2023 BMW M2 unveiled, gets S58 3.0L twin-turbo inline-6

This is it. The all-new 2023 BMW M2 sports coupe. It comes in as the second generation of what is undeniably one of the best driver’s cars of its class, switching to BMW’s CLAR platform and adopting BMW M’s latest inline-six engine.

Firstly, the engine. Under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo (two TwinPower mono-scroll) inline-six, based on the S58 engine seen in the M3, M4, and X3 M, with the same 2993cc capacity (old M2 Competition S55 measured 2979cc, as with the original N55 engine), sharing the same 9.3:1 compression ratio. Here, the unit produces 338kW at 6250rpm, and 550Nm between 2650-5870rpm.

After going through either a six-speed manual or eight-speed M Steptronic auto (switches to torque convertor from old seven-speed dual-clutch), power is directed to an active M differential for the rear-wheel drive system. BMW claims 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds with the auto or 4.3 with the manual. Across 0-200km/h it takes 13.5 seconds for the auto and 14.3 for the manual.

The engine passes Euro 6d emissions rating, and offers a fuel consumption average of 9.6-9.8L/100km in the auto, and 10-10.2L/100km in the manual. That’s an increase from 9.1L/100km in the outgoing M2 Competition auto. However, this could be due to testing under newer, more realistic protocols.

Grip comes thanks to a set of staggered wheels and tyres, with 19- by 9.5-inch light-alloy wheels on the front, and 20- by 10.5-inch wheels on the back. These are wrapped in 275/35 tyres on the front, which is impressive, and 285/30 on the back.

For the exterior BMW has applied a new, edgier theme which falls in line with the company’s latest styling philosophy. BMW describes some of the design in a statement, saying:

“The design has been crafted around technical requirements in terms of cooling air supply and aerodynamic balance. Clearly designed surfaces, prominently flared side skirts and muscular wheel arches set the tone for the side view.”

At the back are the trademark quad-outlet exhausts, vertical corner clusters, a lip spoiler on the boot, and a neat diffuser in between the exhausts. From the rear you can also see the muscular haunches supporting those fat wheels.

Specifically, the new model is 214mm shorter than the predecessor, in terms of length, with 110mm taken from the wheelbase. However, the new model is at least 33mm wider than before (at the front), and the rear is 181mm wider than the front, now measuring at 1887mm and 2068mm, respectively.

For the interior BMW has introduced its latest 8.0 operating system complete with a 14.9-inch main touch-screen display and 12.3-inch gauge cluster. These are housed on a giant curved panel. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, with 5G capability.

BMW Australia is yet to provide specifics on the local timing and prices, but we’ll update this story later today with more information. Deliveries are expected some time in 2023.

UPDATE: BMW Australia has confirmed a local launch in the first half of 2023, with prices starting from AU$119,900 (excluding on-road costs).