drive-away price.

Both are visually distinguished from the sportier 1.3-turbo variants with chrome grille surround and headlight appointments, plus a chrome spear along the lower side of the doors, instead of the black.

If you’re looking for a 2023 MG ZST Core review, this article will fulfil your needs too, as the ZST Core has the same powertrain as this Vibe, but a lower spec. MG Australia doesn’t currently offer press loans of these lower-end variants, so we want to give a big thanks to Central Coast MG for loaning us this car.

2023 MG ZST Vibe – THE SPECS

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol

Output: 84kW@6000rpm / 150Nm@4500rpm

Transmission: CVT auto

Drive type: Front-wheel drive

Wheels: F & R: 17×7.0, 215/55

ANCAP: Four stars

Tare weight: 1295kg

Power-to-weight: 15.41:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 6.9L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 45L/91 RON

Power efficiency: 12.17kW:L/100km

0-100km/h: 13.58 seconds*

Priced from: $27,990

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2023 MG ZST Vibe – THE PACKAGE

Dimensionally, the 2023 MG ZST Vibe has the same body as the ZS and previous ZST models. That means a length of 4323mm, 1809mm of width, 1653mm tall, on a wheelbase of 2585mm. As we have previously remarked, this gives the car generous accommodation levels, which explains the ongoing success of the model so far. Boot space varies between 359L to 1187L with the seats folded. There are cargo nets at the side and a space-saver spare tyre.

The 10.1-inch touch-screen is user-friendly and reasonably quick to load from start-up. A more sophisticated operating system, with faster boot-up has appeared on the second generation ZS EV, which also includes a USB-C port, wireless charger and vents for the rear passengers. We have it on good authority that some of these could make their way to the ZST by the end of the year.

The ZST Vibe’s closest rival is the $28,490 Haval Jolion Premium. You can read our verdict on the Jolion here. The Jolion has a few advantages over the ZST Vibe. It has a turbocharged 1.5-litre motor, developing 110kW/220Nm (26kW and 70Nm more), yet only requires 91RON. It can tow up to 1500kg versus the ZST’s maximum of 500kg and is bigger at 4472mm long with a wheelbase of 2700mm.

It also has a fatigue monitor. However, it only has a reverse camera, drinks considerably more fuel at 8.1L/100km and has a very crude and unsettled gearbox. Unlike the ZST, it also requires distracting touch-screen inputs for most of its functions, while the MG has buttons and switches for some features. It’s also worth mentioning that MG moved 22,466 ZS and ZSTs in 2022, versus 8217 Haval Jolions (December VFACTS).

Servicing will vary between $250 for a minor and $413 for a major appointment. MG provides its new vehicles with a 7-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and roadside assistance package, with the latter being contingent on having the car serviced at an authorised MG centre.

Can you use the 2023 MG ZST for Uber? Yes. We called the rideshare company and they confirmed there is a special exemption for the ZS and ZST. This is despite a four-star ANCAP safety rating (for the ZS – ZST has not been tested).

2023 MG ZST Vibe – THE DRIVE

Compared with the $22,990 ZS, the CVT automatic transmission offers a different driving character than the leggy four-speed automatic. It has eight virtual ratios, selectable with a +/- function, rather than paddles. Off the line, there is a noticeable hesitation that we don’t like. As with the MG3 and ZS, the motor is noisy at cold start with a crude sound when the A/C compressor kicks in. But it has proven to be a reliable unit.

Once up and running, it’s noticeable how the CVT keeps the 1.5-litre motor on the boil more efficiently. Our 0-100km/h time of 13.58 seconds is more-or-less on par with the ZS. This compares with our best of 9.62 seconds in the turbocharged ZST Essence, and 9.99 seconds for the Haval.

At 1295kg, it is 40kg heavier than the ZS, due in no small part to the additional ADAS and safety hardware. With the same Michelin Primacy tyres as the sportier ZST variants, there is no danger of finding the grip limits of this car with the less powerful motor on board.

As with our 2021 review of the ZST Essence, the suspension has a softer rather than sporting bias, with a little bit of body roll when cornering, but not a prohibitive amount. As with then, the tyres are the strongest element of the chassis. Steering is light – especially in ‘Urban’ mode – and well-geared, but not as telegraphic in feedback as in a sportier SUV. This is neither here nor there in a vehicle aimed at the average buying public rather than motoring enthusiasts.

The MG Pilot system works well and smoothly enough for this price point, with the adaptive cruise, lane keep assist and camera experiencing no faults during our time with the car.

2023 MG ZST Vibe – THE VERDICT

The 2023 MG ZST Core and Vibe offer the most comprehensive array of active driver safety features in a small SUV for the smallest outlay. In this sense, they offer exceptional value-for-money as well as good accommodation, low running costs, and a great warranty.

Is it worth jumping to the Excite for $3000 more? We think so, because the 1.3 turbo triple has a nice sound, appreciably better performance and character than the 1.5 in the Core and Vibe. For most people, that won’t matter.

One thing we would like to see is a performance-focused flagship to tackle the recently announced Haval Jolion S and really capitalise on the impressive sales performance.

Be mindful that the 2023-build Cores will increase by $1000 to $26,990 and the Vibe to $28,990.

PROS:

– Value for money

– Good active safety package

– Spacious, nice interior layout for the price

– Great fuel economy



CONS:

– Reach-only steering adjustment

– No rear climate vents

– Initial hesitation from powertrain from stop

– 4-star ANCAP safety rating

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists. They can save you money through fleet-buying discounts and a nation-wide dealer network.