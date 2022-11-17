2023 Porsche 911 Dakar off-road variant revealed, on sale in Australia

If you’ve always wanted to take your Porsche 911 off road but been too worried about scrapping the underbody, your worries will soon be over. Say hello to the new 911 Dakar.

Yep, an off-road-friendly Porsche 911 is joining the range, but only as a limited edition model with global production capped at 2500 units. It makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this weekend before production commences and deliveries kick off in 2023.

The 911 Dakar is inspired by the Porsche 911 entrant in the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally. It’s based on the 911 Carrera 4 GTS, featuring the same 353kW/570Nm 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine.

As such, it also comes equipped with a four-wheel drive system, an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, and rear-axle steering. Flat out, the 911 Dakar can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, or 0.1 second behind the regular 4 GTS.

Obviously there are a number of hardware changes in the area of suspension and chassis, with ground clearance raised by 50mm over the standard Carrera, or a further 30mm with the standard lift system at its highest level. That means 80mm of extra clearance.

Porsche says it is not a simple lift system either. Instead, the 911 Dakar is completely retuned and is designed for “ambitious off-road adventures”. There’s also a set of Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres, measuring 245/45 at the front and 295/40 at the back, and special stainless steel grilles to protect the front intakes.

The Dakar model also comes with the PDCC anti-roll stabilisation system as standard, helping to optimise agility and body control, as well as engine mounts from the GT3 to optimise rigidity.

Drivers have a new Rallye mode to select from, including a Rallye Launch Control mode which promises impressive acceleration on loose surfaces. In Rallye mode the driveline offers a rear-biased power delivery, while a new Offroad mode is designed for more serious terrain types.

Buyers will have the chance to option up to a Rallye Sport Package that adds a roll cage, six-point harnesses and a fire extinguisher, while some punters might be interested in the official roof basket or roof tent options. A Rallye Design Package is also being presented, showcasing a two-tone exterior in White/Gentian Blue Metallic, with decorative stripes in red and gold, and a race number on the side (buyers can choose a number between 1-999).

Porsche Australia confirms the 911 Dakar is available to order locally now, with prices starting from $491,400. The Rallye Design Package adds $54,730 to the bill. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Australia in the second half of 2023.