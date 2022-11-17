2023 Honda Civic Type on sale in Australia from $72,600

Start rubbing your hands together, hot hatch fans and driving fans, because the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is almost here. Prices and specifications for Australia have been confirmed today and the order books are now open.

The new Civic Type R, based on the latest 11th generation Civic, is set to be one of the quickest and most capable vehicles of its segment. It has already claimed a few lap records around the world, with a Nurburgring record rumoured to be in the making.

Honda claims the new model offers the “most rewarding driving experience in the hot hatch segment”. It’ll be the most powerful Type R model ever made, and one of the most powerful front-wheel drive vehicles ever.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre VTEC turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 235kW and 420Nm (up 7kW/20Nm over the predecessor). This is matched to a six-speed manual transmission featuring a lighter weight flywheel and enhanced clutch, with an automatic rev-matching function fitted as standard. There’s also an active exhaust valve to ensure a spirited note.

The new model is sure to offer brilliant handling thanks to a revised dual-axis strut suspension system at the front and multi-link rear, with improvements in straight-line stability and steering feel promised. Some changes have also been made to the brake booster for better feel and more control.

The new model rides on 19-inch matt black lightweight alloy wheels that wear impressively wide 265/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Various areas of the bodywork have been specially-tuned for aerodynamic performance as well to assist with high-speed handling.

Inside, passengers are treated to a 9.0-inch touch-screen media interface offering wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, with special Honda LogR performance apps inside, and sat-nav. The rest of the cabin showcases ‘suede-effect’ trim for the seats, ambient sill and front footwell lighting, and a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster for the driver.

Honda says the 2023 Civic Type R is available to order in Australia now, with prices starting from $72,600 (drive-away). That makes it by far the most expensive hatchback in its class. Local deliveries are scheduled to commence in early 2023. Buyers can choose between Championship White, Crystal Black, Rally Red, and Sonic Grey paint colours.