Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition priced from $77,490 in Australia

Volkswagen has confirmed that just 50 examples of the fastest-ever Golf R hatchback will be arriving here in Australia next month, with the Golf R 20 Years edition. It also becomes the most expensive Golf to be offered in local showrooms.

Under the bonnet, there’s a revised version of VW’s 2.0-litre turbo four-pot pushing out an additional 10kW/20Nm, bringing combined outputs to 245kW/420Nm, which translates to a 0-100km/h sprint of 4.6 seconds.

It receives a titanium exhaust system from the crew at Akrapovic, with VW adding that it has revised the engine to rev higher at idle and deliver even more pops and bangs from its naughty exhaust system.

The turbo has a new pre-loaded feature that maintains the turbo’s RPMs for better response, while the DSG has been revised to offer a more noticeable and sportier ‘jolt’ between shifts.

Added equipment for the Golf R 20 Years includes a panoramic sunroof, premium paint, carbon fibre upgrades and a Harman Kardon sound system, as well as a set of black 19-inch Estoril alloys.

VW is bringing 50 units to Australia, with 32 Lapiz Blue and 18 Pure White examples on offer. Prices start from $77,490 (before on-road costs). The standard Golf R hatchback is priced from $66,990 until July 1 and $68,990 thereafter.