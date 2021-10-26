2023 Chevolet Corvette Z06 debuts 8600pm V8, confirmed for Australia

It’s a double-whammy of good news today, just as GM has unveiled the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, GMSV has confirmed the high-performance model will be introduced in Australia, in right-hand drive from the factory.

As suspected, the new Z06 is powered by a fresh 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V8, called the LT6. It produces a mega 500kW at a Ferrari-like 8400rpm, with a redline of 8600rpm. Chevrolet claims it as the most powerful naturally aspirated production V8 in the world – makes sense to us. Torque peaks at 623Nm at 6300rpm.

The engine is made up of some high-tech stuff, obviously, and race-derived technologies. For example, it uses a flat-plane crank which helps with high revs, dry-sump lubrication like a racing car, forged pistons, forged titanium conrods, dual overhead cams (uncommon for a Chev V8), and titanium intake vales and sodium-filled exhaust valves.

The engine also features an over-square bore and stroke, which also helps with revs and response, measuring 104.25mm by 80mm. There’s a high compression ratio of 12.5:1, and twin throttle bodies. Direct injection also helps support high revs and response.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which helps to provide mind-bending performance. Chevrolet claims 0-60mph (97km/h) comes up in just 2.6 seconds, making it the quickest Corvette Z06 ever.

Aside from the engine, the Z06 is just as much about overall track performance. As such, the new variant is 9.3cm wider than the regular Stingray and features massive 345/25 tyres on the back, mounted on 21-inch forged aluminium wheels. The front uses 20-inch wheels with 275/30 tyres. Chevrolet has selected Michelin Pilot Sport 4S ZP tyres for the job.

The front and rear guards are pumped out, by 30mm and 40mm, while the suspension comprises of Magnetic Ride Control 4.0. Braking is provided by six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo calipers, with 370mm front and 380mm rear discs. Buyers will also be able to option up to 398mm front and 390mm rear carbon ceramic brakes.

Lastly, the bodykit showcases a bespoke aero package, including a configurable rear wing, a deep front splitter, and vertical tabs. The result? Chevrolet says the car is capable of producing 165kg of additional downforce at 300km/h.

Production will take place at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant in the USA from mid 2022, with right-hand drive production set to commence later in the year. GMSV, the local hub that brings in the Silverado and soon regular Corvette, says it will announce local allocation numbers, timing and prices next year.

2023 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 PRELIMINARY SPECIFICATIONS

FUEL TANK CAPACITY (approx.)

18.5 gal. / 70 liters

ENGINE

Type: LT6 5.5L DOHC V-8 Direct Injection Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 4.104 x 3.150 / 104.25 x 80 Block Material: A319-T7 sand-cast aluminum with pressed-in iron cylinder liners and four-bolt main bearing caps Oiling System: Six stage dry sump (8-qt. capacity); includes oil-spray piston cooling Oil Type: DexosR synthetic 5W50 Cylinder Head Material: A356 T6 cast aluminum Combustion Chamber Volume: 58.8cc Compression Ratio: 12.5:1 Valvetrain: Dual overhead camshafts with mechanical finger follower valvetrain and dual-coil valve springs Valve Size (in / mm): 1.654 / 42 titanium (intake) & 1.378 / 35 sodium filled (exhaust) Fuel Delivery: Exhaust side direct injection. Max pressure: 5,076 psi (35 Mpa / 350 bar) Firing Order: 1-4-3-8-7-6-5-2 Throttle Body: Twin 87mm single bore (electronic) ECU: GM E68 (32-bit processing) Horsepower (hp): 670 @ 8400 rpm (GM tested per SAE J1349) Torque (lb-ft/ Nm): 460 / 623 @ 6300 rpm (GM tested per SAE J1349)

TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Type: M1L 8-speed dual clutch (DCT) Final Drive Ratio: 5.56:1

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: Short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone, forged aluminum upper and cast aluminum L-shape lower control arms; monotube shock absorbers (46mm); Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0 available. Specific calibration with available Z07 package. front lift with memory is available Rear Suspension: Short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone, forged aluminum upper and cast aluminum L-shape lower control arms; direct-acting stabilizer bar; monotube shock absorbers (46mm); Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0. Specific calibration with available Z07 package Steering Type: Variable-ratio rack-and-pinion with electric power assist; includes Active Steer Stops with available Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 Steering Ratio: 15.7:1 Brake Type: Front and rear eBoost-assisted discs with Brembo six-piston/two-piece front calipers and four-piston/monobloc rear calipers Brake Rotor Size (in / mm): Front: 14.6 x 1.3 (370 x 34)

Front: 15.7 x 1.5 (398 x 38) – w/ avail. carbon ceramic

Rear: 15.0 x 1.3 (380 x 34)

Rear: 15.4 x 1.3 (390 x 34) – w/ avail. carbon ceramic Wheel Size: Front: 20-inch x 10-inch (w/ 5 x 120mm bolt pattern)

Rear: 21-inch x 13-inch (w/ 5 x 120mm bolt pattern) Tire Type and Size: Z06 (std.): Michelin Pilot Sport 4S ZP1

Z07 Package (avail.): Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP1

Front: 275/30ZR20

Rear: 345/25ZR21

1 Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations my change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to: my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer.

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase (in. / mm): 107.2 / 2722 Overall Length (in. / mm): 184.6 / 4688 (std.)

185.9 / 4722 (w/ carbon fiber ground effects) Overall Width (in. / mm): 79.7 / 2025 Overall Height (in. / mm): 48.6 / 1235 Track (in. mm): Front: 66.3 / 1685

Rear: 66.1 / 1678

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Headroom (in. / mm): 37.9 / 962 Legroom (in. / mm): 42.8 / 1087 Shoulder Room (in. / mm): 54.4 / 1382 Hip Room (in. / mm): 52 / 1321

WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES

Dry Weight (lb. / kg): 3434 / 1561 with Carbon fiber wheels and Z07 Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L)1: 12.6 / 357

1Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

SAFETY & DRIVER AWARENESS FEATURES

Airbags1: frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger. Includes Passenger Sensing System Standard Tire Pressure Monitor System (includes tire fill alert)

Standard Run Flat tires Standard Rear Park Assist2

HD Rear Vision Camera2 (1LZ)

HD Front and Rear Vision Cameras2 with front curb view (2LZ and 3LZ)

Side Blind Zone Alert2 (2LZ and 3LZ)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert2 (2LZ and 3LZ)

Standard Head-Up Display2

Rear Camera Mirror (2LZ/3LZ coupe – standard convertible)

1Always use seat belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See your vehicle Owner’s Manual for more information.

2Safety or diver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important feature limitations and information.