Mercedes-Benz EQB fully electric SUV revealed

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its all-new electric-powered SUV, the EQB, billed as a practical seven-seater with enough power to get the heart racing.

The EQB is the third-all electric model from Mercedes in 2021 alone, and will be launched in two variants; the EQB 300 and EQB 350. Sadly, though, Mercedes hasn’t specified whether international markets will receive the range-topper.

Looking around the body, there’s two lines of LED lighting, front and rear, as well as a design language clearly inspired by both the GLB and the company’s own take on the electric revolution, riding on 20-inch alloys with an extremely low coefficient of drag value of 0.28.

European buyers will be offered the EQB 350 4Matic producing 200kW, while Mercedes has confirmed that Chinese buyers will be treated to the flagship AMG Line variant packing 215kW.

Mercedes says that its China-specific EQB variant will be produced in Beijing in collaboration with BAIC Group, and will launch in the Chinese market later this year. The European EQB will be available later this year, too, with US buyers having to wait until 2022.

The European-spec EQB 350 4Matic has been certified with a range of 478km and combined electrical consumption of 16.2kWh/100km on the NEDC3 cycle, and 19.2kWh with a range of 419km on the more stringent WLTP cycle.

Power is supplied to a range of electric motors and drivetrain configurations via Mercedes’s 66.5kWh battery pack, with a long-range variant in the pipeline.

The EQB is packaged with an 11kW charging cable, but is capable of DC fast-charging up to 100kW. This brings charging times down to just 30 minutes to go from 10-80 per cent battery.

Measuring in at 4684mm long and 1834mm wide, the small SUV promises good practicality. The boot volume is 495L and up to 1710L, and the seven-seat variant offers 465L, to 1620L with the rear-most seats folded down.

Inside, Mercedes says that its latest-generation Electric Intelligence system will take care of navigation and factor in things like charging stops along the journey, as well as interpret data from traffic signs, topography and weather to ensure the most efficient journey is recommended by the system.

There’s a set of 10.25-inch screens for the driver and passenger infotainment system, flanked by aluminium contrasting and a high-tech interior that we’ve come to expect from a modern Mercedes.

In terms of safety, the EQB features autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian recognition, lane-keep assist, with the option of a Driver Assistance package. Mercedes-Benz board member, Hubertus Troska, said: