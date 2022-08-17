2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS revealed, up to 860kg of downforce

Searching for a new track-day weapon? Look no further. The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here, based on the latest 992 generation. It showcases all-new levels of suspension and cooling, while offering more downforce than ever before.

Starting with the engine, it’s a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six that generates 386kW (525PS) of power, featuring new camshafts and cam lobe profiles, and a single intake throttle derived from motorsport. This is connected up to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch auto equipped with shorter gearing than the standard GT3.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in just 3.2 seconds, while the top speed is 296km/h. However, at 285km/h the new model produces a whopping 860kg of downforce, or three times as much as the standard GT3.

The incredible aero is thanks to a range of new body parts, including a two-piece rear wing and a deeper front splitter, both of which continuously adjust. Up to 409kg of downforce is achieved at 200km/h. A drag reduction system (DRS) makes its appearance for the first time on a production Porsche as well, allowing drivers to flatten the wings for optimum speed.

You’ll probably also notice the huge side plates around the front wheels, helping to channel airflow, and the two large openings in the bonnet. These provide release for a new single radiator which lays almost flat under the bonnet. This setup is usually seen in proper racing cars, and it’s the first time it is being adopted for the GT3, replacing the previous upright three-radiator setup in the front end.

More aerodynamic attention to detail is applied even for the suspension arms. The double-wishbone setup at the front is profiled like a drop of water, optimising airflow, helping to increase front end downforce by 40kg at speed. The front track is 29mm wider than the standard GT3, so the arms are longer.

Other suspension changes include lowering the position of the front ball joint for the lower trailing arm, which helps to reduce pitching under braking, while the multi-link rear has been revised and uses modified spring rates. That includes changes to the rear axle steering system.

Drivers have even more control of the handling in terms of adjustment, with three main driving modes selectable from in the cabin; Normal, Sport and Track. In Track mode some settings can been adjusted separately, including the rebound and compression. There’s also settings for the differential available on a dial on the steering wheel.

Braking power comes thanks to 408mm front and 380mm rear discs, clamped by six-piston aluminium monoblock fixed calipers on the front, and four-piston on the back. Buyers have the option to upgrade to ceramic composite items too, measuring 410mm and 390mm. Either way, the brakes are hidden within the new 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged alloy centre-lock wheels, with 275/35 front and 335/30 rear tyres.

Much of the construction of the new model is made from carbon fibre, extending to the roof, doors, front guards and bonnet, and parts of the interior including the full bucket seats. Overall, the 992 GT3 RS weighs in at 1450kg (kerb).

As for the interior, it showcases black leather and Racetex upholstery, with carbon-weave trimmings, and very little in terms of bonus creature comforts. Buyers can option for the Clubsport pack at no extra costs, adding a steel roll bar, fire extinguisher, and six-point harnesses for the driver. A special Weissach pack is also available at extra cost, adding various carbon fibre parts including the roll bar for the first time.

The new model is available to order now and is set to arrive in Australia from the second quarter of 2023, with prices starting from $500,200 (excluding on-road costs).