Audi reveals competition package for 2022 RS 4 Avant & RS 5

For those looking for even more performance from their luxurious rocket ships, Audi has released a new competition package that extracts even more speed in the twisties from the RS 4 Avant and the RS 5.

Headlining the packages is the addition of new optional coilover suspension components, a more aggressive quattro sport differential and RS sports exhaust system, Pirello Corsa P Zero tyres and a beefed-up styling package.

While the powerplant underneath the bonnet remains the same 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 producing 331kW of power and 600Nm of torque, Audi says its weight saving measures have helped improve its standing start times.

According to Audi, the competition package shaves 0.2 seconds from the RS 4 Avant’s 0-100km/h time, so it now stands at 3.9 seconds, while the RS 5 coupe and Sportback hit 100km/h in 3.8 seconds, one-tenth of a second faster.

Top speeds have also been increased from an electronically-limited 250km/h to 289kmh, which is slightly more than you’ll find possible with the purchase of Audi’s Dynamic Plus package.

The RS sport suspension features a manually adjustable coilover suspension system that allows the owner to tune the ride for sharp handling and comfortable commuting, while sitting 10mm lower than the standard RS models. It can also be lowered by an additional 10mm.

The springs have been stiffened, while the three-way adjustable dampers and stabiliser bars have been given the hardcore treatment for more agile handling and less body roll through the curves, which is a welcomed addition considering the RS 5 tips the scales at 1830kg.

The steering ratio has also been sharpened with a 1:13.1 setup, while the new quattro sport differential allows increased degrees of misbehavior at the rear for sharper and more entertaining handling, combined with updated and rear-biased software for the control unit.

Audi also says the addition of Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber combined with the RS ceramic brake package increases braking performance from 100km/h by two meters.

Audi’s new RS sports exhaust system features matte black tailpipes that produce a more gravelly and aggressive engine note while helping to shave 8kg from the overall weight figure.

Audi has confirmed the competition packages for the UK market only at this stage, but we’ll be sure to report back if and when it’s confirmed for the Australian market.