Alfa Romeo Tonale awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating

Alfa Romeo’s new Tonale compact SUV has been given the five-star tick from ANCAP ahead of its arrival in dealerships this month.

The Tonale scored 84 per cent for adult protection, 87 per cent for child protection, 67 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 85 per cent for its safety assist scores, resulting in the five-star ANCAP rating.

Hybrid members of the Tonale family are set to arrive at Alfa Romeo’s dealerships later this month, priced from $49,900 for the entry-level Tonale Ti, rising to $56,400 for the Tonale Veloce.

The range will once again be expanded later this year when Alfa Romeo introduces a plug-in hybrid Tonale variant that picks up a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder paired with two electric motors.

As standard, the Tonale in base form comes with safety equipment such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keep assistance, a rear-view camera with parking sensors and traffic sign recognition.

Stepping up to the Tonale Veloce adds rear cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera with side-mounted parking sensors and a semi-autonomous traffic jam assist system. ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“The five star rating for the Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid sees it added to a growing list of Small SUVs with strong and green safety credentials.”