Lamborghini unveils flagship Urus Performante, pushes out 490kW

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the latest and most powerful member of its SUV family with the debut of the Urus Performante.

It’s lighter, more powerful and offers more grip and aerodyanmic prowess than the standard Urus SUV, which Lamborghini was happy to prove recently with a record-breaking run at the Pikes Peak hill climb a week ahead of its official unveil.

Headlining the upgrades for the Performante is a mild power increase, with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now pushing out 490kW and 850Nm, combined with a weight reduction of 47kg that translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.3 seconds.

Lamborghini says the revised styling package offers aerodynamic improvements in the form of 8 per cent more downforce, while the spoiler increases rear downforce by 38 per cent.

The Urus Performante features more carbon fibre than you’ll find in any of its rivals, according to Lambo, with a bonnet, front bumper and splitter, wheel arches and rear wing, diffuser and bumpers all receiving the carbon treatment, with the option of a carbon fibre roof.

The Performante sits 20mm lower than the standard Urus thanks to some new steel springs, combined with a 16mm increase to the wheel track for the standard 22-inch or optional 23-inch forged wheels, wrapped in semi-slick Pirelli rubber developed specifically for the Urus.

Acoustic bliss is provided by a titanium sports exhaust from the wizards over at Akrapovic, while a revised drive mode setting allows for more oversteer in sport mode and also sees the introduction of a new rally mode for loose surfaces.

Inside, there’s black Alcantara upholstery as standard with a new hexagonal stitch pattern, and a heap of carbon fibre highlights to separate it from the standard Urus.

Lamborghini has confirmed Australian prices will start from $465,876 (excluding on-road costs), with deliveries expected later in the second quarter of 2023.