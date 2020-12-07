2021 Kia Stinger now on sale in Australia from $49,550

December 8, 2020
The updated 2021 Kia Stinger is now on sale in Australia. It introduces some fresh tech inside, a new bi-modal exhaust for the V6 engine, and a touch more power for the V6.

Four main models make up the 2021 range, spanning from the 200S, the GT-Line, the 330S, to the top GT. The two entry models continue with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that produces 182kW and 353Nm. As for the top two, these continue with the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6, however, thanks to a sports bi-modal exhaust, power is lifted from 272kW to 274kW. Torque remains at 510Nm.

Speaking about the continuation of the 2.0L engine option, Kia Australia chief operating officer, Damien Meredith, said: “While it is no surprise that it is the performance engine which garners the most interest and excitement, the 2.0-litre variant is a slow burner with growing interest in an increasing number of areas.”

In terms of the exterior design, there’s some new LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights as standard, with Dynamic Bending LEDs for the GT-Line and GT. New LED taillights come as standard as well, with a grid-like pattern for the turn signals, while all models showcase some new-look alloy wheels.

For the passengers, Kia is introducing its latest 10.25-inch touch-screen media interface for the dash, packing multi-connection Bluetooth capability, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver views a 4.2-inch TFT display within the instrument cluster on the 200S and 330S, while the GT-Line and GT receive a new 7.0-inch digital display.

Speaking of which, the larger display is now connected up to the blind-spot view monitor system standard on the GT-Line and GT, which automatically shows an external camera view when the indicator is activated. All models come with autonomous emergency braking now with cyclist detection and junction assist, along with lane keeping assist with road edge detection. GT-Line and GT models add rear cross-traffic alert and safe exit warning.

The new model is on sale now from the following prices:

2021 Kia Stinger 200S: $49,550 ($53,090 drive-away)
2021 Kia Stinger GT-Line: $57,230 ($60,690 drive-away)

2021 Kia Stinger 330S: $53,330 ($56,890 drive-away)
2021 Kia Stinger GT: $63,260 ($66,690 drive-away)

