2023 Maserati MC20 coupe & Cielo roadster updates announced

Maserati has given its MC20 lineup a considerable price hike for the latest 2023 model year, but is looking to sweeten the deal with added standard features for its Lamborghini Huracan and Ferrari F8 Tributo rival.

Maserati’s hardtop MC20 coupe comes priced from $467,000, marking a $29,000 price increase, while the MS20 Cielo roadster is priced from $528,000 (before on-road costs).

The MC20 range comes powered by the same 3.0-litre Nettuno twin-turbo V6 as the previous model year kicking up 470kW of power and 730Nm of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The MY23 range comes with a carbon fibre engine cover, a new colour that goes by the name of Grigio Incognito, Alcantara sports steering wheel with carbon elements, and a 1.6-inch touch-sensitive drive selector. Also inside, the updated MC20 houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system.

Despite the price increase, Maserati offers in a range of advanced driver assistance systems like AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, a surround-view camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alerts as an optional package.

Maserati says production of the MY23 MC20 coupe will kick off later this year in November, while the MC20 Cielo will enter production in January, 2023.