Renault Opens Orders for Megane E-Tech, Priced from $64,990

Renault has confirmed pricing and specifications for its upcoming battery-electric Megane E-Tech EV60 here in Australia, with the company opening up the order books for its next-gen Megane.

Just under a year after its unveiling, Renault is looking to bolster its lineup here in Australia with the Megane E-Tech which comes offering WLTP-certified range figures of 454km from its 60kWh battery pack.

It comes as the first Renault vehicle built on the CMF-EV battery-electric platform, which features 400-volt architecture and accommodates a new, compact electric powertrain.

Power for the Megane E-Tech comes supplied by a single electric motor producing 160kW of power and 300Nm of torque, with the 0-100km/h sprint taken care of in around 7.4 seconds.

The 60kWh battery pack can be fast charged up to 130kW with the right DC charger, offering a 15-80% charge in around 30-minutes, while a full charge with a 7.4kW domestic charger takes just north of nine-hours.

The Megane E-Tech comes riding on a set of 20-inch alloys wrapped in rubber measuring 215/45, with 320mm ventilated discs up front and 292mm discs at the rear.

Inside, the cabin features a heap of recycled textiles as part of Renault’s push toward a more sustainable cabin design, with the boot space figures totalling a healthy 440L, expanding to 1332L with the rear seats folded.

Standard equipment for the Megane E-Tech here in Australia includes a set of adaptive LED headlights, dynamic indicators, cloth upholstery, 48-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch ‘OpenR’ infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Megane E-Tech’s safety equipment list includes a rear-view camera with parking sensors, a smart rear-view mirror, AEB braking with pedestrian & cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Colour options include Rafale Grey, Diamond Black, Night Blue, Flame Red, Shadow Grey and Solid White, while there is also the option of a contrasting roof design finished in either Diamond Black or Shadow Grey.

The Megane E-Tech will be offered to buyers here in Australia with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, with an eight-year/160,000km warranty on offer for the battery pack.