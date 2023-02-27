Top 10 best sports cars coming to Australia in 2023-2024

While the sports car segment might be massively overshadowed by more practical SUVs and trusty dual-cab utes, it’s encouraging to remember that many manufacturers are staying true to their core values.

In a world of impending regulations encouraging things like electrification and downsized engines, a handful of manufacturers are sticking to their guns and offering buyers the pure and exciting driving experience that many Aussies are begging for. With that in mind, this is our top 10 best sports cars coming to Australia throughout the year and into 2024.

Second-generation BMW M2 – first half of 2023

BMW is set to give us its follow-up to the smash-hit M2 sports coupe with the second-generation M2 hitting the ground here in Australia with a detuned version of BMW M’s S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six, taken out of the M3/M4.

Owners can expect to torture the rear wheels thanks to the M2’s 338kW/550Nm outputs, with BMW appealing to all the purists out there with the option of a manual and automatic transmission. The latter of which sprints from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.1 seconds.

922 Porsche 911 GT3 RS – second quarter 2023

Australians looking for the ultimate Porsche 911 experience will be counting down the days for the arrival of the 992-generation 911 GT3 RS, which boasts a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six powertrain pumping out 386kW.

Sadly, Porsche has thrown out the manual transmission in favour of a seven-speed dual-clutch unit, which helps the 911 GT3 RS sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds, while offering a top speed of 296km/h. The new model features the most advanced active aerodynamics package ever seen on the GT3 nameplate, offering up to 860kg of downforce at speed.

Lotus Emira 2.0T – second quarter 2023

Lotus will launch its entry Emira 2.0T sports coupe package in Australia during the second quarter of this year, featuring a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 268kW and 430Nm. Prices are set to kick off from $155,990 (excluding on-roads).

AMG’s now famous M139 four-pot is matched to an eight-speed DCT, with power sent to the rear wheels. In its lightest configuration the Emira weighs in at 1405kg, which is not exactly the lightest Lotus ever. But, the new model is being pitched as the “most accomplished Lotus ever” made by the company.

Mercedes is set to replace its iconic V8 powerplant at the heart of the C 63 with a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder hybrid which, on the face of it, might seem like sacrilege… right up to the point you take note of AMG’s claimed numbers.

The company says that when the C 63 AMG arrives here in Australia, it will come boasting power outputs over 480kW, that puts it slightly above what’s on offer from AMG’s current range of twin-turbo V8s which should alleviate most of the worries from AMG diehards. To help control some of that power the new model switches to an all-wheel drive system, with a rear-biased mode available.

Porsche 911 Dakar – second half of 2023

A very interesting model on our radar for the year is Porsche’s release of the off-road 911 Dakar which is the most versatile creation from Stuttgart yet, if you’re looking to hit the gravel in a 911. Prices in Australia start from $491,400 and local deliveries have been confirmed to start in the second half of this year.

The 911 Dakar is based on the 911 Carrera 4 GTS, which means it comes powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six producing 353kW/570Nm, but separates itself from the regular Carrera 4 with an upgraded suspension system adding 50mm of ground clearance, protective skid plates and a set of Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tyres.

New S650-generation Ford Mustang – late 2023

Late last year Ford unveiled its seventh-generation S650 Mustang to the world, confirming that the range will be headlined by a Dark Horse flagship powered by its fourth iteration of the 5.0-litre Coyote V8.

While Ford is yet to confirm a lot of the hardware details, the company has confirmed outputs of 368kW, making it 29kW more powerful than its predecessor, with power thrown to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission. Brembo brakes, a 12.4-inch multimedia screen, and a tighter and sharper exterior design are just some of the highlights to look forward to.

Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible – production from January 2023

Maserati’s stunning MC20 Cielo is powered by a 3.0-litre Nettuno twin-turbo V6 developing 470kW and 730Nm, which is enough to see 0-100km/h completed in about 3.0 seconds, with with 0-200km/h coming up in 9.2 seconds. The new engine can rev out to 8000rpm, at which point it is sure to emit a beautiful soundtrack, with power going to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch auto.

The drop-top is 65kg heavier than the coupe version, standing at 1540kg, but even that is a pretty low figure for a modern and luxurious vehicle. That’s largely thanks to its carbon fibre chassis which is light in weight and very rigid. The glass roof is made with polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology (PDLC) so it can switch from clear to opaque at the touch of a button.

GMSV C8 Corvette Z06 – likely late 2023

While it was originally meant to touch down in Australia last year, GM has pushed back the release of the high-powered C8 Corvette Z06, which looks set for arrival in Australia some point late this year. Prices are yet to be confirmed but expect it to kick off from around $300,000.

When it does arrive, the new flagship ‘Vette will come powered by the LT6 5.5-litre V8 producing 500kW/624Nm, with GM throwing out the manual transmission in favour of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The performance variant features a prominent carbon fibre wing to match its power increase over the standard Corvette Stingray.

Nissan Z Nismo – likely some time in 2023

One of the most anticipated sports car releases of the year will be the launch of the Nissan Z Nismo. There’s been whispers that a release is just around the corner for what seems like years now after several prototypes have been spotted testing in the US, however, a timeline is yet to be confirmed.

When it does arrive, we expect to see a handsomely tuned version of the VR30 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 which, in stock form, produces a very healthy 298kW/475Nm that will make the Nismo variant a seriously impressive sports car. Also expect a bespoke aero package, unique interior trimmings and sportier seats, and a louder exhaust system. A bit like what we saw with the specially-enhanced Z prepared by Nismo for the SEMA show last year (pictured).

MG Cyberster – some time in 2024

In case you’ve been living under a rock, MG has had quite the revival in recent years, enough so that the Chinese-owned company is entering the world of sports cars with its Cyberster battery-electric roadster. Initially revealed as a concept car, MG has confirmed the Cyberster will enter right-hand drive production.

The company has also teased some pretty big numbers, stating its first-ever attempt at a battery electric sports car will hit 0-100km/h in less than 3.0 seconds, and have a claimed driving range exceeding 800km. Arrival dates and prices are yet to be confirmed for Australia, but some time in 2024 seems likely.

Not technically sports cars, but notable entries coming in 2023-2024